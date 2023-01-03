Read full article on original website
Greater Milwaukee Today
Wisconsin Senate leader open to some new state spending
The top Republican in the Wisconsin Senate is talking about inflation. Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu this week used his speech to the newly sworn-in state Senate to talk about the pressure that inflation is exerting on Wisconsin residents. “There are challenges that we face. Challenges the people of Wisconsin...
empowerwisconsin.org
Terrorism Talk: Speaker Vos vilified ‘rogue holdouts’ in 2017
MADISON — As tempers flare in the Republican battle for Speaker of the House, the anti-establishment conservatives blocking Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s bid are being likened to pirates — and worse. Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-Texas), a McCarthy loyalist, called the Republican defectors terrorists. They’ve reportedly been described as...
Conservation groups lament policy damage of Prehn’s extra time on Natural Resources Board
During the 20 months that Wausau dentist Frederick Prehn refused to give up his seat on Wisconsin’s Natural Resources Board, environmental and conservation groups say he repeatedly put the interests of polluters and industry ahead of the needs of Wisconsinites. Prehn was initially appointed to the board for a five-year term by former Republican Gov. […] The post Conservation groups lament policy damage of Prehn’s extra time on Natural Resources Board appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
captimes.com
Wisconsin Senate GOP leader set to unveil flat tax proposal
Wisconsin Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu on Thursday said he is poised to introduce legislation, potentially as soon as next week, that would shift Wisconsin from its current progressive personal income tax system to a flat tax. LeMahieu, who floated preliminary details of the plan last month, said in an...
spectrumnews1.com
Wisconsin lawmakers get ready to tackle shared revenue challenge
MADISON, Wis. — With a new legislative session underway, there seems to be a lot of optimism about compromise within the halls of the Capitol building, at least for now. When it comes to finding common ground, chances are you will hear the words “shared revenue” a lot over the next several months. Lawmakers are considering ways to change how state government shares funding with local communities to pay for services such as police, fire and emergency medical services.
captimes.com
State Debate: Mike McCabe wonders if it's finally time for a new and different political party
Maybe it's finally time for a new and different political party, writes Mike McCabe on his More Verb than Noun blog. He insists that Americans are fed up with both the Republicans and Democrats. But, the new party can't come from the fringes, he says, but be launched like the Republican Party was formed in Ripon back in 1854.
wisconsinlife.org
Wisconsin’s first African-American mayor
In politics she paved a path, a very lonely path. Frances Huntley-Cooper did something no other African-American in Wisconsin had ever done. “With my personality, I was just so surprised that I was in the political world. You know, one minute you have an opinion and the next minute you’re elected.” On the Fitchburg Common Council her personality won over politicians and voters. “People saw something in me, and they gave me a chance and they believed in me, and they supported me.”
How likely are Evers’ cabinet appointees to get confirmed?
MADISON, Wis. — The start of a new four-year term for Gov. Tony Evers means he once again has to make his case to the state Senate to approve his cabinet appointees, something senators rarely did during his first term in office. The Senate Democratic leader is optimistic, however, that more of the Evers cabinet secretaries may come to a...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Snowiest Place in Wisconsin
Wisconsin is among the coldest states in the US, having cold and long winters. However, the winters are also very snowy, with above-average annual snowfall. Which is the snowiest place in Wisconsin? Several places in Wisconsin (otherwise known as the Dairy State) get extremely snowy when the temperatures dip, but Hurley is the snowiest place in Wisconsin. It has an annual snowfall of 166 inches, extending up to 200 inches. This is almost six to seven times the country’s yearly snowfall of 28 inches.
Many factors contributed to Ron Johnson’s November victory. Observers say race was most likely one of them.
Although the November campaigns are over and done, the 2024 elections are even now underway. So we asked the question. One conclusion: Other factors abound, but race, though difficult to quantify as among these, cannot be discounted. In November, U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson was elected by Wisconsin voters for the...
‘You’re treated like a criminal’: Wisconsin eyes fixes for emergency mental health system
By Erin McGroarty Wisconsin Watch When Chrissy Barnard faced a mental health crisis and most needed care, law enforcement handcuffed her, placed her in the back of a patrol car and drove her five hours to Wisconsin’s only state-run mental health facility for the general public. Barnard remembers the patrol car’s cold seats. She would eventually have her shoes...
Evers meets with mayors of Wisconsin’s 5 largest cities
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers met with the mayors of Wisconsin’s five largest cities behind closed doors for about an hour on Wednesday, one of the first official acts of his second term. The meeting comes as Evers and the Legislature weigh making substantial changes to...
The four state representatives who have never served in politics before
Twelve first-time state assembly members from Southeast Wisconsin were sworn in on Tuesday. Four of them have never dipped their toes into politics before.
Wisconsin Activist Kay LeClaire Accused Of Faking Native American Heritage, Resigns From Leadership Positions
A Wisconsin community leader — who claimed indigenous heritage — had their true identity revealed. Kay LeClaire was discovered to be of white descent with zero ties to Native American culture. In the wake of the shocking discovery, LeClaire resigned from leadership positions, RadarOnline.com has learned. LeClaire went by the name Nibiiwakamigkwe and identified as "two-spirit," which is a term many Indigenous people use for non-binary gender identity.LeClaire was the co-founder of the queer Indigenous Art Collective group and hobby genealogist. They claimed to be of Ojibwe descent, among several other cultures that included Métis, Oneida, Anishinaabe, Haudenosaunee, Cuban and...
wpr.org
Largest land conservation effort in state history threatened as lawmakers object to funding
Lawmakers on the state’s finance committee are objecting to what would be the largest land conservation effort in Wisconsin history, threatening to halt the project altogether. The Conservation Fund, a national environmental conservation group, bought 70,000 acres of private forestland across northern Wisconsin in 2021 called the Pelican River...
CBS 58
Jan. 6 documents: Ron Johnson suggested lawmakers, not voters, choose presidential electors
MADISON Wis. (CBS 58) -- A week before Wisconsin electors had plans to meet to cast their ballots for Joe Biden, Andrew Hitt, the former chair of the Republican Party of Wisconsin, told the Jan. 6 committee Senator Ron Johnson suggested the state Legislature chose the 2020 presidential electors, not voters.
milwaukeeindependent.com
An ugly enforcement: Wisconsin’s fetal protection law allows detention of pregnant women for alcohol use
Officials investigate about 400 pregnant people a year for alleged ‘unborn child abuse’ under Act 292. Critics say that can do more harm than good. Tamara Loertscher arrived at the Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire, Wisconsin on Aug. 1, 2014 despondent. The 29-year-old had suffered depression all her life, but in recent months, her mental health grew especially desperate. She struggled to eat and get out of bed, thinking of harming herself.
Door County Pulse
Record-High State Surplus Recorded in Wisconsin
Gov. Tony Evers announced last week that for the third consecutive year, the state’s General Fund recorded a positive balance at the end of the 2021-22 fiscal year, increasing by nearly 300% from a positive balance of $1.2 billion at the end of the 2020-21 fiscal year to a new record high of $4.6 billion at the end of the 2021-22 fiscal year.
wisconsinrightnow.com
‘An Insanely Dangerous Situation’: More than 41% of Wisconsin Correctional Officer Positions Are Vacant
Gov. Tony Evers’ administration has mismanaged the state prison system. “It is an insanely dangerous situation,” a Corrections employee told WRN. More than one-third of all security staffing positions (meaning correctional guards and sergeants) in Wisconsin’s adult prisons are vacant. The rates are even higher in the state’s maximum-security prisons; the vacancy rate is over 45% for two of them, according to the state’s own data, which was obtained by Wisconsin Right Now.
Conservative group voices opposition to Vos’ sixth term as Assembly speaker
MADISON, Wis. — As Wisconsin lawmakers met inside the Capitol Tuesday afternoon to officially re-elect Robin Vos to lead the Assembly, a group of Republicans gathered outside the building to voice their displeasure with the longtime leader of the Legislature’s lower chamber. Sixty of the 99 members of the Assembly voted to keep Vos in his role as speaker. Vos,...
