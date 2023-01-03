Read full article on original website
Siberian tiger that killed a teenage boy in the San Francisco ZooCristoval Victorial
Take a look at the storm damage in the Bay Area, from fallen powerlines to landslide dangersMalek SherifHealdsburg, CA
California doctor who drove Tesla off cliff to be charged with attempted murderMalek SherifPasadena, CA
Doctor Charged with Trying to Kill Family by Driving Tesla Over 250-foot Cliffjustpene50Pacifica, CA
“Most Haunted Cemetery In California”- 5 Places You Dare Not To VisitLIFE_HACKSCalifornia State
sfstandard.com
Thousands Moved Out of San Francisco Last Year. Here’s Where They Went
As California’s population shrank for a second year in a row, a steady stream of San Franciscans left the city last year, according to a new analysis by The Standard. But many of those erstwhile San Franciscans remained in the state: Los Angeles, San Diego and Sacramento were the top destinations for people who booked one-way U-Hauls out of town.
KQED
You Can Adopt a Drain in San Francisco — With Naming Rights Included
Storm drains: Much like garbage disposals or, say, the human digestive system, they’re the kind of thing you don’t really think about until they stop working. And stop working they have over the past week, as record-breaking rainfall has contributed to flooded streets in many Bay Area cities.
Totally Flooded Parking Lot in San Francisco Bay Area Is Just Wild
These storms are no joke.
Oakland’s Golden Peacock restaurant closes permanently after 50 years
The restaurant was known for yin yang dumplings, pressed duck and Hung Tao Yee Foo wonton soup.
sfstandard.com
Luxury Home Sales Across the Bay Area Are Declining—Fast
It’s not quite 2008, but rich homebuyers in the Bay Area may be holding their purses and wallets a little tighter in the new year. Luxury home sales fell rapidly in San Francisco last year, and the downward trend only accelerated in the final quarter of 2022. The Bay Area clocked 35 ultra-luxury home sales—properties worth at least $5 million—in December, down 69% from the same month in 2021, according to a Compass Real Estate analysis.
KQED
Where to Find Shelter From Rain and Floods in the Bay Area
This story was updated 11:25 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 6. On Wednesday, the Bay Area was hit by a "bomb cyclone" that flooded roads and homes, brought down trees and resulted in power outages that affected tens of thousands of people. As the region braces for another round of wet...
Why roundtrip flights from San Francisco Bay Area to Vegas, NYC, Hawaii are suddenly crazy cheap
Demand dips and prices drop during the low-demand "dead weeks" of January and February.
Dock to iconic Santa Cruz 'cement ship' destroyed amid California storm
Parts of the dock to the SS Palo Alto in Aptos was destroyed by Thursday morning amid massive storm waves.
pdjnews.com
Golden Gate Bridge is born
On January 5, 1933, construction begins on the Golden Gate Bridge, as workers began excavating 3.25 million cubic feet of dirt for the structure’s huge anchorages. Following the Gold Rush boom that began in 1849, speculators realized the land north of San Francisco Bay would increase in value in direct proportion to its accessibility to the city. Soon, a plan was hatched to build a bridge that…
How much rain did the SF Bay Area get in the bomb cyclone event?
A much-anticipated bomb cyclone delivered a potent mix of heavy rain and dangerous winds to the San Francisco Bay Area on Wednesday and Friday. How much rain did the region actually get?
Bay Area storm live updates: Large tree falls on 3-story Oakland apartment building
A large eucalyptus tree fell on a three-story apartment building at 3293 Lynde St. in Oakland.
Exactly 41 years ago, the Bay Area was hit by another deadly storm
A total of 31 people were killed during the 1982 storm in the Bay Area, mostly by mudslides.
Deadly bomb cyclone closes its final chapter after ravaging California with life-threatening flooding for days
A powerful and deadly bomb cyclone pounded California with heavy rain and high winds this week and was just one in a series of storms that will impact the West in the coming days.
sfstandard.com
Archival Photos From San Francisco’s Stormy, Flooded Past
As Wednesday’s storm continues to brew, San Francisco and the Bay Area are bracing for what could be historically significant impacts brought on by extreme rain and heavy winds. But this week’s onslaught would not be the first, nor will it likely be the last, time the Bay Area...
sfstandard.com
Korean- and Thai-inspired Spot Rises in the Inner Sunset
Two San Francisco food truck veterans quietly opened a Korean- and Thai-inspired restaurant called Kothai Republic in the Inner Sunset last month. Longtime friends Sung Park and Gof Sanguanwong are both Bay Area restaurant veterans who previously operated a food truck called Spork and Stix. With Kothai Republic, Park said he and Sanguanwong finally have the time and kitchen space to iterate.
Bay Area icon sells out 3 nights at haunted San Francisco venue the Chapel
The show was like an "'Alice in Wonderland' punk rock fever dream."
“Most Haunted Cemetery In San Francisco”- 3 Cemeteries You Shouldn’t Visit If You’re Scared Of Ghost
San Francisco is a city with a rich history and, as such, it is no surprise that it is home to a number of reportedly haunted cemeteries. Here are four of the most haunted cemeteries in San Francisco:
beniciaindependent.com
Seeno vs. Seeno feud casts shadow over huge East Bay land deal
Borenstein: Seeno v. Seeno becoming building empire’s ‘War of the Roses’. Revelations from family legal feud should concern Concord council with Naval Weapons Station project on the line. As Albert D. Seeno III seeks to strike a deal with Concord officials to lead the Bay Area’s largest development...
California storm updates: Massive waves batter Santa Cruz's West Cliff Dr.
As of Thursday morning, no flooding has been reported yet.
California storm updates: What to expect overnight
Get the latest information on the bomb cyclone slamming California.
