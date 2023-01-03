ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Par6 Social set to open February 27

By Molly Thompson
 8 days ago
Par6 Social is located next to Burlap & Burch at Fayette Mall. | Photo by Par6 Social

Fore. Mark your calendars, y’all, because Par6 Social is scheduled to open at 3565 Nicholasville Rd. at Fayette Mall on Monday, Feb. 27 .


Par6 Social is an entertainment complex featuring a restaurant, bar, 14 large-screen TVs, and three Topgolf Swing Suite simulators .

🍹 Food and drink

The menu offers a variety of eats — from appetizers like blistered shishito peppers and flatbread pizza to main courses including mushroom bacon gorgonzola meatloaf and broiled shrimp scampi .

Grab a pint of your choice from 16 draft beers or sip on a handcrafted cocktail —
we’ve got our eyes on the Par6 Lemonade .

⛳ Swing Suites

Each suite can hold up to eight players offering everything from classic golf play to zombie dodgeball . See the full list . Reservations are recommended and available up to seven days in advance.

Rates are $30 per hour Monday-Thursday and $50
per hour Friday-Sunday .

