Marble Falls, TX

Helping Center accepts hardy food donation

By Special To The Highlander
 5 days ago
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JfJhP_0k2AY8s900 The Marble Falls Helping Center just added 8,000 pounds of beef to their shelves with a recent donation from a local ranch family. Contributed photo
The Marble Falls Helping Center just received a big boost from a family-owned ranch in Llano County.

Food pantry officials, taking regular inventory, noticed that during the holidays their list of meat items was shrinking to low levels due to demand.

“Just when we were running low on beef, Click (Ranch) stepped in with a huge donation of over 8,000 pounds of quality beef,” according to a statement from the pantry. “The Akaushi beef produced at Click Ranch is richly marbled and prized for its tender- ness and flavor."

Click Akaushi Beef is known for hormone-free, grain finished Akaushi beef produced from DNA verified, registered Akaushi cattle raised by the Massey family on their family ranch in the “ghost town” of Click, Texas. Click is located approximately 30 miles from Kingsland (nearly an hour away from Marble Falls).

Click Ranch head-quarters is located at 1114 Lost Creek Blvd. Suite 220. For more information, call (512) 648-6500 or email info@clickakaushibeef. com.

The Highlander

The Highlander

The Highlander

