Par6 Social set to open February 27
Fore. Mark your calendars, y’all, because Par6 Social is scheduled to open at 3565 Nicholasville Rd. at Fayette Mall on Monday, Feb. 27 .
Par6 Social is an entertainment complex featuring a restaurant, bar, 14 large-screen TVs, and three Topgolf Swing Suite simulators .
Grab a pint of your choice from 16 draft beers or sip on a handcrafted cocktail — we’ve got our eyes on the Par6 Lemonade .
Rates are $30 per hour Monday-Thursday and $50 per hour Friday-Sunday .
🍹 Food and drinkThe menu offers a variety of eats — from appetizers like blistered shishito peppers and flatbread pizza to main courses including mushroom bacon gorgonzola meatloaf and broiled shrimp scampi .
⛳ Swing SuitesEach suite can hold up to eight players offering everything from classic golf play to zombie dodgeball . See the full list . Reservations are recommended and available up to seven days in advance.
