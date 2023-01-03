Read full article on original website
Affidavit links Kohberger DNA, cell records in Idaho killings
(NewsNation) — Police identified Bryan Kohberger, the 28-year-old criminal justice graduate student accused of killing four University of Idaho students, through a combination of DNA evidence at the scene, cell phone records and Kohberger’s white Hyundai Elantra, according to a newly unsealed probable cause affidavit. The court records...
Gov. Abbott wants more penalties for ankle monitor violations
AUSTIN (Nexstar) — Governor Greg Abbott wants to see reform around ankle monitor violations in the upcoming legislative session, the Republican indicated in a Wednesday letter to leaders of the Texas House and Senate. In a letter to Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and Speaker Dade Phelan, the governor said...
Rain returns for part of the weekend
A cold front will bring a chance of scattered showers and a few thunderstorms late Saturday and Saturday night. Sunshine returns Sunday and will stick around for several days. The mild weather will continue with above-normal temperatures through next week. A warm start to the weekend: Warmer air returned to...
