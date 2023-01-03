Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSummerville, SC
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From CharlestonTed RiversCharleston, SC
4 Amazing Seafood Restaurants in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
Two SC Cities Have the “Friendliest Neighborhoods in the U.S.” According to a National PublicationKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
Related
counton2.com
Charleston Police searching for missing teen
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) is asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing teen last seen January 4. CPD said that Zion Chamorro-Lopez (16) was reported missing by his family January 4. He was last seen around noon that day at...
abcnews4.com
Man charged in connection with 2020 Johns Island death
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — On Thursday, Charleston County detectives arrested a man in connection with a 2020 shooting death on Johns Island. In 2020, on Oct. 3, shortly after 12:30 a.m. patrol deputies responded to a welfare check at 1041 Summerall Road. An acquaintance reported that she had not been able to reach the resident for days, according to a police report.
Deputies: Camper stolen from Charleston County may be along Grand Strand
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Detectives believe a camper that was stolen from Charleston County may be along the Grand Strand, according to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office. The camper was stolen from the front of a home on Doar Road in the Awendaw between 1 p.m. on Dec. 22 and 12 p.m. on Dec. […]
abcnews4.com
Man arrested with gun, drugs, license plate from police car in Colleton County
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A man is facing multiple charges after leading deputies on a chase in Colleton County on Friday, according to the sheriff's office. Deputies were patrolling when they spotted a car driven by 45-year-old Haskell Magwood, according to CCSO. Authorities ran the plates and found that they belonged to a 2011 Ford police car.
Man charged following deadly 2020 shooting on Johns Island
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office announced an arrest after a shooting death in 2020. Clyde Scott Mock (54, of Ravenel) is charged with murder following a years-long investigation into the shooting death of Michael Mikula (52). “Patrol deputies from the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office responded shortly after 12:30 a.m. Oct. […]
live5news.com
Deputies looking for missing West Ashley teen
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teen on Friday. Hayden Barton, 14, was reported missing from the West Ashley area on Friday. Family last saw Barton around 10 p.m. on Jan. 3 when she left a residence near Orange Grove Road, Charleston County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Andrew Knapp said. Officials say she may be in the James Island area.
counton2.com
Goose Creek PD seeking info on murder at Mevers School of Excellence
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – The Goose Creek Police Department (GCPD) is asking the public for help in identifying a suspect in a May 2022 murder. The incident happened May 25, 2022 in the Mevers School of Excellence parking lot. Police are asking anyone with information that could lead...
After Body Found In School Parking Lot, Killer Remains Free: GCPD
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. – More than six months after police located the body of a man in the parking lot of a Berkeley County school, the search for a homicide suspect remains ongoing. The Goose Creek Police Department said it is seeking the public’s assistance in the identification and apprehension of the person responsible for the victim’s death. In the […] The post After Body Found In School Parking Lot, Killer Remains Free: GCPD appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.
Police Still Looking For Suspect Wanted For Shooting in Goose Creek Subdivision
More than two months after a shooting seriously injured one person in a Goose Creek subdivision, police are hoping someone can offer clues as to the whereabouts of the shooter. The post Police Still Looking For Suspect Wanted For Shooting in Goose Creek Subdivision appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.
abcnews4.com
Juvenile arrested with loaded gun on Liberty Hill Academy campus
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston Police say a juvenile was arrested Thursday after allegedly bringing a gun to the Liberty Hill Academy campus. The juvenile was taken to juvenile jail, police said. Officials with the Charleston County School District tell ABC News 4 that students go through...
Disappearance of Colleton County man deemed ‘suspicious’, deputies say
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a 62-year-old man who has been missing for several months. According to deputies, Gregory Donell Bodison was last seen at his residence in Round O, S.C. on Sept. 11, 2022, wearing blue jeans and a black and brown shirt. […]
counton2.com
New details released on James Island pursuit
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) arrested four people who led deputies on a chase through a James Island neighborhood Saturday. According to the report, a deputy observed a truck swerving multiple times and attempted to pull the driver over. The driver kept going, and the deputy noted that he “saw the occupants making furtive movements toward the center console and floorboard area.”
Man arrested for burglarizing downtown Family Dollar, spitting at officer
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A man is behind bars after being arrested in connection to a burglary of a Family Dollar in Charleston. CPD officers responded to the store on King Street after a burglary alarm was set off. Police found the front glass door of the building “completely busted out” with pieces of glass […]
live5news.com
Police: Student arrested for bringing gun to N. Charleston school
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police in North Charleston arrested a student for allegedly bringing a gun to a North Charleston elementary school Thursday. A student was arrested after a gun was found at Liberty Hill Academy, police spokesman Harve Jacobs said. Charleston County School District spokesman Andy Pruitt said...
Scammers are pretending to be Berkeley County officials. Here’s what to look for
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Berkeley County are warning people about a recent scam involving emails and texts that appear to be coming from someone who works for the county. The warning comes after someone attempted to scam Berkeley County Councilman Tommy Newell this week with a fake text message designed to look […]
live5news.com
Police: Three juveniles hurt in West Ashley shooting
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says officers are investigating a shooting in West Ashley Wednesday evening. Police say there is a heavy law enforcement presence near the 2000 block of Applebee Way in West Ashley after a shooting incident that took place around 5 p.m. Three people...
live5news.com
Goose Creek Police respond to ‘lousy’ lawsuit
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - The Goose Creek Police Department is responding to a lawsuit filed against the city that they’re calling ‘lousy.’. The lawsuit filed Tuesday in Berkeley County states on July 2, 2022, several Goose Creek police officers arrived at the area of Vango Drive in Goose Creek and drew their guns and pointed them at kids. The lawsuit goes on to state, “It is unknown why the police were called or what threat was posed that would cause them to draw their guns on a yard full of children.”
Charleston City Paper
Blotter: Temper tantrum
The Blotter is taken from reports filed with area police department between Dec. 17, 2022 and Dec. 30, 2022. Blotter of the week: A mother reported to North Charleston police Dec. 19 that her 12-year-old daughter tried to light her furniture on fire with a lighter and hand sanitizer. When police arrived at her North Charleston home, the daughter refused to talk to the officers and was reportedly throwing random objects into the hallway. Sounds like quite the meltdown.
Man sentenced for deadly DUI crash on Johns Island
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A man charged in a deadly DUI crash on Johns Island was sentenced to several years in prison, nearly three years later. On Thursday, Joseph Sinclair pleaded guilty to two counts of felony DUI with a death, two counts of felony DUI with great bodily injury, and leaving the scene of […]
abcnews4.com
Coroner identifies woman hit and killed in wheelchair on East Bay Street
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Police Department said the driver of the vehicle that fatally struck a pedestrian in a wheelchair complied with officers. According to CPD, the driver showed no signs of impairment and cooperated with investigators. No charges have been filed at this time. On Tuesday, Jan...
Comments / 1