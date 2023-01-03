ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stuttgart, AR

Stuttgart Daily Leader

Obituary: Willie Ray "Buddy" Snyder of Bartlett, Tennessee

Willie Ray “Buddy” Snyder, 87, of Bartlett, TN (formerly of Almyra, AR) was called home to be with our Lord on Tuesday, December 20, 2022. Buddy was born February 4, 1935, in Arkansas County, Arkansas, to Willie A. Snyder and Marie (Poor) Snyder. He spent most of his life in Almyra, AR where he lovingly raised a family and worked as a farmer and mechanic. He enjoyed drag racing, tinkering with motors, muscle cars, fishing, and hunting. Buddy served in the US Army and spent a year in Germany before receiving an honorable discharge. He later served in the Arkansas National Guard (with his brother, Bobby Snyder; brother-in-law, Bobby Malone; and son, Joe Snyder) from which he also received an honorable discharge. After he retired from farming, he moved to Bartlett, TN to live with his son, Joe, and family. Buddy was well-known and greatly loved in the neighborhood. He spent much of his time walking and visiting with neighbors.
BARTLETT, TN
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Obituary: Charles David Richards of England, Arkansas

Charles David Richards 57, “Charlie or Dewbaby” as some knew him, passed away suddenly on December 29, 2022. He was born August 24, 1965, in Pine Bluff, to Jo Ann and Charles Derwood Richards. He was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents Doyle and Mona Pettit, and...
ENGLAND, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Obituary: Leland Lester Carle of Stuttgart

Leland Lester Carle, 93, of Stuttgart was born Feb. 9, 1929, and passed to his Lord and Savior Jan. 2, 2023. He was preceded in death by his wife of 72 years, Helen, and is survived by one sister, Elizabeth Rabeneck; one daughter, Leslie Friedrich; one son, Timothy (Terri) Carle; three grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
STUTTGART, AR
talkbusiness.net

Five slated to enter Arkansas Agriculture Hall of Fame

The Arkansas Agriculture Hall of Fame is slated to add five new members to its ranks this year. Class XXXV induction ceremonies are set for 11:30 a.m. March 3 at the Little Rock Convention Center, according to a release from the Arkansas Farm Bureau. Inductees include Arkansas Century Farm owner/operator...
ARKANSAS STATE
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Grand Prairie DAR celebrates Wreaths Across America

Grand Prairie DAR members coordinated Wreaths Across America ceremonies at two cemeteries on Saturday, Dec. 17 at 11 a.m. Most of the members participated in the ceremony at Lone Tree Cemetery in Stuttgart, while other members led the ceremony at the Carlisle Cemetery in Carlisle. Twenty-seven wreaths were placed at the Carlisle Cemetery and twenty-two at Lone Tree Cemetery.
STUTTGART, AR
THV11

Searcy woman: 'It was scary to come home to this'

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The community of Searcy is on high alert after police responded to multiple shootings Tuesday night, one of which was fatal. The Searcy Police Department responded to a shooting at the McDonald's on East Race Street at approximately 8:30 p.m., which is where two men were shooting at one another.
SEARCY, AR
arkadelphian.com

Optimum opens four new stores in Arkansas

Optimum, the local provider of Internet, mobile, TV and phone services, on Wednesday announced the opening of four new retail stores in Arkansas, with new locations in Helena, Arkadelphia, Mountain Home and Batesville. The new state-of-the-art retail stores offer a modern and interactive in-store experience where customers can explore the...
ARKADELPHIA, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Stuttgart basketball splits conference opener at Star City

Stuttgart’s first conference matchup in their new league, the 8-4A, took place Tuesday night at Star City. The senior boys won their game 63-38, moving to 10-2 on the season. Stuttgart’s senior girls dropped their opener 60-22. Slow start for Stuttgart’s senior boys. Tuesday night began slowly...
STUTTGART, AR
THV11

Breckenridge Regal Theater closing permanently

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Regal Breckenridge movie theater will be closing its doors for the last time on January 5. Hank Kelley, project manager for Breckenridge Village, with Kelley Commercial Partners, confirmed on Wednesday that tomorrow will be the theater's last day of operation. According to reports, this...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
uams.edu

UAMS Mourns Loss of Susan Smyth, M.D., Ph.D.

Jan. 3, 2023 | LITTLE ROCK — The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) is sad to announce that Susan Smyth, M.D., Ph.D. executive vice chancellor and dean of the College of Medicine, died Dec. 31, 2022, after a battle with cancer. “Susan was a remarkable leader, colleague...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
aymag.com

The Last TCBY in Little Rock Closes

The last TCBY in Little Rock, located at 11418 W. Markham Street, has closed and will be destroyed. A 7 Brew Coffee is expected to be put into its location. Frank Hickingbotham, an Arkansas native, opened his first TCBY frozen yogurt store in 1981 in Little Rock. Through his leadership, a new market segment for frozen yogurt was created as the company grew to the world’s largest manufacturer-franchiser with 3,000 locations in approximately 70 countries.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
luxury-houses.net

Spectacular Home for The Ultimate in Family Living and Entertaining in Little Rock, Arkansas for Sale at $2.85 Million

54 River Ridge Road Home in Little Rock, Arkansas for Sale. 54 River Ridge Road, Little Rock, Arkansas is a spectacular home with breathtaking river views and impeccable quality construction, amenities include 4 car garage, fabulous outdoor living with pool, sports court ect! This Home in Little Rock offers 6 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with nearly 9,200 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 54 River Ridge Road, please contact Casey Jones (Phone: 501-944-8000) at Janet Jones Company for full support and perfect service.
LITTLE ROCK, AR

