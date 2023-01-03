Read full article on original website
Damar Hamlin’s friend gives long-awaited positive update from Cincinnati hospital
In a moment which made football feel like an afterthought, Damar Hamlin’s life hung in the balance. Finally, we’ve received something positive to report about the Bills safety’s health. Damar Hamlin remains sedated and in the ICU in critical condition, so it’s important to state that there...
Eagles release offensive lineman, Jalen Hurts questionable for Week 18
With Week 18’s regular-season finale nearing, the Philadelphia Eagles appear to be holding their cards close to the vest. Most believe that Jalen Hurts will dress and start the Birds’ final game versus the New York Giants on Sunday. All week, we’ve been hearing that he’s trending in the right direction physically. He also took first-team reps in practice and was given the thumbs up by several of his teammates, including his long-time friend A.J. Brown. Philly seems to have thrown us a curve ball however.
Dodgers: Former Fan Favorite Hoping to Make Comeback
Perhaps the former fan favorite can find himself back on the Dodgers
Best Bets for Philadelphia Eagles versus New York Giants in Week 18
It feels like the Philadelphia Eagles‘ loss to the New Orleans Saints was two weeks ago. It’s been a long stretch of days. During crisis, we were forced to look inwardly and appreciate life and the men who literally place their lives on the line to earn a salary and provide us with an escape from our daily grinds. Thankfully, Damar Hamlin’s health is improving, but as far as our Birds are concerned, we’re still frustrated.
No neutral site: Pittsburgh won’t host AFC Championship Game without Steelers in it
Despite reports that the Steelers’ Acrisure Stadium could host a neutral site AFC Championship Game, the league is not considering Pittsburgh as a location. Steelers fans don’t have to worry about being trolled for an AFC Championship Game being hosted at their home stadium without them in it.
How To Watch Eagles vs Giants regular-season finale: Live Stream, Radio
We’ve said this three times in as many weeks. Hopefully, the third time will provide the charm. The Philadelphia Eagles need one win to ensure themselves the NFC East’s crown. One win will award them the top seed in the National Football Conference and home-field advantage throughout the postseason. The hated New York Giants are the final speed bump in their journey to accomplishing that goal.
