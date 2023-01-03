On Thursday, the Hudson County Board of Commissioners once again selected North Bergen’s Anthony Vainieri as Chairman. In a Facebook post, Vainieri stated, “Yesterday I was sworn is as the Chairperson of the Hudson County Board of Commissioners. This is the 7th year in a row and I’m proud and honored to serve the residents of Hudson County. I’d like to thank all my colleagues for their vote of confidence in me and special thank you to North Bergen Mayor Nick Sacco and Secaucus Mayor Mike Gonnelli for the support that have always given me to represent their municipalities.”

HUDSON COUNTY, NJ ・ 15 HOURS AGO