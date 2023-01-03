ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Dodgers’ Chris Taylor drops San Francisco take that will anger Giants fans

The Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants have one of the most historic rivalries in all of MLB. Chris Taylor of the Dodgers recently added fuel to the flame with a take that will not please Giants fans. Taylor was recently asked what his three least favorite cities are to play in by SportsNet […] The post Dodgers’ Chris Taylor drops San Francisco take that will anger Giants fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Lauri Markkanen hilariously employs Utah rookie to be All-Star campaign manager

The Utah Jazz have been one of the surprising teams in the NBA this season. They got off to a strong start and for a while held one of the top four seeds in the Western Conference standings. They’ve since come back down to earth a little bit but they still are in the mix for one of the spots in the play-in tournament. They’ve been led this season by Lauri Markkanen in his first year as a member of the Jazz. He’s arguably put together an All-Star caliber season to this point and now he’s enlisted the help of teammate and Jazz rookie Walker Kessler to mount a campaign to try and ensure that he gets to represent the hometown team in Salt Lake City at All-Star Weekend.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ClutchPoints

Former Boston All-Star Bill Campbell dies at 74

Former Boston Red Sox relief pitcher Bill Campbell, one of the first of the Major League players to take advantage of free agency, died Friday. Campbell, 74, had been diagnosed with cancer and died while in hospice care. Campbell played 15 seasons in the major leagues with 7 teams, and...
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Sophia Smith makes incredible history with U.S. Soccer Female Player of the Year honor

Sophia Smith has once again filled her trophy cabinet, as she won the 2022 U.S. Soccer Female Player of the Year honor on Friday. Smith logged 50.8 percent of the overall vote for the award, with San Diego Wave FC striker Alex Morgan coming in second place with 18.4 percent. The Portland Thorns FC forward […] The post Sophia Smith makes incredible history with U.S. Soccer Female Player of the Year honor appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PORTLAND, OR
ClutchPoints

Dodgers drop emotional Justin Turner tribute video after Red Sox signing

The Los Angeles Dodgers released a Justin Turner tribute video after his Boston Red Sox signing became official on Friday, per the Dodgers Twitter account. Turner was a Dodgers’ fan-favorite during his time in Los Angeles. He emerged as an All-Star caliber player during his tenure with the ball club. His charitable works off the field helped to win over fans as well.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
214K+
Followers
129K+
Post
128M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy