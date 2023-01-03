Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Marvel Actor Jeremy Renner Snow Cat plow Accident: How Serious is the Injury and How are His Leg and Health NowOlu'remiReno, NV
Snowplow accident victim Jeremy Renner is out of surgery after sustaining chest damage and orthopedic injuriesMalek SherifReno, NV
Terrible News: Actor Jeremy Renner in Critical Condition After Snowplow AccidentNikyee CloughReno, NV
Iconic Avengers Star Rushed To Hospital In Critical ConditionNews Breaking LIVEReno, NV
Tips for Visiting Soda Springs Ski Resort Near Truckee!Tiffany T.Truckee, CA
Related
KOLO TV Reno
Stick to your “Dry January” goals with special zero-proof drinks at Pignic Pub and Patio
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Taking a break from drinking alcohol in January, also known as “Dry January,” is a growing trend among Americans. Whether you’re swearing off beer, wine and liquor for a month or indefinitely, Pignic Pub and Patio is offering delicious mocktails and alcohol-free beers.
KOLO TV Reno
Local coffee shop sets itself apart with South American inspired coffee
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Cafe Con Papi opened early last year on 6th street. “We didn’t have a grand opening, it was more of a small opening,” said Jose Delgado, Owner of Cafe Con Papi. “So, we got to get the community to come in and it was great. Just getting the feedback about how Reno is up and growing and just having something unique like this.”
KOLO TV Reno
Reading Reno: Local author shares her experience backstage at Reno casino showrooms in new memoir
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Elaine Starrett Sargent (E.M. Starr) knew she was the perfect person to write a book about Reno showgirls because she spent 15 years dressing them, fixing their costumes, listening to their stories and seeing the drama unfold from her prime position backstage. She stopped by Morning...
KOLO TV Reno
Around the Stage invites community to The Reno Dance Mix performance showcase
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Get your tickets for The Reno Dance Mix hosted by private dance company, Around the Stage, Reno’s theatrical dance company. Artistic director and choreographer, Keely Cobb, choreographer and dancer, Sierra Taylor-Cline, and company dancer, Sarah Ziolkowski, stopped by Morning Break to share what makes this show special.
KOLO TV Reno
Face Time: The effects winter weather can have on your skin and how to keep it healthy
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Winter can be a harsh season for your skin. Cold weather has low humidity and drier air which means our skin can become dry, flaky and even itchy. Dr. Billie Cassé, owner Reno Tahoe Dermatology, stopped by Morning Break to share common skin conditions that often flare up in the winter and what you can do about it. She shared tips for healing dry skin, eczema, keratosis pilaris and cracked feet.
Sierra Sun
Summerset Senior Living hosts Grand Opening
RENO, Nev. – Summerset Senior Living is hosting a Grand Opening Party for their North West Reno location on Thursday, Jan. 12. The event will start with a ribbon cutting the Reno Chamber of Commerce followed by special words from elected officials. Their Grand Opening Celebration is a perfect...
matadornetwork.com
Four Reno Day Trips You Need To Add To Your Northern Nevada Getaway
Reno, Nevada is a vibrant city with plenty of entertainment options. The area boasts a host of trendy restaurants and bars, along with casinos offering gaming, live music, comedy shows and more. There are also numerous cultural offerings, including world-class museums, performing arts venues, and galleries, plus nearby historic towns like Virginia City and fabulous nearby mountain biking and hiking.
KOLO TV Reno
Injury Expert shares tips for snow removal safety
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The weather we are seeing is leading to people needing to remove snow from their yards and driveways. In light of the snowplow incident with Jeremy Renner, we have some important reminders for ways to stay safe when shoveling or plowing in the heavy and freezing snow.
KOLO TV Reno
City of South Lake Tahoe sets up sandbag locations for residents
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, California (KOLO) - The City of South Lake Tahoe is setting a number of locations for residents to pick up sandbags in preparation for anticipated flooding from the coming storm. Those locations are as follows:. Fire Station 3 2101 Lake Tahoe Blvd, Behind the Station. Shovels and...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Parking not so Heavenly: ‘Perfect storm’ creates gridlock in South Lake Tahoe
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — An unfortunate domino effect closed three quarters of Heavenly Mountain Resort’s lodges on Monday and wreaked havoc on traffic through town, all the way to Stateline from Ski Run as well as Pioneer Trail into Meyers. Three power lines and a pole were,...
KOLO TV Reno
Memorial Service Planned for Evelynn Mount
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The family of Evelyn Mount has announced plans for her memorial service. It will be held on Friday, January 27th, starting at 11:00 a.m., at Grace Church. Mount passed away on December 23. She’s known for her yearly food drives, run out of her northeast Reno home. For more than four decades, she fed the hungry through her food bank. In 2009, the city of Reno renamed a former YMCA facility the Evelyn Mount Northeast Community Center in her honor. By the time she retired in 2018, the Evelyn Mount Community Outreach Program fed tens of thousand of people.
Jeremy Renner updates fans from ICU following snow plow accident
Actor Jeremy Renner is recovering in the intensive care unit following a snow plow accident he suffered on New Year’s Day. The “Hawkeye” star tweeted a video message from his hospital bed on Thursday morning alongside his mother and sister. “A ‘not (so) great’ ICU DAY, turned to (an) amazing spa day with my sis […]
KOLO TV Reno
Wednesday Web Weather
This is a recurring recording of GMR at 5 am. Nevada record-setting rusher commits to Wolf Pack football team. Nevada record-setting rusher commits to Wolf Pack football team. More storms are lining up through next week. Stormy weather is likely Wednesday into Thursday, over the weekend, and again Monday into Tuesday. Stay tuned and be prepared! -Jeff.
Record-Courier
Tonopah low dropped as much snow in the East Valley as Kingsbury Grade
A spot near East Valley Road in Gardnerville recorded almost as much snow as fell on Daggett Summit from a surprise New Year’s Eve snowstorm. The location received 30 inches of snow, according to snow totals compiled by the National Weather Service, topping results for the greater Reno-Carson City-Minden area.
Winter storm pummels Lake Tahoe with wind and snow, travel warnings issued
Multiple avalanche warnings have been issued.
KOLO TV Reno
Storey County creates sand pile locations for residents ahead of storm
STOREY COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - Storey County is urging residents to prepare for inclement weather this weekend, as a second round of storms is expected. They have created self-service sand piles for residents to prepare, located in the following areas:. Fire Station 74 in Lockwood. Fire Station 72 in the...
Fox5 KVVU
‘It’s a pretty scary situation’: Many Nevadans still without power as second storm approaches
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Wet, heavy snow still blankets western Nevada. While many are prepping for the next storm, some are still suffering the consequences of the first. “We had a tree branch come down and it landed right on our power line and it’s about a 12 foot branch,” said Steve Scriver, an NV Energy customer near Washoe Lake.
2news.com
Long Term Forecast Keeps Storm Gate Open
Unlike last year, January is usually Reno’s wettest month of the year. The storm gate is still open and looks to stay that way at least for the next couple of weeks. There will be brief breaks every now and then, but more stormy days than dry days overall. Not only do we have storms lined up, but atmospheric rivers. An atmospheric river is a plume of moisture coming up from the Pacific that rides along the jet stream. Atmospheric rivers are good in that they can really help us get out of a drought, but they can also lead to flooding if the timing is right. Since they come up near the Hawaiian Islands, they are usually associated with warmer temperatures as well. This can lead to melting our snowpack and increasing the flood risk. Warm air can hold more moisture than cold air.
KOLO TV Reno
Lyon County sets up sandbag locations for residents
LYON COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - Lyon County has set up a number of locations for residents to get sandbags ahead of a second round of winter storms. · Mound House Fire Station – 56 Red Rock Rd., Mound House, NV 89706. · Silver City Community Center - 385...
Expected rain arrived as snow and damaged the grid. Now, more storms are on the way.
With more storms on the way, about 71,000 Nevada residents are recovering from power outages over New Year’s weekend caused by wet and heavy snow in Reno, Sparks and Carson City. The post Expected rain arrived as snow and damaged the grid. Now, more storms are on the way. appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
Comments / 0