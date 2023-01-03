Sam Bankman-Fried Pleads Not Guilty to Federal Fraud Charges in New York

Read full article on original website
Trump lawyers ordered to hand over names of individuals hired to search Trump properties for classified documents
A federal judge has asked former President Donald Trump's attorneys to turn over the names of the individuals hired to search four properties for documents late last year, a source familiar with the order told CNN.
Bad News For Biden As Georgia's Marjorie Taylor-Greene Threatens To Impeach Him This 2023
What is going on in the United States? Why the frequent threat to impeach anyone that assumes the office of the president. Why are those at the helm of affairs allowing corruption to ruin the reputation of the country. Apparently, the devil has shown the seed of corruption deep down the soul of our leaders.
msn.com
Donald Trump Suffers Legal Blow as Justice Department Closes In
A federal judge has ordered Donald Trump's lawyers to reveal the names of the private investigators who were hired to search four of the former president's properties for classified materials, according to reports. Chief Judge Beryl Howell, of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, ruled on Wednesday...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Trump, Convicted Rioters Sued for Wrongful Death of Capitol Police Officer
The loved ones of a U.S. Capitol Police officer who died the day after the Jan. 6 riots two years ago are suing former President Donald Trump and two convicted rioters for wrongful death. A representative for Brian Sicknick’s estate filed the lawsuit in D.C. U.S. District Court Thursday, just...
NYC severing ties with tow company accused of overcharging
NEW YORK -- New York City will sever ties with a towing company accused of overcharging customers.The New York City Department of Consumer and Worker Protection has denied an application to renew Runway Towing's license.READ MORE: New York City trying to sever ties with Runway Towing amid allegations of overchargingRunway currently has the exclusive contract with the city to keep nine highways clear.CBS2's Lisa Rozner exclusively reported on a 2019 class action lawsuit and spoke to customers who said they were overcharged by hundreds of dollars.READ MORE: Exclusive: Lawsuit filed against NYC towing company accused of deceiving thousands of customersRunway's license is set to expire at the end of the year.A spokesperson from the New York City law department tells us they're pleased with the ruling.We reached out to Runway Towing and have not heard back.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
U.S. Announces $3.8 Billion Security Assistance Package for Ukraine, European Allies
The U.S. announced a $3.8 billion aid package to send weapons to Ukraine, provide long-term financial support and replenish stockpiles of other European allies. The upcoming military aid package, the 29th such tranche, brings U.S. commitment to Ukraine's fight to about $24.9 billion since the beginning of the Biden administration.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
‘A Very Deadly Woman': Ana Montes, Cuban's Top Spy in the US, to Leave Prison
A woman who infiltrated the U.S. intelligence community and spent years spying for Cuba's Castro regime is set to be released from prison this month. The saga of Ana Belén Montes reads like something out of a spy novel: encrypted messages, clandestine meetings with handlers, secret disguises. FBI officials...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
President Biden to Visit Texas-Mexico Border Sunday, Announces Immigration Reform Plan
On Sunday President Joe Biden will make his first visit to the Texas-Mexico border since becoming president. According to a statement from the White House, Biden will travel to El Paso and "will assess border enforcement operations and meet with local elected officials and community leaders who have been important partners in managing the historical number of migrants fleeing political oppression and gang violence in Venezuela, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Cuba."
