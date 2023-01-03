A sauna on wheels hits the streets of Indy
Indy’s first-ever sauna on wheels is hitting the road.
Sauna Social — officially launched on Sunday, Jan. 1 — is a converted school bus with a sauna in the back, a cold shower , and a lounge where guests can breathe through their hot-cold experience before returning back to the sauna.
Just in time for your new year’s resolutions , you can explore the health benefits of using a sauna such as less muscle and joint pain, detoxification, and reduced stress.
Sauna Social will be located in Fountain Square on weekends or you can reserve the bus for your next event and have it parked at your location.
