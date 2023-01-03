Read full article on original website
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Obituary: Willie Ray “Buddy” Snyder of Bartlett, Tennessee
Willie Ray “Buddy” Snyder, 87, of Bartlett, TN (formerly of Almyra, AR) was called home to be with our Lord on Tuesday, December 20, 2022. Buddy was born February 4, 1935, in Arkansas County, Arkansas, to Willie A. Snyder and Marie (Poor) Snyder. He spent most of his life in Almyra, AR where he lovingly raised a family and worked as a farmer and mechanic. He enjoyed drag racing, tinkering with motors, muscle cars, fishing, and hunting. Buddy served in the US Army and spent a year in Germany before receiving an honorable discharge. He later served in the Arkansas National Guard (with his brother, Bobby Snyder; brother-in-law, Bobby Malone; and son, Joe Snyder) from which he also received an honorable discharge. After he retired from farming, he moved to Bartlett, TN to live with his son, Joe, and family. Buddy was well-known and greatly loved in the neighborhood. He spent much of his time walking and visiting with neighbors.
Developments continue on Breckenridge Village Shopping Center
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Out with the old, and in with the new— is an age-old saying and a perfect way, to sum up, what's happening at the Breckenridge Village Shopping Center in Little Rock. Anthony Valinoti explained that he's in the latter category— part of the "new."...
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Obituary: Charles David Richards of England, Arkansas
Charles David Richards 57, “Charlie or Dewbaby” as some knew him, passed away suddenly on December 29, 2022. He was born August 24, 1965, in Pine Bluff, to Jo Ann and Charles Derwood Richards. He was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents Doyle and Mona Pettit, and...
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Obituary: Leland Lester Carle of Stuttgart
Leland Lester Carle, 93, of Stuttgart was born Feb. 9, 1929, and passed to his Lord and Savior Jan. 2, 2023. He was preceded in death by his wife of 72 years, Helen, and is survived by one sister, Elizabeth Rabeneck; one daughter, Leslie Friedrich; one son, Timothy (Terri) Carle; three grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Man arrested after 'desecrating' Arkansas church altar with sledgehammer
LOGAN COUNTY, Ark. — An Arkansas man has been arrested after he brought a sledgehammer and an axe into a local church and 'desecrated' the building. According to the Catholic Diocese of Little Rock, an unnamed man allegedly entered St. Benedict Church at Subiaco Abbey before "severely [damaging] the altar."
talkbusiness.net
Five slated to enter Arkansas Agriculture Hall of Fame
The Arkansas Agriculture Hall of Fame is slated to add five new members to its ranks this year. Class XXXV induction ceremonies are set for 11:30 a.m. March 3 at the Little Rock Convention Center, according to a release from the Arkansas Farm Bureau. Inductees include Arkansas Century Farm owner/operator...
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Grand Prairie DAR celebrates Wreaths Across America
Grand Prairie DAR members coordinated Wreaths Across America ceremonies at two cemeteries on Saturday, Dec. 17 at 11 a.m. Most of the members participated in the ceremony at Lone Tree Cemetery in Stuttgart, while other members led the ceremony at the Carlisle Cemetery in Carlisle. Twenty-seven wreaths were placed at the Carlisle Cemetery and twenty-two at Lone Tree Cemetery.
Searcy woman: 'It was scary to come home to this'
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The community of Searcy is on high alert after police responded to multiple shootings Tuesday night, one of which was fatal. The Searcy Police Department responded to a shooting at the McDonald's on East Race Street at approximately 8:30 p.m., which is where two men were shooting at one another.
arkadelphian.com
Optimum opens four new stores in Arkansas
Optimum, the local provider of Internet, mobile, TV and phone services, on Wednesday announced the opening of four new retail stores in Arkansas, with new locations in Helena, Arkadelphia, Mountain Home and Batesville. The new state-of-the-art retail stores offer a modern and interactive in-store experience where customers can explore the...
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Grand Prairie Festival of the Arts to accept Decorative Arts entries in March
The Arts Center of the Grand Prairie has announced that it will be accepting entries in the Decorative Arts division of the 67th Grand Prairie Festival of the Arts 2023. Entries will be received at the Arts Center on Friday, March 10, from 12 to 5 p.m. and on Saturday, March 11, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Stuttgart basketball splits conference opener at Star City
Stuttgart’s first conference matchup in their new league, the 8-4A, took place Tuesday night at Star City. The senior boys won their game 63-38, moving to 10-2 on the season. Stuttgart’s senior girls dropped their opener 60-22. Slow start for Stuttgart’s senior boys. Tuesday night began slowly...
Breckenridge Regal Theater closing permanently
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Regal Breckenridge movie theater will be closing its doors for the last time on January 5. Hank Kelley, project manager for Breckenridge Village, with Kelley Commercial Partners, confirmed on Wednesday that tomorrow will be the theater's last day of operation. According to reports, this...
Former UA Little Rock coach Chris Beard fired at Texas after domestic violence charge
Former basketball coach of the UA Little Rock Trojans Chris Beard was fired from his position at the University of Texas for domestic violence charges he was arrested for in December.
Hamlin collapse reminds NLR woman of brother lost in nearly-identical tragedy
Monday night's football game is weighing heavy on countless hearts, as people across the nation come together to pray for Buffalo Bill's Damar Hamlin.
Former Arkansas judge arrested
A former district court judge in Arkansas was arrested Thursday, and charged with solicitation of sex in exchange for agreeing to take action on a criminal case pending before his court.
nwahomepage.com
Versatile 2024 5-star prospect Amier Ali plans to visit Arkansas “very soon”
LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Razorbacks coaching staff has not shied away from recruiting 5-star talent from all parts of the country, and the mutal interest runs high for the Hoop Hogs and top-shelf 2024 prospect Amier Ali. Ali (6-8 guard/wing, IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., via Dallas-Forth Worth,...
Malfunctioning outdoor warning siren goes off in west Little Rock
A siren apart of the Little Rock Outdoor Warning System is malfunctioning and sounding an alert in west Little Rock.
uams.edu
UAMS Mourns Loss of Susan Smyth, M.D., Ph.D.
Jan. 3, 2023 | LITTLE ROCK — The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) is sad to announce that Susan Smyth, M.D., Ph.D. executive vice chancellor and dean of the College of Medicine, died Dec. 31, 2022, after a battle with cancer. “Susan was a remarkable leader, colleague...
aymag.com
The Last TCBY in Little Rock Closes
The last TCBY in Little Rock, located at 11418 W. Markham Street, has closed and will be destroyed. A 7 Brew Coffee is expected to be put into its location. Frank Hickingbotham, an Arkansas native, opened his first TCBY frozen yogurt store in 1981 in Little Rock. Through his leadership, a new market segment for frozen yogurt was created as the company grew to the world’s largest manufacturer-franchiser with 3,000 locations in approximately 70 countries.
luxury-houses.net
Spectacular Home for The Ultimate in Family Living and Entertaining in Little Rock, Arkansas for Sale at $2.85 Million
54 River Ridge Road Home in Little Rock, Arkansas for Sale. 54 River Ridge Road, Little Rock, Arkansas is a spectacular home with breathtaking river views and impeccable quality construction, amenities include 4 car garage, fabulous outdoor living with pool, sports court ect! This Home in Little Rock offers 6 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with nearly 9,200 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 54 River Ridge Road, please contact Casey Jones (Phone: 501-944-8000) at Janet Jones Company for full support and perfect service.
