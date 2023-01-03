Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular discount grocery store chain opens another new location in OhioKristen WaltersNew Albany, OH
Football: Reports – Williams to return for 2023 seasonThe LanternColumbus, OH
3 Places To Get Greek Food in OhioIsla ChiuLakewood, OH
Men’s Basketball: Sensabaugh scores 21, No. 24 Ohio State falls to No. 1 Purdue 71-69The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: ‘He’s a human cheat code’: On collision course with No. 1 Boilermakers, No. 24 Buckeyes look to keep Edey from powering upThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
myfox28columbus.com
Division of Wildlife names new district manager for District One
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources has named Kassie Mitchell the new district manager for District One of the Division of Wildlife. “I am very excited about this new role in the Division of Wildlife and honored to be the first female district manager,” Mitchell said. “I look forward to continuing to serve Ohioans and leading our wildlife conservation efforts.”
myfox28columbus.com
CCS to restore union status of Project Connect positions
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Education Association is celebrating a victory as nine positions in Columbus City Schools' Project Connect program will regain union status. The Project Connect employees, who work primarily to support vulnerable and unhoused youth within the CCS district, had been removed unilaterally from the...
myfox28columbus.com
Calls for answers in Sinzae Reed case grow louder
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Calls for transparency are growing louder in the investigation into the shooting of 13-year-old Sinzae Reed. Protestors gathered outside the Franklin county prosecutor’s office Thursday demanding answers in the case. “We’re coming out here because the only way to get justice for Sinzae is...
myfox28columbus.com
Re-vamped CCS bus routes for 38,000 students roll out with mixed reviews
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus City Schools rolled out their new transportation plan for 38,000 children on Wednesday, returning from Winter Break. It’s the first time ever the district has changed its bus routes mid-year. There were mixed reviews from families who called ABC 6 On Your Side.
myfox28columbus.com
United Way of Licking Co. awarding a million dollars in grants for those struggling
LICKING COUNTY, Ohio (WSYX) — While a day in the library may not mean much to many, for Stephanie Vanbibber, it shows just how far she's come. "I spent a lot of years just free falling with addiction," Vanbibber said. But now, after six years of addiction and homelessness,...
myfox28columbus.com
Pickerington community fear cars using neighborhood roads as shortcut can risk safety
Pickerington, Ohio (WSYX) — Neighbors in Mingo Estates are pushing for safer streets as they see their roads used for the wrong reason. Drivers are cutting through the neighborhood to avoid red lights along major roads in Violet Township. "We shouldn't have to turn every intersection into a 3,...
myfox28columbus.com
Highway project completed, but still restaurant owner over a barrel with ODOT
DELAWARE, Ohio (WSYX) — The owner of a Delaware County restaurant feels over a barrel with ODOT and fears he may have to close his doors after he claims a nearby highway project drove customers away. Patrick Allen, the owner of the Clydesdale Stonehaus, said projects on US 42...
myfox28columbus.com
Good Day Columbus annual gingerbread house decorating competition
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The competition is sweet!. Good Day Columbus' Maria Durant, Karaline Cohen, and Mike McCarthy put their gingerbread house decorating skills to the test, and judging the contest is Catering by Scott executive chef Audriana Bast. This year's winner is Karaline Cohen with 61 likes.
myfox28columbus.com
As Honda celebrates 40 years building cars here, another major Ohio project looms
MARYSVILLE, Ohio (WSYX) — Marysville officials encourage their counterparts in Licking County to lean into the arrival of Intel and take the opportunity to “create the community you want to be.” That comes as Honda celebrated the latest model of the Marysville-built Accord and marked 40 years of carmaking in Union County.
myfox28columbus.com
USO Ohio snack drive part of CBJ Military Appreciation Thursday
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — As part of Military Appreciation Night with the Columbus Blue Jackets, USO Ohio will be collecting snack items for service members outside Nationwide Arena on Thursday. Those snacks will be offered to traveling military, absolutely free, at local USO lounges in the area. There are...
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus sees huge drop in homicides, burglaries, robberies in 2022
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The City of Columbus saw homicides drop nearly a third in 2022, just a year after recording a record number of homicides. Last year, police investigated 139 homicides, compared to 207 homicides in 2021. That’s a decrease of 32.9%. “There’s more work to be...
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus Zoo attendance in 2022 tops 2 million
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium has reported attendance in 2022 exceeded 2 million visits, a number that defied speculations. According to the consultant firm ZooAdvisors, attendance in 2022 was projected to have been down 9% from 2021, in which attendance reached 2.2 million. Columbus Zoo and Aquarium President and CEO Tom Schmid said the zoo experienced strong attendance particularly during the fall and winter seasons.
myfox28columbus.com
Police: 1 taken to hospital after shooting in west Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person has been taken to the hospital after a shooting in west Columbus. Columbus police were called to the 3600 block of West Horizons Road at 5:30 p.m. on a report of a shooting. Police said, one male victim was found with a gunshot...
myfox28columbus.com
Mail carriers being targeted by crooks while walking their routes in Central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police in Columbus and Whitehall are searching for crooks who have held up four mail carriers at gunpoint over the past two months. "Their faces covered, ran by, and snagged the key out of the box," said Whitehall Police Deputy Chief Dan Kelso as he described a theft Friday afternoon at Fountain Lane and Main Street.
myfox28columbus.com
Police searching for driver after deadly hit-and-run along West Broad Street
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police are searching for a driver after a deadly hit and run near the Hilltop Thursday night. Officers were called to the scene at West Broad Street and Wilson Road just after 7 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a victim on the road but...
myfox28columbus.com
Murder suspect arrested in connection to deadly northeast Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting outside a biker club in northeast Columbus. Christian Houchins, 30, is accused of shooting and killing Robert Jordan at the Flames Motorcycle Club in May 2021. A woman, Shondrika Maxwell, was also injured in...
myfox28columbus.com
How to land a new job in 2023
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The start of the new year means a fresh start, and for many that means job hunting. "My best advice is for everyone to refresh their resumes," Janeen Hooks, Associate Vice President of the Columbus Urban League said. She says tailoring your resume to the...
myfox28columbus.com
Body of 28-year-old woman found at Rumpke facility near north Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A body was found at a Rumpke facility near the north side Thursday morning, according to police. Columbus police have identified the victim as 28-year-old Lynsi P. Seaunier. Police and firefighters responded to the Rumpke recycling facility on Fields Avenue just before 10:30 a.m. According...
myfox28columbus.com
Many hope to be lucky ahead of large Mega Millions jackpot
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — There's plenty of Mega Million fever ahead of Friday night's drawing. The current jackpot stands at $940 million. If there's a winner, the cash payout is estimated to be around $483 million. Plenty of people are hoping to take home the major jackpot. ABC 6...
myfox28columbus.com
Snow Trails hosts annual 'Will Tube for Food' fundraiser
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Kick off the new year with outdoor fun and. Snow Trails is hosting the 17th annual "Will Tube for Food" event tonight starting at 5 p.m. and going until 9 p.m. The fundraiser benefits Catalyst Life Services, a private non-profit offering mental health, and crisis...
Comments / 0