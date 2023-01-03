ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Division of Wildlife names new district manager for District One

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources has named Kassie Mitchell the new district manager for District One of the Division of Wildlife. “I am very excited about this new role in the Division of Wildlife and honored to be the first female district manager,” Mitchell said. “I look forward to continuing to serve Ohioans and leading our wildlife conservation efforts.”
CCS to restore union status of Project Connect positions

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Education Association is celebrating a victory as nine positions in Columbus City Schools' Project Connect program will regain union status. The Project Connect employees, who work primarily to support vulnerable and unhoused youth within the CCS district, had been removed unilaterally from the...
Calls for answers in Sinzae Reed case grow louder

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Calls for transparency are growing louder in the investigation into the shooting of 13-year-old Sinzae Reed. Protestors gathered outside the Franklin county prosecutor’s office Thursday demanding answers in the case. “We’re coming out here because the only way to get justice for Sinzae is...
Re-vamped CCS bus routes for 38,000 students roll out with mixed reviews

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus City Schools rolled out their new transportation plan for 38,000 children on Wednesday, returning from Winter Break. It’s the first time ever the district has changed its bus routes mid-year. There were mixed reviews from families who called ABC 6 On Your Side.
Good Day Columbus annual gingerbread house decorating competition

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The competition is sweet!. Good Day Columbus' Maria Durant, Karaline Cohen, and Mike McCarthy put their gingerbread house decorating skills to the test, and judging the contest is Catering by Scott executive chef Audriana Bast. This year's winner is Karaline Cohen with 61 likes.
USO Ohio snack drive part of CBJ Military Appreciation Thursday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — As part of Military Appreciation Night with the Columbus Blue Jackets, USO Ohio will be collecting snack items for service members outside Nationwide Arena on Thursday. Those snacks will be offered to traveling military, absolutely free, at local USO lounges in the area. There are...
Columbus sees huge drop in homicides, burglaries, robberies in 2022

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The City of Columbus saw homicides drop nearly a third in 2022, just a year after recording a record number of homicides. Last year, police investigated 139 homicides, compared to 207 homicides in 2021. That’s a decrease of 32.9%. “There’s more work to be...
Columbus Zoo attendance in 2022 tops 2 million

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium has reported attendance in 2022 exceeded 2 million visits, a number that defied speculations. According to the consultant firm ZooAdvisors, attendance in 2022 was projected to have been down 9% from 2021, in which attendance reached 2.2 million. Columbus Zoo and Aquarium President and CEO Tom Schmid said the zoo experienced strong attendance particularly during the fall and winter seasons.
Police: 1 taken to hospital after shooting in west Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person has been taken to the hospital after a shooting in west Columbus. Columbus police were called to the 3600 block of West Horizons Road at 5:30 p.m. on a report of a shooting. Police said, one male victim was found with a gunshot...
Mail carriers being targeted by crooks while walking their routes in Central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police in Columbus and Whitehall are searching for crooks who have held up four mail carriers at gunpoint over the past two months. "Their faces covered, ran by, and snagged the key out of the box," said Whitehall Police Deputy Chief Dan Kelso as he described a theft Friday afternoon at Fountain Lane and Main Street.
How to land a new job in 2023

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The start of the new year means a fresh start, and for many that means job hunting. "My best advice is for everyone to refresh their resumes," Janeen Hooks, Associate Vice President of the Columbus Urban League said. She says tailoring your resume to the...
Body of 28-year-old woman found at Rumpke facility near north Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A body was found at a Rumpke facility near the north side Thursday morning, according to police. Columbus police have identified the victim as 28-year-old Lynsi P. Seaunier. Police and firefighters responded to the Rumpke recycling facility on Fields Avenue just before 10:30 a.m. According...
Many hope to be lucky ahead of large Mega Millions jackpot

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — There's plenty of Mega Million fever ahead of Friday night's drawing. The current jackpot stands at $940 million. If there's a winner, the cash payout is estimated to be around $483 million. Plenty of people are hoping to take home the major jackpot. ABC 6...
Snow Trails hosts annual 'Will Tube for Food' fundraiser

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Kick off the new year with outdoor fun and. Snow Trails is hosting the 17th annual "Will Tube for Food" event tonight starting at 5 p.m. and going until 9 p.m. The fundraiser benefits Catalyst Life Services, a private non-profit offering mental health, and crisis...
