ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Arlington, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Boys Basketball: Westfield defeats Plainfield in Union County battle

Westfield rode the offensive performances of Zack Epp, TJ Halloran, and Shane Sheehan to a 42-27 win over Plainfield, in Plainfield. Epp (12 points, six rebounds, four steals, two assists), Halloran (11 points, seven rebounds, four steals, two assists), and Sheehan (10 points, nine rebounds, three blocks, assist) combined for 33 points in the win for Westfield (5-4).
WESTFIELD, NJ
theobserver.com

Obituary — Theresé G. Nonevitch-Fedorchak

Theresé G. Nonevitch-Fedorchak of Morganville, formerly of Kearny, died peacefully Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022 at Raritan Bay Medical Center in Old Bridge. Funeral services were under the direction of Mulligan Funeral Home, 331 Cleveland Ave., Harrison. A funeral Mass was offered at St. Cecilia Church, Kearny. Her interment was in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.
KEARNY, NJ
Daily Voice

Halal Guys Open Another North Jersey Location

How about those Halal Guys?The popular, fast-casual gyro platters restaurant is opening another North Jersey location — this time in North Bergen.A grand opening for the 88th Street storefront is set for Friday, Jan. 6.Halal Guys has stores in Teterboro, Fort Lee, and another one allegedly coming t…
NORTH BERGEN, NJ
theobserver.com

Wittpenn Bridge will be closed Saturday, Jan. 7

The Wittpenn Bridge between Jersey City and Kearny will be closed for testing of the lift span machinery Saturday, Jan. 7, from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m., in both directions. If the work is completed early, the bridge will reopen sooner. The following detours will be in place:. Route 7...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Endangered historic N.J. temple has a new life after $2.5M sale

A temple where Martin Luther King once preached – and that was listed as an endangered historic New Jersey building – has been sold and will be repurposed as a school. The circular temple that spans an entire city block in Newark was once the largest synagogue in New Jersey. It was purchased by Deliverance Evangelistic Center four decades ago and as the congregation dwindled, needed repairs mounted.
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Man, 33, shot and killed in Newark

A 33-year-old man was shot and killed in Newark’s West Ward early Friday, authorities said. Khalif McDaniel was gunned down around 12:20 a.m. near the corner of South Orange Avenue and South 20th Street, the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office said. McDaniel, of Newark, was brought to an area...
NEWARK, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

The best mutz in New Jersey has been crowned

A New Jersey deli, Massimo in Kenilworth, has been awarded the coveted title of best mozzarella in the state. The group bestowing the honor is the founder of the Jersey Pizza Joints and Jersey Sandwich Joints social media sites, Guy Madsen who delivered the “MutzMadness” trophy. In an...
KENILWORTH, NJ
Daily Voice

Repeat Offender Grabs, Gropes Elderly Woman In Broad Daylight: Ridgefield Park PD

An elderly woman became the latest target of a repeat offender who was previously arrested – and quickly released – for groping strangers, Ridgefield Park police said. Michael Hernandez, 23, rushed the victim from behind in broad daylight as she walked on Roosevelt Avenue between Hazelton Street and Highland Place around 3 p.m. Dec. 29, Police Lt. Art Jensen said.
RIDGEFIELD PARK, NJ
hudsontv.com

Vainieri Retains Chairmanship of Hudson County Board of Commissioners

On Thursday, the Hudson County Board of Commissioners once again selected North Bergen’s Anthony Vainieri as Chairman. In a Facebook post, Vainieri stated, “Yesterday I was sworn is as the Chairperson of the Hudson County Board of Commissioners. This is the 7th year in a row and I’m proud and honored to serve the residents of Hudson County. I’d like to thank all my colleagues for their vote of confidence in me and special thank you to North Bergen Mayor Nick Sacco and Secaucus Mayor Mike Gonnelli for the support that have always given me to represent their municipalities.”
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in N.J. city

Police in Bergen County are investigating a hit-and-run crash Tuesday night that left a pedestrian dead. The victim was struck about 8:50 p.m. on Outwater Lane in Garfield by a driver who fled the scene, authorities said. No description of the vehicle or driver was released early Wednesday. The Bergen...
GARFIELD, NJ
wcsx.com

That’s Not A Driveway

A man and woman in New Jersey were arrested after stealing a car, fleeing police, and then falling over 21 feet off an embankment and onto a house. Fortunately the home owner was not hurt in this case, but man it could have been bad. The couple you will see...
NORTH CALDWELL, NJ
thedigestonline.com

Best BYOB Restaurants in Montclair (2023 Updated List)

Montclair is a hotspot for some of the most adored restaurants in New Jersey with the standouts being the BYOB establishments. Here are some diverse, highly raved-about spots in Montclair that are sure to get your taste buds kicking and leave your wine glass empty. Nami Nori. We’re starting off...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

West Orange ceremony promotes firefighters and police officers

WEST ORANGE, NJ — West Orange Mayor Robert D. Parisi issued the oath of office for promotions for four firefighters and five police officers at the Wilshire Grand Hotel on Dec. 28. Fire Chief Anthony Vecchio and Police Chief James Abbott introduced the promotions with high praise for the...
WEST ORANGE, NJ
Shore News Network

15-year-old reported missing in Union City

UNION CITY, NJ – A 15-year-old girl has been reported missing in Union City. 15 year old Aleysha Khargie has been missing from the area of 40th Street. Aleysha was last seen wearing a light colored jacket, dark pants, and a green floral print rolling luggage in hand. Whereabouts are unknown at this time. Police urge anyone with any information to contact the Union City Police Department at 201-348-5790 The post 15-year-old reported missing in Union City appeared first on Shore News Network.
UNION CITY, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy