NFL makes major announcement about Bills-Bengals game

The NFL postponed Monday night’s game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals after Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field, and we now know that the game will not resume this week.

On Tuesday, the NFL issued a statement announcing that the Bills and Bengals will not take the field against one another again this week. There has been no decision made regarding if or when the game will resume. The NFL also said no changes have been made to the league’s Week 18 schedule.

The NFL is trending toward one of two decisions: either the Bills and Bengals do not resume play at all, or the NFL playoff schedule is pushed back a week to allow for the game to be played.

If the NFL keeps its Week 18 schedule the same, they could postpone the playoffs by a week and have Buffalo and Cincinnati resume their game in an added Week 19 of the regular season. As usual, the current playoff schedule has a bye week between conference championships and the Super Bowl. If the Bills and Bengals play a Week 19 game, the rest of the schedule could be pushed back a week and the extra week off before the Super Bowl could be eliminated.

That is one scenario the NFL is likely considering, and it is worth noting that the league did something similar after the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks .

The Bills announced on Tuesday morning that Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest and had his heartbeat restored by medical personnel on the field. He remains in critical condition. Hamlin’s family also issued a statement on Tuesday .

