Mike Tomlin speaks on 'personal' relationship with Damar Hamlin

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin talked about Damar Hamlin during his weekly news conference on Tuesday.

Before opening it up for questions, Tomlin took a couple minutes to talk about his “personal” relationship with Hamlin.

“Being a Pittsburgher and that young man being a Pittsburgher, I’ve known that guy probably since he was about 12,” said Tomlin.

“Just got a lot of respect and love for him as a human being, his commitment to the pursuit of his goals and dreams of doing what it is he’s doing right now, which is playing in the NFL, and to watch him make personal decisions and make that realization,” Tomlin added.

Tomlin went on to say it is an “honor” to know people like Hamlin and appreciates whenever he gets to spend some time with him.

“We lifted him and that organization up in prayer. Reached out to Sean McDermott to lend whatever assistance I could,” Tomlin said.

Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett also sent out a video of them interacting earlier this season.

The two were teammates at Pitt.