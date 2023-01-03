Read full article on original website
Major difference between a cardiac arrest and a heart attackMargaret MinnicksCincinnati, OH
NFL Makes Controversial Decision to Not Resume Suspended Bills-Bengals GameLarry LeaseCincinnati, OH
Football: Ohio State offers support for Buffalo Bills’ Hamlin after cardiac arrestThe LanternCincinnati, OH
4 Amazing Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
President Biden comes to CovingtonMikey ChlandaCovington, KY
Damar Hamlin's Doctors Were Asked If He Can Play Football Again
The doctors who have been caring for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center provided a welcome update on Thursday when they told reporters that Hamlin has woken up and demonstrated that he's still neurologically intact. Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest ...
Damar Hamlin asked who won Bills-Bengals when he woke up
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has begun to communicate in writing with his family and others who have been at his bedside since he went into cardiac arrest three days ago — and his first question was, “Did we win?” his doctors said Thursday.
Harbaugh Expects to Stay at Michigan After Reported Panthers Talk
He reportedly liked Carolina’s roster and loved the opportunity, though. Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh appeared to shoot down the idea that he is leaving the program for a return to the NFL this offseason. Will Kunkel of Charlotte Sports Live reported Tuesday that Harbaugh spoke to Panthers owner David...
Sharpe Returns to ‘Undisputed,’ Argues Over Bayless Tweet
‘Undisputed’ got off to a heated, awkward start on Wednesday after Sharpe’s return from his unannounced Tuesday absence. NFL great Shannon Sharpe was absent from his daily FS1 show Undisputed on Tuesday, the morning after the frightening medical situation with Bills safety Damar Hamlin unfolded and caused the postponement of Buffalo’s AFC tilt with the Bengals in Cincinnati. Sharpe’s absence was also notable, as it came after his co-host Skip Bayless caught significant heat for a questionable tweet in which he asked how the league would figure out rescheduling the game as the Hamlin situation unfolded.
Week 18 Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: Tight Ends
The Rams TE struggled last week but he’s got a plus matchup in Seattle. Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Josh Allen, Austin Ekeler or Tyreek Hill. Instead, I'll look at the players you have questions about who could exceed or fail to meet expectations at each position. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings which will be updated daily throughout the 2022 NFL season.
Orioles DFA O’Hearn 2 days after trade, claim Díaz back
BALTIMORE (AP)The Baltimore Orioles designated first baseman Ryan O’Hearn for assignment Thursday, two days after acquiring him in a trade with Kansas City. They also claimed infielder Lewin Diaz off waivers from Atlanta after trading him to the Braves last month. The Orioles acquired O’Hearn from the Royals for...
Your Guide to the Week’s Best Ticket Deals
Iowa’s conference clash with Michigan is the bargain of college basketball. A new year means a new sports calendar, with a full slate of matchups on the docket to kick off 2023. The college football campaign may be coming to a close, but the NFL schedule is heating up as teams enter the final stretch of the regular season. College Basketball is also at a peak, with schools gearing up for the push to March. With so many exciting contests set for this week, there are plenty of opportunities to catch sport’s must-see events in person.
Denver Nuggets game delayed again due to crooked rim
The Nuggets game against the Cavaliers on Friday was delayed because of a crooked rim, the second time that's happened to Denver this week.
Kyle Connor sets franchise record with 41st game winner for Jets
Kyle Connor set a franchise record with his 41st game-winning goal, scoring on a power play at 5:38 of the third lead as the Jets beat the Lightning 4-2 on Friday night.
