Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
Implied Volatility Surging for Red Rock Resorts (RRR) Stock Options
RRR - Free Report) need to pay close attention to the stock based on moves in the options market lately. That is because the Jan 20, 2023 $2.50 Call had some of the highest implied volatility of all equity options today. What is Implied Volatility?. Implied volatility shows how much...
Zacks.com
American Equity (AEL) Up 14% in a Year: More Room for Upside?
AEL - Free Report) have gained 14.5% in a year against the industry’s decline of 15.8%. The Finance sector and the Zacks S&P 500 composite have declined 16.3% and 19.7%, respectively, in the same time frame. With a market capitalization of $4 billion, the average volume of shares traded in the last three months was about 0.7 million.
Zacks.com
Neogen (NEOG) Rises 7.9% Since Q1 Earnings: What's Driving It?
NEOG - Free Report) have rallied 7.9% compared with the industry's 6.7% rise since its first-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings released on Sep 27. The developer and marketer of food and animal safety products has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion. Its earnings in the first quarter of fiscal 2023 surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.3%.
Zacks.com
Best Momentum Stock to Buy for January 5th
NVO - Free Report) : This global healthcare company which is a leader in the worldwide diabetes market and alsoa key playerin hemophilia care, growth hormone therapy, hormone replacement therapy and obesity, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current yea rearnings increasing 4.3% over the last 60 days.
Zacks.com
Here's Why Investors Could Consider Buying Blackberry (BB)
BB - Free Report) appears to be a promising stock to add to the portfolio in tackling the current macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainties and benefit from its healthy fundamentals and growth prospects. Let’s look at the factors that make the stock an attractive pick:. Attractive Pricing: Wall Street is...
Zacks.com
5 S&P 500 Banks With Solid Dividend Yield Amid Recession Risk
The banking industry seems well-capitalized to gain from a higher interest rate regime. The minutes from the last FOMC meeting underscored the central bank’s resolve to keep the interest rates high till inflation numbers cool down reasonably. The Federal Reserve officials noted that they would be required to maintain a “restrictive policy stance” until data gave proper indications of inflation pressures easing.
Zacks.com
Helen of Troy (HELE) Q3 Earnings Top Estimates, Decline Y/Y
HELE - Free Report) posted third-quarter fiscal 2023 results, wherein the top and bottom lines declined year over year but came ahead of the Zacks Consensus Estimate. A tough operating landscape, including inflation, increased interest rates and reduced operating leverage were downsides. Also, consumption remained low in certain categories. However,...
Zacks.com
5 Top-Ranked ETFs to Buy at Bargain Prices for 2023
XWEB - Free Report) , Loncar Cancer Immunotherapy ETF (. CNCR - Free Report) , Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (. XRT - Free Report) , and First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (. QCLN - Free Report) , are poised to outperform in the coming...
Zacks.com
Why Comerica Incorporated (CMA) is Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates Again
CMA - Free Report) , which belongs to the Zacks Banks - Major Regional industry. This company has seen a nice streak of beating earnings estimates, especially when looking at the previous two reports. The average surprise for the last two quarters was 4.82%. For the last reported quarter, Comerica...
Zacks.com
Here's Why You Should Invest in Cboe Global (CBOE) Stock
CBOE - Free Report) optimistic medium-term target, strong market position, global reach, strength in its proprietary products, solid capital position, effective capital deployment along with favorable growth estimates make it worth retaining in one’s portfolio. CBOE has a decent track record of beating earnings estimates in three of the...
Zacks.com
Investors Heavily Search Energy Fuels Inc (UUUU): Here is What You Need to Know
UUUU - Free Report) is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately. So, it might be a good idea to review some of the factors that might affect the near-term performance of the stock. Shares of this uranium and vanadium miner and developer have returned -0.8% over...
Zacks.com
Is Trending Stock Bristol Myers Squibb Company (BMY) a Buy Now?
BMY - Free Report) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Shares of this biopharmaceutical company have returned -10% over the past month versus the...
Zacks.com
Top Research Reports for Caterpillar, Equinor & GSK
The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Caterpillar Inc. (CAT), Equinor ASA (EQNR) and GSK plc (GSK). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.
Zacks.com
APA (APA) Stock Moves -0.93%: What You Should Know
APA - Free Report) closed at $41.76, marking a -0.93% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.17% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.02%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 2.45%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the oil and...
Zacks.com
Here's Why Hold Strategy is Apt for Baker Hughes (BKR) Stock
BKR - Free Report) has witnessed upward earnings estimate revisions for 2022 and 2023 in the past 60 days. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its 2022 earnings per share suggests a year-over-year surge of 47.6%. What's Favoring the Stock?. The West Texas Intermediate crude price is trading at more than...
Zacks.com
AngioDynamics (ANGO) Q2 Earnings, Revenues Top Estimates
ANGO - Free Report) reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of a penny for second-quarter fiscal 2023 against the year-ago loss of 2 cents per share. The EPS compares with the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of a penny per share. Our projection of adjusted loss per share was...
Zacks.com
Is International Game Technology (IGT) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?
IGT - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question. International Game Technology is a member of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group includes 283...
Zacks.com
Cracker Barrel (CBRL) Stock Down 28% in a Year: Here's Why
CBRL - Free Report) have declined 28.3% in the past year compared with the industry’s 6.4% decline. The downside was primarily caused by inflationary pressure and staffing challenges. This Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) company reported first-quarter fiscal 2023 results, with earnings missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company...
Zacks.com
How to Find Strong Medical Stocks Slated for Positive Earnings Surprises
Quarterly financial reports play a vital role on Wall Street, as they help investors see how a company has performed and what might be coming down the road in the near-term. And out of all of the metrics and results to consider, earnings is one of the most important. The...
Zacks.com
Here's Why You Should Retain Norfolk Southern (NSC) Stock Now
NSC - Free Report) efforts to reward its shareholders through dividends and buybacks bode well. Investors always prefer an income-generating stock. Hence, a dividend-paying one is obviously much coveted. However, headwinds like high operating expenses and supply-chain disruptions continue to hurt NSC. Currently, NSC carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Comments / 0