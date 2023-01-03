ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

11 people killed on Ohio roads this New Year’s

By Chelsea Simeon
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Eleven people were killed on Ohio roadways this New Year’s holiday, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

During the four-day reporting period — from midnight Friday, December 30, until 11:59 p.m. Monday, January 2 — 11 people were killed in nine fatal crashes. Impairment was a factor in six fatalities, while eight were not wearing safety belts, according to provisional statistics from the Highway Patrol.



This is a decrease from the four-day reporting period last year when 12 fatalities were reported.

During the reporting period, troopers removed 214 impaired drivers from Ohio’s roads, while citing 67 for distracted driving and 101 for illegal drug violations.

A full statistical analysis of enforcement activity over the holiday is available on the Highway Patrol’s website.

The public is encouraged to use #677 to report dangerous or impaired drivers, as well as drug activity.

