The Utah Jazz have been one of the surprising teams in the NBA this season. They got off to a strong start and for a while held one of the top four seeds in the Western Conference standings. They’ve since come back down to earth a little bit but they still are in the mix for one of the spots in the play-in tournament. They’ve been led this season by Lauri Markkanen in his first year as a member of the Jazz. He’s arguably put together an All-Star caliber season to this point and now he’s enlisted the help of teammate and Jazz rookie Walker Kessler to mount a campaign to try and ensure that he gets to represent the hometown team in Salt Lake City at All-Star Weekend.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 2 HOURS AGO