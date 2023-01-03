ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

defensenews.com

Sikorsky challenges US Army’s helicopter award

WASHINGTON — Sikorsky has filed a protest with the Government Accountability Office over the U.S. Army’s contract award to Textron’s Bell to build the Future Long-Range Assault Aircraft, expected to be the service’s largest helicopter procurement in 40 years. The GAO confirmed it has an “open...
TENNESSEE STATE
Business Insider

How a Swedish fighter jet managed to catch the un-catchable SR-71 spy plane

The SR-71's record setting speed and high-altitude flights helped it keep enemies at bay. Only one aircraft even has the distinction of achieving radar lock on the legendary spy plane. Here's how Sweden's J37 Viggen caught up with the Blackbird over the Baltic Sea. The Saab J37 made history: During...
gcaptain.com

US Navy Released Worst Rust Photo To Date

By Captain John Konrad (gCaptain) In April, the US Chief Of Naval Operations (CNO) Admiral Mike Gilday, issued a stern warning to the US Navy fleet: rust-free ships are essential for deterrence and naval readiness. But this week, the Navy released a shocking photo of a warship’s deck, covered in rust. It’s a stark reminder that the Navy must take decisive action to ensure its ships are in top condition.
24/7 Wall St.

Most Expensive Planes in the US Air Force

The Pentagon unveiled the all-new B-21 Raider in December 2022. The aircraft, developed over a seven-year period by defense contractor Northrop Grumman, is part of a broader effort to modernize the U.S. nuclear triad and is the first new bomber in the U.S. fleet in over 30 years.  The B-21 Raider was developed ostensibly as […]
NASDAQ

Boeing (BA) Wins $497M Deal to Support CH-47 Helicopter

The Boeing Company BA recently clinched a contract for CH-47 helicopter. The award has been offered by the U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, AL. Valued at $497.1 million, the contract is expected to be completed by Dec 30, 2025. Work locations related to this deal will be determined with each order.
mrobusinesstoday.com

Boeing to deliver 12 CH-47F Chinook helicopters to the Egyptian Air Force

The new Boeing foreign military sale contract has been valued at $426 million and the Egyptian Air Force will replace its fleet of CH-47D aircraft with the modern F model. Boeing has been awarded an exclusive contract by the U.S. Army to produce 12 new CH-47F Chinook helicopters for the Egyptian Air Force. The new foreign military sale contract has been valued at $426 million. The Egyptian Air Force will replace its fleet of CH-47D aircraft with the modern F model. Egypt’s defence will benefit from the new helicopter’s advanced multi-mission capabilities. Team Chinook is led by the U.S. Army, which with 19 allied international customers, collectively operating a fleet of more than 950 aircraft.
maritime-executive.com

U.S. Navy Buys Two "Killer" Fighter Drones for Experimental Program

The U.S. Navy is following the Air Force's lead in testing out a new low-cost, autonomous, stealthy fighter drone, which could contribute to the development of the service's manned/unmanned aviation teaming concept. The Navy has committed $15 million to buy two XQ-58A Valkyrie combat drones from California-based manufacturer Kratos under...
SpaceNews.com

Raytheon selects Lockheed Martin bus for U.S. Space Force missile-tracking satellite

WASHINGTON — Raytheon Intelligence & Space announced Jan. 4 it selected a Lockheed Martin bus to build a missile-tracking satellite for the U.S. Space Force. The U.S. Space Systems Command selected two satellite designs — one by Raytheon and the other by Millennium Space Systems — for a planned constellation of sensors in medium Earth orbit (MEO) to detect and track ballistic and hypersonic missiles. Both companies’ proposals last year cleared Space Force design reviews.
COLORADO STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

Indian Army special forces to soon get new gear for surveillance

The Indian Army has firmed up plans to boost the surveillance capabilities of its Special Forces (SF) battalions with 750 indigenous remotely piloted aerial vehicles (RPAVs), with new equipment to be bought through the fast track procedure under emergency procurement to meet critical operational requirements amid the lingering border standoff with China in the Ladakh sector, officials familiar with the development said on Tuesday.
defensenews.com

A better plan for the Marine Corps and the nation: Vision 2035

The Marine Corps’ current plan, Force Design 2030, eliminates critical war-fighting capabilities and radically restructures the Marine Corps as a force to support sea denial operations in a Pacific war with China. But, a new proposal for the Marine Corps, created by retired Marine generals and available online, offers...
NASDAQ

Raytheon (RTX) Set to Supply F-135 Propulsion Systems Parts

Raytheon Technologies Corp.’s RTX business unit, Pratt & Whitney, recently secured a modification contract involving F-135 propulsion systems. The award has been provided by the Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, MD. Details of the Deal. Valued at $18.7 million, the contract is projected to be completed by September...
satnews.com

Viasat receives million$$$ US SOCOM IDIQ award

Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT) has been awarded an indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract award worth up to $325 million over a five-year period to support the U.S. Special Operations Command (SOCOM) — this sole-source IDIQ is an extension of a $350 million IDIQ contract awarded to Viasat in 2017.

