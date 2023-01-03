ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Chris Jericho Donates $10,000 to Damar Hamlin’s Toy Drive Charity Following Athlete’s Hospitalization

By Lauryn Schaffner
Northland FAN 106.5
Northland FAN 106.5
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Gold Star donates to Damar Hamlin's charity, The Chasing M's Foundation

A famous Cincinnati chili parlor is showing its support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. On Tuesday, Gold Star Chili announced on social media that the local chain would donate to Hamlin's charity, The Chasing M's Foundation Community Toy Drive. The charity's GoFundMe page surpassed $6 million in donations after Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest during the Monday night game between the Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Look: 1 NFL Owner Has Made Top Donation To Damar Hamlin

Damar Hamlin's charitable foundation, Chasing M's, has raised nearly $6.5 million since he went into cardiac arrest on Monday night. The foundation has more than 200,000 individual donations from all over the NFL community. Jim Irsay, owner of the Indianapolis Colts, currently has the top donation on the GofundMe page:...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Independent

Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS News

Damar Hamlin may have suffered "remarkably rare" condition, Dr. Agus says

Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin may have suffered a "remarkably rare" condition when he collapsed on the field during Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals, CBS News medical contributor Dr. David Agus told "CBS Mornings." The Bills said Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest following a hit in the game....
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

AEW wrestler Chris Jericho donates $10K to Damar Hamlin's Chasing M’s Foundation

Professional wrestler Chris Jericho has joined in the support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. Jericho donated $10,000 to Hamlin's charity, the Chasing M's Foundation Community Toy Drive, after the defensive back collapsed on the field during the Monday night game between the Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. According...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Russell Wilson and Ciara donate $10,000 to Damar Hamlin’s toy drive

Though he is on a different team and over 1,500 miles away, Denver Broncos’ quarterback Russell Wilson made a contribution to something that is bigger than football. During the Monday night game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals, Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field after making a tackle. During this scary time, Hamlin received life-saving measures and is now in critical condition inside of UC Medical Center in Cincinnati.
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Texans vs. Colts Thursday injury report: WR Phillip Dorsett, TE O.J. Howard added to list

The Houston Texans released their second injury report of Week 18 as they prepare to take on the Indianapolis Colts Sunday at 12:00 p.m. Central Time at Lucas Oil Stadium. Center-guard Jimmy Morrissey (concussion) and cornerback Steven Nelson (illness) were still non-participants. Defensive end Ogbonnia Okoronkwo (illness) was added to the non-participant list.
HOUSTON, TX
wrestlinginc.com

Chris Jericho Donates $10,000 To Charity Of Injured NFL Player

During Monday night's NFL game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals, 24-year-old Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest after colliding with an opponent. The incident occurred during the first quarter of the game. Medical personnel immediately entered the playing field and administered CPR. The match was ultimately suspended after Hamlin was taken to a local medical facility.
CINCINNATI, OH
Northland FAN 106.5

Northland FAN 106.5

Duluth, MN
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
545K+
Views
ABOUT

The Fan 106.5 is the Northlands home for sports, featuring Twin Ports area sports, Minnesota sports talk from KFAN for Minneapolis, and national sports from FOX Sports. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://northlandfan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy