Youngkin asks Miyares to investigate Fairfax County high school leadership after reports test scores withheld, preventing scholarship opportunities

Read full article on original website
Related
wfxrtv.com
Virginia AG begins civil rights investigation into Fairfax County high school, school division
RICHMOND, Va. (DC News Now) — Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares formally launched an investigation into a high school in Fairfax County a day after Gov. Glenn Youngkin made the request of Miyares. Miyares said Wednesday that his Office of Civil Rights will look at Fairfax County Public Schools...
wfxrtv.com
PEIA, teacher’s aides near top of West Virginia legislative agenda
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — We are now just five days away from the 2023 West Virginia Legislative Session and the agenda is becoming very clear. We knew some of the big issues, but now we are getting some last minute surprises. On Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, the West Virginia...
wfxrtv.com
Daycare provider accused of taping 18-month-old to chair in Fairfax County
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said a daycare worker is facing an assault charge after someone reported seeing her tape an 18-month-old child to a chair in December. The Fairfax County Police Department said an employee at Little Oaks Montessori Academy, located at 13525 Dulles Technology...
wfxrtv.com
Southwest Virginia residents concerned about the increase in electric bills; Appalachian Power responds to customers
Concerned customers across Southwest Virginia are demanding answers, after some say their power bills have doubled, even tripled, in this latest billing cycle. Southwest Virginia residents concerned about the …. Concerned customers across Southwest Virginia are demanding answers, after some say their power bills have doubled, even tripled, in this...
wfxrtv.com
Instructional assistant accused of assaulting special needs student in Fairfax County
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said an instructional assistant at an elementary school faces a charge of Simple Assault after she was accused of assaulting a special needs student. The Fairfax County Police Department said an employee at Glen Forest Elementary School in the Falls Church...
wfxrtv.com
Counties with the most motor vehicle accident fatalities in West Virginia
Media outlets were quick during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent lockdowns that defined the summer and fall of 2020 to note just how little traffic there was as a result. Simple logic would suggest that less traffic equals a lower likelihood of accidents and thus fewer injuries and fatalities. Sadly, this was not the case.
wfxrtv.com
West Virginia State Senate calls for reforms at DHHR
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources is in desperate need of help, according to senate leaders. The Republican leadership of the West Virginia State Senate has written the interim director of DHHR with a variety of suggested changes. Among the recommendations is a suggestion for substantial pay increases, especially in parts of the state with a high cost of living, such as the Eastern Panhandle.
wfxrtv.com
A look back at 2022 overdose rates
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – The year 2022 saw about a six percent rise in overdoses, according to data from the Virginia Department of Health. The reports count emergency department visits for unintentional overdoses. Experts say the increase comes down to a variety of factors, but a major one is...
wfxrtv.com
How much do you have to make to buy a house in West Virginia?
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The average value of a home in West Virginia is $145,991, according to Zillow. If you are planning on buying a home in the Mountain State, how much will you have to make to buy one?. In West Virginia, Zillow says the average value of...
wfxrtv.com
Are AEDs required at West Virginia sporting events?
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — After the Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest after a tackle during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals, people are learning the importance of automated external defibrillator devices or AEDs. In West Virginia, it is required that an AED and an emergency...
wfxrtv.com
‘A complete nightmare’: Apartment tenants seek help after water damage, power outages at Virginia high-rise
VIENNA, Va. (DC News Now) — Several tenants of a Northern Virginia high-rise apartment say their living conditions are a nightmare, and after emails and calls have gone unanswered, they’re sharing their pleas for help with DC News Now. On December 27, tenants of Adaire Apartments in Vienna...
wfxrtv.com
Child dead, 4 others hurt after shooting in Prince William County
UPDATE 1/4 11:40 p.m. — Police arrested and charged 20-year-old Kenyatta Lee Oglesby. The child who died was a 3-year-old girl. The other victims were a 17-year-old girl, a 16-year-old girl, a 14-year-old girl and a 14-year-old boy. Police said that all of them were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. All of them lived at the home, and all except for the 14-year-old boys are siblings.
wfxrtv.com
Virginia car crash leads to DUI arrest, $26K in cocaine, crack cocaine, more
FREDERICK COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Sheriff’s deputies said a man is facing a number of charges after he caused a wreck and they found cocaine and crack cocaine in his car. The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office received calls about a crash involving the car and a...
wfxrtv.com
Lottery ticket worth $1 million bought in Roanoke County
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Check your pockets, purses, and cars because there is a winning lottery ticket that could be in the Roanoke Valley. The Virginia Lottery is searching for the lucky owner of a ticket worth $1 million. Virginia Lottery says the ticket was purchased at the...
wfxrtv.com
Bryan Kohberger extradited back to Idaho to face homicide charges
STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Monroe County officials state Bryan Kohberger has left the prison stating he is returning to Idaho where he faces homicide charges. Bryan Kohberger waived his extradition hearing Tuesday, bringing him back to Idaho earlier than expected. A search for the 28-year-old suspect in the...
wfxrtv.com
As storm hits, California orders evacuations in coastal area
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — As a huge storm approached California, officials began ordering evacuations, including in a high-risk coastal area where 23 died in 2018 in a series of mudslides. Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown said the orders were for those impacted by the Alisal Fire last year,...
wfxrtv.com
Pinpoint Weather: Chilly, January-like air returns
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — It will actually feel more like January across Southwest and Central Virginia as we head into the weekend. Snow showers are possible along west-facing slopes this Friday morning with some flurries working their way a little further east. However, a majority of the region will see a mix of sun and clouds overhead with breezy winds blowing through.
wfxrtv.com
Pinpoint Weather: Showers and a few storms Wednesday
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — A storm system will bring wet weather to Southwest and Central Virginia this Wednesday. Off-and-on showers will become likely by the mid-morning hours and into the late afternoon as a cold front approaches from the west. Winds will pick up at times with gusts between 20-30 mph possible. We may hear a few rumbles of thunder early in the afternoon. While the severe weather risk is very low, we cannot rule out the potential for an isolated strong storm or two during the afternoon hours.
Comments / 0