wwno.org
For one Section 8 tenant in New Orleans, a struggle to be heard
Cans of Glade air freshener were clustered on a table by Valerie Jeanmarie’s front door in early January, her usually neat living room crowded with cardboard boxes as she prepared for a move. Jeanmarie has been living in this blue duplex in Gentilly for less than a year, but after a dispute with her landlord over house repairs, she must move out soon.
New Orleans business hire private security as crime surges
NEW ORLEANS — As the city's crime surge continues, local businesses and organizations are asking and paying for added security. Businesses say they cannot rely on police alone. Willy Mae’s is a New Orleans staple. Opened in the 50s', the corner restaurant has been dishing out fried chicken for...
mississippifreepress.org
Drive-In Theater Opening in Bay St. Louis: Family Tradition Continues on Coast
Each night during the mid-1910s, teenaged projectionist Charles Watzke Sr. sat in a small room overlooking a darkened theater, manning a pair of 35-millimeter projectors with each holding its own reel containing roughly 25 minutes of film. As the audience in the theater below watched the black-and-white movies, Watzke carefully surveyed the upper right corner of the large screen for a flashing mark.
fox8live.com
ZURIK: FBI expands investigation into Mayor LaToya Cantrell
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Mayor LaToya Cantrell claims the FBI probe into purchases made by her image consultant doesn’t directly impact her, but Fox 8 has learned federal agents recently expanded their investigation. The FBI is digging into thousands of dollars in purchases made by Cantrell’s stylist, Tanya Blunt...
NOLA.com
Last two Sears Hometown stores in Louisiana to close; See how many Sears are left
Sears Hometown Stores will close all their locations — including the final two stores in Louisiana — after the chain indicated it would file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Stores in Bogalusa and DeRidder will close as part of 115 closures slated for 2023, according to reports from Axios and CNN. The chain, made up of individually owned stores, cited inflation and disruptions in the global supply chain for its move to shutter its stores.
NOLA.com
Richard's Disposal garbage collections falter as New Orleans prepares to take action
Garbage and recycling service collapsed in parts of New Orleans over the New Year's holiday weekend, once again forcing Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s administration to grapple with an underperforming sanitation contractor. This time it's Richard’s Disposal Inc., which covers about half the city – Algiers, Mid-City and upriver neighborhoods –...
WDSU
New Orleans council voted on leadership change, J.P. Morrell the new president
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans City Council held its first meeting of 2023 on Thursday, and leadership changes are coming to the council. J.P. Morrell is the new New Orleans City Council President after Helena Moreno's nearly four-year term. Councilmember Moreno will serve as vice president. Other items...
NOLA.com
St. Charles Avenue streetcar rider blinded in attack police call a hate crime
A disbarred attorney who in 2012 was convicted after threatening U.S. Attorney Jim Letten is incarcerated again after allegedly beating two passengers on the St. Charles Avenue streetcar last month. One victim, Charles Washmon, suffered a broken orbital bone, a concussion and was blinded in his right eye in what New Orleans police say was a hate crime.
NOLA.com
Mayor LaToya Cantrell announces decision on Endymion, other Mardi Gras parade routes for 2023
New Orleans will hire police from outside the NOPD to safeguard Mardi Gras, allowing Endymion and perhaps other parades to roll on their full, traditional routes this year, Mayor LaToya Cantrell announced Friday at the annual Kings' Day press conference at Mardi Gras World. To a din of whistles, the...
NOLA.com
City Council steps up pressure in NOPD’s chief replacement fight
The New Orleans City Council Thursday is expected to unanimously approve a resolution calling on Mayor LaToya Cantrell to hire a neutral third party for a nationwide search for a permanent police chief, according to documents obtained by Gambit. The resolution, co-authored by all seven members, is the latest move...
This Is Louisiana's Top-Rated Public High School For 2023
Niche released a report of the Pelican State's best public high schools.
NOLA.com
Our Lady of Lourdes, historic Uptown church unused since Katrina, set for restoration
Our Lady of Lourdes, the century-old former Roman Catholic church on the corner of Napoleon Avenue and Lasalle Street, is finally set to be rehabilitated after remaining unused since it was shuttered in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina. The new owners — three local developers — plan to give the...
NOLA.com
Aldi opens new Metairie location, with more stores on the way along Gulf Coast
The Aldi supermarket chain is continuing its expansion across the Gulf South — including the greater New Orleans area — with the opening Thursday of its first location in Metairie. The new store, which is on Veterans Memorial Boulevard near Power Boulevard, is the latest of several Aldi...
Fight over St. Tammany library books escalates to include law enforcement
A Northshore district attorney has waded into the fight over library materials after complaints were made to local police over what some consider inappropriate books. Warren Montgomery, prosecutor for St. Tammany and Washington parishes, sent a memo to all police chiefs and captains in St. Tammany advising them of how state law applies to books […] The post Fight over St. Tammany library books escalates to include law enforcement appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
WDSU
New Orleans homeowners warn of thieves targeting houses under construction
NEW ORLEANS — Some New Orleans residents are issuing a warning to anyone whose house is currently under construction in the city. WDSU spoke with two homeowners who say they were targeted by thieves in December. One man, who asked to remain anonymous in an effort to protect his property, said his house was hit twice.
Carter: Minds changing in favor of recall as deadline looms
Eileen Carter noted that some people who originally doubted the campaign effort’s mission and/or its chance to succeed have changed their minds. She also says some voters who originally were on the fence about the recall have signed the petition.
iheart.com
This Is The Best Pancake House In Louisiana
Pancakes are a classic breakfast and brunch staple for a reason. Whether you prefer chain restaurants serving pancakes topped with fruit compotes and whipped cream or fluffy flapjacks griddled on a greasy cooktop in a hole-in-the-wall diner, you can find a delicious stack of pancakes at nearly any restaurant serving up breakfast food.
NOLA.com
For $3.1M, get a posh townhome on the St. Charles parade route
A true townhome, 740 St. Charles Ave. in New Orleans is a work of art on the inside. Soaring ceilings, curved walls, majestic stairs and even see-through floors create the feeling of living in a masterpiece. Indeed, the home was renovated in 2008 by noted Tulane University architecture professor Errol...
Ars Technica
Black man wrongfully jailed for a week after face recognition error, report says
Police in Louisiana reportedly relied on an incorrect facial recognition match to secure warrants to arrest a Black man for thefts he did not commit. Randal Reid, 28, was in jail for almost a week after the false match led to his arrest, according to a report published Monday on NOLA.com, the website of the Times-Picayune/New Orleans Advocate newspaper. Reid told the newspaper that he had never even been to Louisiana:
WDSU
Kipp Leadership Primary evacuated as search underway for suspicious armed person
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is searching for a suspicious armed person near a school in the Marigny district Thursday morning. According to NOPD, a search is on near Kipp Leadership Primary in the 2300 block of St. Claude Avenue. Police have evacuated the school and...
