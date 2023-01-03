Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Democratic Governor Angers Two Mayors Over MigrantsTom HandyColorado State
Did You Get Your One-Time Payment up to $1,050? If Not, You Still May QualifyR.A. HeimNew York City, NY
Two condos in the South Bronx sell for over $1.1 million each shattering real estate recordsWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
NYPD Officer Suspended After a Video Went Viral On Social Media, The Officer Was Seen Hitting a Young GirlAbdul GhaniStaten Island, NY
I-80 EB Exit 34 Ramp to Route 15 Closed and Detoured TonightMorristown MinuteMorris County, NJ
Related
Boys Basketball: Westfield defeats Plainfield in Union County battle
Westfield rode the offensive performances of Zack Epp, TJ Halloran, and Shane Sheehan to a 42-27 win over Plainfield, in Plainfield. Epp (12 points, six rebounds, four steals, two assists), Halloran (11 points, seven rebounds, four steals, two assists), and Sheehan (10 points, nine rebounds, three blocks, assist) combined for 33 points in the win for Westfield (5-4).
theobserver.com
Obituary — Theresé G. Nonevitch-Fedorchak
Theresé G. Nonevitch-Fedorchak of Morganville, formerly of Kearny, died peacefully Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022 at Raritan Bay Medical Center in Old Bridge. Funeral services were under the direction of Mulligan Funeral Home, 331 Cleveland Ave., Harrison. A funeral Mass was offered at St. Cecilia Church, Kearny. Her interment was in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.
Halal Guys Open Another North Jersey Location
How about those Halal Guys?The popular, fast-casual gyro platters restaurant is opening another North Jersey location — this time in North Bergen.A grand opening for the 88th Street storefront is set for Friday, Jan. 6.Halal Guys has stores in Teterboro, Fort Lee, and another one allegedly coming t…
theobserver.com
Wittpenn Bridge will be closed Saturday, Jan. 7
The Wittpenn Bridge between Jersey City and Kearny will be closed for testing of the lift span machinery Saturday, Jan. 7, from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m., in both directions. If the work is completed early, the bridge will reopen sooner. The following detours will be in place:. Route 7...
Endangered historic N.J. temple has a new life after $2.5M sale
A temple where Martin Luther King once preached – and that was listed as an endangered historic New Jersey building – has been sold and will be repurposed as a school. The circular temple that spans an entire city block in Newark was once the largest synagogue in New Jersey. It was purchased by Deliverance Evangelistic Center four decades ago and as the congregation dwindled, needed repairs mounted.
Man, 33, shot and killed in Newark
A 33-year-old man was shot and killed in Newark’s West Ward early Friday, authorities said. Khalif McDaniel was gunned down around 12:20 a.m. near the corner of South Orange Avenue and South 20th Street, the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office said. McDaniel, of Newark, was brought to an area...
Newark man fatally shot in city’s West Ward Friday morning
Officers responded to reports of a shooting between 500 South Orange Ave. and South 20th Street in Newark just after midnight.
Franklin Lakes Detectives Tie Break-Ins To Statewide Theft Ring
A team of persistent Franklin Lakes police detectives tied two members of a major statewide auto theft ring to nearly a dozen vehicle and residential burglaries in town, authorities announced Friday. “Patient and painstaking work” by Detectives Jon Rynander and Frank O’Brien, assisted by Detective David Blum, led to charges...
The Eagles’ 2023 tour will make a stop in New Jersey
Legendary rock band the Eagles have released more tour dates, and one of the stops will be at the Prudential Center in Newark. The iconic group is scheduled to play Newark on April 7, 2023; tickets go on sale on Jan. 13. The band’s current lineup is Don Henley, Joe...
New 'Habit' Burger Chain Coming To Central Jersey
The Habit Burger Grill is opening another location in the Garden State next week.The popular eatery will open at 751 Route 18 in East Brunswick.The casual restaurant features charburgers, salads and sandwiches.This will be the 15th "Habit" location in New Jersey.
Uncle Junior's Home On 'The Sopranos' Hits NJ Market (LOOK INSIDE)
"I'm halfway to China! There's nothing here!" Remember that scene from "The Sopranos?" Season 6, Episode 1, Tony is digging in the garden outside of Uncle Junior's home looking for his body. Well, that Newark home is on the market for $545,000. According to a Sopranos filming location guide, the...
The best mutz in New Jersey has been crowned
A New Jersey deli, Massimo in Kenilworth, has been awarded the coveted title of best mozzarella in the state. The group bestowing the honor is the founder of the Jersey Pizza Joints and Jersey Sandwich Joints social media sites, Guy Madsen who delivered the “MutzMadness” trophy. In an...
Intervening Neighbor, 2 Cops Stabbed By East Orange Man In Newark Assault: Authorities
An East Orange man who'd assaulted a woman in a Newark apartment has been charged with stabbing his intervening neighbor and responding officers, authorities said. Michael D. Cherry assaulted a woman inside an apartment o the 600 block of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard around 4:40 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, authorities in Newark said.
Repeat Offender Grabs, Gropes Elderly Woman In Broad Daylight: Ridgefield Park PD
An elderly woman became the latest target of a repeat offender who was previously arrested – and quickly released – for groping strangers, Ridgefield Park police said. Michael Hernandez, 23, rushed the victim from behind in broad daylight as she walked on Roosevelt Avenue between Hazelton Street and Highland Place around 3 p.m. Dec. 29, Police Lt. Art Jensen said.
hudsontv.com
Vainieri Retains Chairmanship of Hudson County Board of Commissioners
On Thursday, the Hudson County Board of Commissioners once again selected North Bergen’s Anthony Vainieri as Chairman. In a Facebook post, Vainieri stated, “Yesterday I was sworn is as the Chairperson of the Hudson County Board of Commissioners. This is the 7th year in a row and I’m proud and honored to serve the residents of Hudson County. I’d like to thank all my colleagues for their vote of confidence in me and special thank you to North Bergen Mayor Nick Sacco and Secaucus Mayor Mike Gonnelli for the support that have always given me to represent their municipalities.”
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in N.J. city
Police in Bergen County are investigating a hit-and-run crash Tuesday night that left a pedestrian dead. The victim was struck about 8:50 p.m. on Outwater Lane in Garfield by a driver who fled the scene, authorities said. No description of the vehicle or driver was released early Wednesday. The Bergen...
wcsx.com
That’s Not A Driveway
A man and woman in New Jersey were arrested after stealing a car, fleeing police, and then falling over 21 feet off an embankment and onto a house. Fortunately the home owner was not hurt in this case, but man it could have been bad. The couple you will see...
thedigestonline.com
Best BYOB Restaurants in Montclair (2023 Updated List)
Montclair is a hotspot for some of the most adored restaurants in New Jersey with the standouts being the BYOB establishments. Here are some diverse, highly raved-about spots in Montclair that are sure to get your taste buds kicking and leave your wine glass empty. Nami Nori. We’re starting off...
essexnewsdaily.com
West Orange ceremony promotes firefighters and police officers
WEST ORANGE, NJ — West Orange Mayor Robert D. Parisi issued the oath of office for promotions for four firefighters and five police officers at the Wilshire Grand Hotel on Dec. 28. Fire Chief Anthony Vecchio and Police Chief James Abbott introduced the promotions with high praise for the...
15-year-old reported missing in Union City
UNION CITY, NJ – A 15-year-old girl has been reported missing in Union City. 15 year old Aleysha Khargie has been missing from the area of 40th Street. Aleysha was last seen wearing a light colored jacket, dark pants, and a green floral print rolling luggage in hand. Whereabouts are unknown at this time. Police urge anyone with any information to contact the Union City Police Department at 201-348-5790 The post 15-year-old reported missing in Union City appeared first on Shore News Network.
Comments / 0