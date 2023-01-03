ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

For one Section 8 tenant in New Orleans, a struggle to be heard

Cans of Glade air freshener were clustered on a table by Valerie Jeanmarie’s front door in early January, her usually neat living room crowded with cardboard boxes as she prepared for a move. Jeanmarie has been living in this blue duplex in Gentilly for less than a year, but after a dispute with her landlord over house repairs, she must move out soon.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
New Orleans business hire private security as crime surges

NEW ORLEANS — As the city's crime surge continues, local businesses and organizations are asking and paying for added security. Businesses say they cannot rely on police alone. Willy Mae’s is a New Orleans staple. Opened in the 50s', the corner restaurant has been dishing out fried chicken for...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Drive-In Theater Opening in Bay St. Louis: Family Tradition Continues on Coast

Each night during the mid-1910s, teenaged projectionist Charles Watzke Sr. sat in a small room overlooking a darkened theater, manning a pair of 35-millimeter projectors with each holding its own reel containing roughly 25 minutes of film. As the audience in the theater below watched the black-and-white movies, Watzke carefully surveyed the upper right corner of the large screen for a flashing mark.
BAY SAINT LOUIS, MS
ZURIK: FBI expands investigation into Mayor LaToya Cantrell

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Mayor LaToya Cantrell claims the FBI probe into purchases made by her image consultant doesn’t directly impact her, but Fox 8 has learned federal agents recently expanded their investigation. The FBI is digging into thousands of dollars in purchases made by Cantrell’s stylist, Tanya Blunt...
WASHINGTON, LA
Last two Sears Hometown stores in Louisiana to close; See how many Sears are left

Sears Hometown Stores will close all their locations — including the final two stores in Louisiana — after the chain indicated it would file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Stores in Bogalusa and DeRidder will close as part of 115 closures slated for 2023, according to reports from Axios and CNN. The chain, made up of individually owned stores, cited inflation and disruptions in the global supply chain for its move to shutter its stores.
DERIDDER, LA
St. Charles Avenue streetcar rider blinded in attack police call a hate crime

A disbarred attorney who in 2012 was convicted after threatening U.S. Attorney Jim Letten is incarcerated again after allegedly beating two passengers on the St. Charles Avenue streetcar last month. One victim, Charles Washmon, suffered a broken orbital bone, a concussion and was blinded in his right eye in what New Orleans police say was a hate crime.
CLAIBORNE, LA
City Council steps up pressure in NOPD’s chief replacement fight

The New Orleans City Council Thursday is expected to unanimously approve a resolution calling on Mayor LaToya Cantrell to hire a neutral third party for a nationwide search for a permanent police chief, according to documents obtained by Gambit. The resolution, co-authored by all seven members, is the latest move...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Fight over St. Tammany library books escalates to include law enforcement

A Northshore district attorney has waded into the fight over library materials after complaints were made to local police over what some consider inappropriate books.  Warren Montgomery, prosecutor for St. Tammany and Washington parishes, sent a memo to all police chiefs and captains in St. Tammany advising them of how state law applies to books […] The post Fight over St. Tammany library books escalates to include law enforcement appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA
This Is The Best Pancake House In Louisiana

Pancakes are a classic breakfast and brunch staple for a reason. Whether you prefer chain restaurants serving pancakes topped with fruit compotes and whipped cream or fluffy flapjacks griddled on a greasy cooktop in a hole-in-the-wall diner, you can find a delicious stack of pancakes at nearly any restaurant serving up breakfast food.
LOUISIANA STATE
For $3.1M, get a posh townhome on the St. Charles parade route

A true townhome, 740 St. Charles Ave. in New Orleans is a work of art on the inside. Soaring ceilings, curved walls, majestic stairs and even see-through floors create the feeling of living in a masterpiece. Indeed, the home was renovated in 2008 by noted Tulane University architecture professor Errol...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Black man wrongfully jailed for a week after face recognition error, report says

Police in Louisiana reportedly relied on an incorrect facial recognition match to secure warrants to arrest a Black man for thefts he did not commit. Randal Reid, 28, was in jail for almost a week after the false match led to his arrest, according to a report published Monday on NOLA.com, the website of the Times-Picayune/New Orleans Advocate newspaper. Reid told the newspaper that he had never even been to Louisiana:
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA

