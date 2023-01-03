Read full article on original website
Democratic Governor Angers Two Mayors Over MigrantsTom HandyColorado State
Did You Get Your One-Time Payment up to $1,050? If Not, You Still May QualifyR.A. HeimNew York City, NY
Two condos in the South Bronx sell for over $1.1 million each shattering real estate recordsWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
NYPD Officer Suspended After a Video Went Viral On Social Media, The Officer Was Seen Hitting a Young GirlAbdul GhaniStaten Island, NY
I-80 EB Exit 34 Ramp to Route 15 Closed and Detoured TonightMorristown MinuteMorris County, NJ
theobserver.com
Obituary — Theresé G. Nonevitch-Fedorchak
Theresé G. Nonevitch-Fedorchak of Morganville, formerly of Kearny, died peacefully Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022 at Raritan Bay Medical Center in Old Bridge. Funeral services were under the direction of Mulligan Funeral Home, 331 Cleveland Ave., Harrison. A funeral Mass was offered at St. Cecilia Church, Kearny. Her interment was in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.
New Jersey golfers have a new high-tech way to improve
If you’re looking to improve you golf game and score better on the course when the weather warms up, this could be a new option to consider. What is being described as the first high-tech indoor golf training center in the nation has opened right here in New Jersey.
Halal Guys Open Another North Jersey Location
How about those Halal Guys?The popular, fast-casual gyro platters restaurant is opening another North Jersey location — this time in North Bergen.A grand opening for the 88th Street storefront is set for Friday, Jan. 6.Halal Guys has stores in Teterboro, Fort Lee, and another one allegedly coming t…
Endangered historic N.J. temple has a new life after $2.5M sale
A temple where Martin Luther King once preached – and that was listed as an endangered historic New Jersey building – has been sold and will be repurposed as a school. The circular temple that spans an entire city block in Newark was once the largest synagogue in New Jersey. It was purchased by Deliverance Evangelistic Center four decades ago and as the congregation dwindled, needed repairs mounted.
The best mutz in New Jersey has been crowned
A New Jersey deli, Massimo in Kenilworth, has been awarded the coveted title of best mozzarella in the state. The group bestowing the honor is the founder of the Jersey Pizza Joints and Jersey Sandwich Joints social media sites, Guy Madsen who delivered the “MutzMadness” trophy. In an...
roi-nj.com
Habit Burger Grill opening 15th N.J. location in East Brunswick
East Brunswick is getting a new cooked-to-order open flame restaurant. The California-based Habit Burger Grill on Wednesday announced it is bringing its love of craft and signature flavor to Middlesex County with the opening of its 15th location in the state. Located at 751 Route 18, the chain will serve...
thedigestonline.com
Best BYOB Restaurants in Montclair (2023 Updated List)
Montclair is a hotspot for some of the most adored restaurants in New Jersey with the standouts being the BYOB establishments. Here are some diverse, highly raved-about spots in Montclair that are sure to get your taste buds kicking and leave your wine glass empty. Nami Nori. We’re starting off...
The price of homes sold recently in North Jersey. Deed transfers, Nov. 21-27, 2022
Below are real estate transactions for Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Morris, Passaic, Sussex, Union and Warren counties for Nov. 21-27, 2022. Information on New Jersey real estate transactions appears weekly on realestate.nj.com. Entries list property address followed by selling price, buyer, and seller in parentheses.
theobserver.com
Wittpenn Bridge will be closed Saturday, Jan. 7
The Wittpenn Bridge between Jersey City and Kearny will be closed for testing of the lift span machinery Saturday, Jan. 7, from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m., in both directions. If the work is completed early, the bridge will reopen sooner. The following detours will be in place:. Route 7...
Renowned Hudson County Cardiologist Named Medical Director
Jersey City Medical Center, a facility of RWJBarnabas Health, has announced the appointment of Raashan Williams, M.D. to the position of Medical Director of the Catheterization Laboratory. “Without question, I am proud to welcome Dr. Williams into this role as he has been a strong presence and leader in Hudson...
Man, 33, shot and killed in Newark
A 33-year-old man was shot and killed in Newark’s West Ward early Friday, authorities said. Khalif McDaniel was gunned down around 12:20 a.m. near the corner of South Orange Avenue and South 20th Street, the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office said. McDaniel, of Newark, was brought to an area...
Top 5! Best Chinese Food in Monmouth and Ocean County, Chosen By You
Hundreds of votes later we have five winners for the best Chinese food in Ocean County and Monmouth County. At least once a week we get Chinese food and it never disappoints. It's becoming more and more popular for holidays as a choice for family dinners or get-togethers. Chinese is...
theobserver.com
Nutley switches from volunteer to paid fire chief; unclear whether Meola ordeal contributed to move
A nearly century-old tradition ended Jan. 3 when the Nutley Township Board of Commissioners voted to designate a paid “full-time member” of the Fire Department as its chief. Up to now, the township — which deploys both volunteer and salaried firefighters — has made a practice of picking...
Violent Fugitive From Bergen County Captured
A violent fugitive being sought by state authorities forced some schools in northwest Bergen County to shelter in place during a manhunt that ended in his capture early Tuesday, authorities said.Ex-con Justinian Rocco, 26, of Allendale was seized by Waldwick police shortly after 7:30 a.m. Jan. 3 af…
essexnewsdaily.com
West Orange ceremony promotes firefighters and police officers
WEST ORANGE, NJ — West Orange Mayor Robert D. Parisi issued the oath of office for promotions for four firefighters and five police officers at the Wilshire Grand Hotel on Dec. 28. Fire Chief Anthony Vecchio and Police Chief James Abbott introduced the promotions with high praise for the...
Famous Englishtown Drag Strip Was Killed: Now It’s Reopening for Drifting
Englishtown Raceway couldn't make it as a drag strip anymore, but it's thriving with Formula Drift events instead. The post Famous Englishtown Drag Strip Was Killed: Now It’s Reopening for Drifting appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Three women arrested for skimming $71,000 in payroll from Atlantic Health
MORRIS PLAINS, NJ – Three women have been arrested and charged in connection with the theft of payroll funds from Atlantic Health System in Morris Plains. According to Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll, Jessica Addison, age 39, Kaleigh Kalb, age 21, of Chester, New Jersey, as well as Isabella Valentine, age 21, of Mendham Township, were arrested after an investigation by the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office, The investigation revealed that Jessica Addison, now a former employee of Atlantic Health System, engaged in a scheme with both Kaleigh Kalb and Isabella Valentine to create false employee profiles. “This allowed for The post Three women arrested for skimming $71,000 in payroll from Atlantic Health appeared first on Shore News Network.
Meet Newest RHONJ Cast Member, Bergen County CEO Jenn Fessler
A new cast member has been announced ahead of the season 13 premiere of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, officials confirm.Jenn Fessler, co-founder and CEO of F. Major, will be introduced in the housewives cast as a friend of Margaret Josephs. View this post on Instagram…
Uncle Junior's Home On 'The Sopranos' Hits NJ Market (LOOK INSIDE)
"I'm halfway to China! There's nothing here!" Remember that scene from "The Sopranos?" Season 6, Episode 1, Tony is digging in the garden outside of Uncle Junior's home looking for his body. Well, that Newark home is on the market for $545,000. According to a Sopranos filming location guide, the...
insidernj.com
Shabazz Lands Gig in the Adams Administration
The former Deputy Director of Economic and Housing Development (EHD) for the city of Newark has landed a job in Mayor Adams’ administration in NYC. Al-Tariq Shabazz is now the Director of Fair Housing Policy and Investments at the Department of Housing Preservation and Development (HPD). A graduate of...
