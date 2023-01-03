ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wittpenn Bridge will be closed Saturday, Jan. 7

The Wittpenn Bridge between Jersey City and Kearny will be closed for testing of the lift span machinery Saturday, Jan. 7, from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m., in both directions. If the work is completed early, the bridge will reopen sooner. The following detours will be in place:. Route 7...
JERSEY CITY, NJ

