Charleston, SC

counton2.com

Charleston Police searching for missing teen

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) is asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing teen last seen January 4. CPD said that Zion Chamorro-Lopez (16) was reported missing by his family January 4. He was last seen around noon that day at...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Man charged in connection with 2020 Johns Island death

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — On Thursday, Charleston County detectives arrested a man in connection with a 2020 shooting death on Johns Island. In 2020, on Oct. 3, shortly after 12:30 a.m. patrol deputies responded to a welfare check at 1041 Summerall Road. An acquaintance reported that she had not been able to reach the resident for days, according to a police report.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Man arrested with gun, drugs, license plate from police car in Colleton County

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A man is facing multiple charges after leading deputies on a chase in Colleton County on Friday, according to the sheriff's office. Deputies were patrolling when they spotted a car driven by 45-year-old Haskell Magwood, according to CCSO. Authorities ran the plates and found that they belonged to a 2011 Ford police car.
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Man charged following deadly 2020 shooting on Johns Island

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office announced an arrest after a shooting death in 2020. Clyde Scott Mock (54, of Ravenel) is charged with murder following a years-long investigation into the shooting death of Michael Mikula (52). “Patrol deputies from the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office responded shortly after 12:30 a.m. Oct. […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Deputies looking for missing West Ashley teen

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teen on Friday. Hayden Barton, 14, was reported missing from the West Ashley area on Friday. Family last saw Barton around 10 p.m. on Jan. 3 when she left a residence near Orange Grove Road, Charleston County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Andrew Knapp said. Officials say she may be in the James Island area.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Berkeley Observer

After Body Found In School Parking Lot, Killer Remains Free: GCPD

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. – More than six months after police located the body of a man in the parking lot of a Berkeley County school, the search for a homicide suspect remains ongoing. The Goose Creek Police Department said it is seeking the public’s assistance in the identification and apprehension of the person responsible for the victim’s death. In the […] The post After Body Found In School Parking Lot, Killer Remains Free: GCPD appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.
GOOSE CREEK, SC
abcnews4.com

Juvenile arrested with loaded gun on Liberty Hill Academy campus

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston Police say a juvenile was arrested Thursday after allegedly bringing a gun to the Liberty Hill Academy campus. The juvenile was taken to juvenile jail, police said. Officials with the Charleston County School District tell ABC News 4 that students go through...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

New details released on James Island pursuit

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) arrested four people who led deputies on a chase through a James Island neighborhood Saturday. According to the report, a deputy observed a truck swerving multiple times and attempted to pull the driver over. The driver kept going, and the deputy noted that he “saw the occupants making furtive movements toward the center console and floorboard area.”
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Police: Student arrested for bringing gun to N. Charleston school

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police in North Charleston arrested a student for allegedly bringing a gun to a North Charleston elementary school Thursday. A student was arrested after a gun was found at Liberty Hill Academy, police spokesman Harve Jacobs said. Charleston County School District spokesman Andy Pruitt said...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Police: Three juveniles hurt in West Ashley shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says officers are investigating a shooting in West Ashley Wednesday evening. Police say there is a heavy law enforcement presence near the 2000 block of Applebee Way in West Ashley after a shooting incident that took place around 5 p.m. Three people...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Goose Creek Police respond to ‘lousy’ lawsuit

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - The Goose Creek Police Department is responding to a lawsuit filed against the city that they’re calling ‘lousy.’. The lawsuit filed Tuesday in Berkeley County states on July 2, 2022, several Goose Creek police officers arrived at the area of Vango Drive in Goose Creek and drew their guns and pointed them at kids. The lawsuit goes on to state, “It is unknown why the police were called or what threat was posed that would cause them to draw their guns on a yard full of children.”
GOOSE CREEK, SC
Charleston City Paper

Blotter: Temper tantrum

The Blotter is taken from reports filed with area police department between Dec. 17, 2022 and Dec. 30, 2022. Blotter of the week: A mother reported to North Charleston police Dec. 19 that her 12-year-old daughter tried to light her furniture on fire with a lighter and hand sanitizer. When police arrived at her North Charleston home, the daughter refused to talk to the officers and was reportedly throwing random objects into the hallway. Sounds like quite the meltdown.
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Man sentenced for deadly DUI crash on Johns Island

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A man charged in a deadly DUI crash on Johns Island was sentenced to several years in prison, nearly three years later. On Thursday, Joseph Sinclair pleaded guilty to two counts of felony DUI with a death, two counts of felony DUI with great bodily injury, and leaving the scene of […]
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Coroner identifies woman hit and killed in wheelchair on East Bay Street

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Police Department said the driver of the vehicle that fatally struck a pedestrian in a wheelchair complied with officers. According to CPD, the driver showed no signs of impairment and cooperated with investigators. No charges have been filed at this time. On Tuesday, Jan...
CHARLESTON, SC

