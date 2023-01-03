ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Damar Hamlin asked who won Bills-Bengals when he woke up

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has begun to communicate in writing with his family and others who have been at his bedside since he went into cardiac arrest three days ago — and his first question was, “Did we win?” his doctors said Thursday.
BUFFALO, NY
Harbaugh Expects to Stay at Michigan After Reported Panthers Talk

He reportedly liked Carolina’s roster and loved the opportunity, though. Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh appeared to shoot down the idea that he is leaving the program for a return to the NFL this offseason. Will Kunkel of Charlotte Sports Live reported Tuesday that Harbaugh spoke to Panthers owner David...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Sharpe Returns to ‘Undisputed,’ Argues Over Bayless Tweet

‘Undisputed’ got off to a heated, awkward start on Wednesday after Sharpe’s return from his unannounced Tuesday absence. NFL great Shannon Sharpe was absent from his daily FS1 show Undisputed on Tuesday, the morning after the frightening medical situation with Bills safety Damar Hamlin unfolded and caused the postponement of Buffalo’s AFC tilt with the Bengals in Cincinnati. Sharpe’s absence was also notable, as it came after his co-host Skip Bayless caught significant heat for a questionable tweet in which he asked how the league would figure out rescheduling the game as the Hamlin situation unfolded.
BUFFALO, NY
Week 18 Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: Tight Ends

The Rams TE struggled last week but he’s got a plus matchup in Seattle. Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Josh Allen, Austin Ekeler or Tyreek Hill. Instead, I'll look at the players you have questions about who could exceed or fail to meet expectations at each position. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings which will be updated daily throughout the 2022 NFL season.
Orioles DFA O’Hearn 2 days after trade, claim Díaz back

BALTIMORE (AP)The Baltimore Orioles designated first baseman Ryan O’Hearn for assignment Thursday, two days after acquiring him in a trade with Kansas City. They also claimed infielder Lewin Diaz off waivers from Atlanta after trading him to the Braves last month. The Orioles acquired O’Hearn from the Royals for...
BALTIMORE, MD
Your Guide to the Week’s Best Ticket Deals

Iowa’s conference clash with Michigan is the bargain of college basketball. A new year means a new sports calendar, with a full slate of matchups on the docket to kick off 2023. The college football campaign may be coming to a close, but the NFL schedule is heating up as teams enter the final stretch of the regular season. College Basketball is also at a peak, with schools gearing up for the push to March. With so many exciting contests set for this week, there are plenty of opportunities to catch sport’s must-see events in person.
ANN ARBOR, MI

