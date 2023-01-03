ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thousands Moved Out of San Francisco Last Year. Here’s Where They Went

As California’s population shrank for a second year in a row, a steady stream of San Franciscans left the city last year, according to a new analysis by The Standard. But many of those erstwhile San Franciscans remained in the state: Los Angeles, San Diego and Sacramento were the top destinations for people who booked one-way U-Hauls out of town.
Luxury Home Sales Across the Bay Area Are Declining—Fast

It’s not quite 2008, but rich homebuyers in the Bay Area may be holding their purses and wallets a little tighter in the new year. Luxury home sales fell rapidly in San Francisco last year, and the downward trend only accelerated in the final quarter of 2022. The Bay Area clocked 35 ultra-luxury home sales—properties worth at least $5 million—in December, down 69% from the same month in 2021, according to a Compass Real Estate analysis.
Where to Find Shelter From Rain and Floods in the Bay Area

This story was updated 11:25 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 6. On Wednesday, the Bay Area was hit by a "bomb cyclone" that flooded roads and homes, brought down trees and resulted in power outages that affected tens of thousands of people. As the region braces for another round of wet...
Golden Gate Bridge is born

On January 5, 1933, construction begins on the Golden Gate Bridge, as workers began excavating 3.25 million cubic feet of dirt for the structure’s huge anchorages. Following the Gold Rush boom that began in 1849, speculators realized the land north of San Francisco Bay would increase in value in direct proportion to its accessibility to the city. Soon, a plan was hatched to build a bridge that…
Archival Photos From San Francisco’s Stormy, Flooded Past

As Wednesday’s storm continues to brew, San Francisco and the Bay Area are bracing for what could be historically significant impacts brought on by extreme rain and heavy winds. But this week’s onslaught would not be the first, nor will it likely be the last, time the Bay Area...
Korean- and Thai-inspired Spot Rises in the Inner Sunset

Two San Francisco food truck veterans quietly opened a Korean- and Thai-inspired restaurant called Kothai Republic in the Inner Sunset last month. Longtime friends Sung Park and Gof Sanguanwong are both Bay Area restaurant veterans who previously operated a food truck called Spork and Stix. With Kothai Republic, Park said he and Sanguanwong finally have the time and kitchen space to iterate.
Seeno vs. Seeno feud casts shadow over huge East Bay land deal

Borenstein: Seeno v. Seeno becoming building empire’s ‘War of the Roses’. Revelations from family legal feud should concern Concord council with Naval Weapons Station project on the line. As Albert D. Seeno III seeks to strike a deal with Concord officials to lead the Bay Area’s largest development...
