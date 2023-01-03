Read full article on original website
defensenews.com
Sikorsky challenges US Army’s helicopter award
WASHINGTON — Sikorsky has filed a protest with the Government Accountability Office over the U.S. Army’s contract award to Textron’s Bell to build the Future Long-Range Assault Aircraft, expected to be the service’s largest helicopter procurement in 40 years. The GAO confirmed it has an “open...
A US Air Force bomber successfully launched a fully-operational hypersonic missile in a milestone weapon test
The weapon, which has faced repeated setbacks, hit speeds faster than five times the speed of sound before detonating in the target area.
Business Insider
How a Swedish fighter jet managed to catch the un-catchable SR-71 spy plane
The SR-71's record setting speed and high-altitude flights helped it keep enemies at bay. Only one aircraft even has the distinction of achieving radar lock on the legendary spy plane. Here's how Sweden's J37 Viggen caught up with the Blackbird over the Baltic Sea. The Saab J37 made history: During...
gcaptain.com
US Navy Released Worst Rust Photo To Date
By Captain John Konrad (gCaptain) In April, the US Chief Of Naval Operations (CNO) Admiral Mike Gilday, issued a stern warning to the US Navy fleet: rust-free ships are essential for deterrence and naval readiness. But this week, the Navy released a shocking photo of a warship’s deck, covered in rust. It’s a stark reminder that the Navy must take decisive action to ensure its ships are in top condition.
US Air Force launches 1st operational hypersonic missile
The United States Air Force has successfully tested its first prototype hypersonic missile, the AGM-183A Air-launched Rapid Response Weapon, or ARRW.
F-22 Test Pilot Details The Raptor’s Incredible Speed
YouTube ScreencapA chief test pilot on both the F-117 and the F-22, James “JB” Brown III, provides a fascinating inside look at these remarkable stealth jets.
She was the first woman ever in US history to fly a combat aircraft into enemy territory
Retired Air Force Colonel Martha McSally became the first United States female fighter pilot in US history who flew combat missions. She also was the very first woman in history to command an American fighter squadron. [i]
Most Expensive Planes in the US Air Force
The Pentagon unveiled the all-new B-21 Raider in December 2022. The aircraft, developed over a seven-year period by defense contractor Northrop Grumman, is part of a broader effort to modernize the U.S. nuclear triad and is the first new bomber in the U.S. fleet in over 30 years. The B-21 Raider was developed ostensibly as […]
KEYT
Chinese fighter jet intercepts US recon aircraft with ‘unsafe maneuver,’ US Defense Department says
A Chinese fighter jet intercepted a US reconnaissance aircraft over the South China Sea last week and performed an “unsafe maneuver,” forcing the US aircraft to take evasive action, according to Indo-Pacific Command, the command responsible for overseeing US military operations in the region. On December 21, a...
NASDAQ
Boeing (BA) Wins $497M Deal to Support CH-47 Helicopter
The Boeing Company BA recently clinched a contract for CH-47 helicopter. The award has been offered by the U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, AL. Valued at $497.1 million, the contract is expected to be completed by Dec 30, 2025. Work locations related to this deal will be determined with each order.
mrobusinesstoday.com
Boeing to deliver 12 CH-47F Chinook helicopters to the Egyptian Air Force
The new Boeing foreign military sale contract has been valued at $426 million and the Egyptian Air Force will replace its fleet of CH-47D aircraft with the modern F model. Boeing has been awarded an exclusive contract by the U.S. Army to produce 12 new CH-47F Chinook helicopters for the Egyptian Air Force. The new foreign military sale contract has been valued at $426 million. The Egyptian Air Force will replace its fleet of CH-47D aircraft with the modern F model. Egypt’s defence will benefit from the new helicopter’s advanced multi-mission capabilities. Team Chinook is led by the U.S. Army, which with 19 allied international customers, collectively operating a fleet of more than 950 aircraft.
maritime-executive.com
U.S. Navy Buys Two "Killer" Fighter Drones for Experimental Program
The U.S. Navy is following the Air Force's lead in testing out a new low-cost, autonomous, stealthy fighter drone, which could contribute to the development of the service's manned/unmanned aviation teaming concept. The Navy has committed $15 million to buy two XQ-58A Valkyrie combat drones from California-based manufacturer Kratos under...
Business Insider
The legendary SR-71 spy plane first flew 58 years ago, and enemy jets and missiles could never catch up
Speed can do many things for an aircraft. It can allow an airplane to get to its target quickly and complete its bombing run. Speed can help outmaneuver enemy fighters and shoot them down. It enables survivability to outfox air-defense systems. Spy planes such as the SR-71 Blackbird could really...
15 years after 'officially' retiring its first stealth jet, the US Air Force is looking for help to keep the F-117 flying for another decade
As the world's first stealth warplane, the F-117 Nighthawk has always had an air of mystery around it.
SpaceNews.com
Raytheon selects Lockheed Martin bus for U.S. Space Force missile-tracking satellite
WASHINGTON — Raytheon Intelligence & Space announced Jan. 4 it selected a Lockheed Martin bus to build a missile-tracking satellite for the U.S. Space Force. The U.S. Space Systems Command selected two satellite designs — one by Raytheon and the other by Millennium Space Systems — for a planned constellation of sensors in medium Earth orbit (MEO) to detect and track ballistic and hypersonic missiles. Both companies’ proposals last year cleared Space Force design reviews.
americanmilitarynews.com
Indian Army special forces to soon get new gear for surveillance
The Indian Army has firmed up plans to boost the surveillance capabilities of its Special Forces (SF) battalions with 750 indigenous remotely piloted aerial vehicles (RPAVs), with new equipment to be bought through the fast track procedure under emergency procurement to meet critical operational requirements amid the lingering border standoff with China in the Ladakh sector, officials familiar with the development said on Tuesday.
Chinese jet came within 20 feet of American military aircraft, U.S. military says
A Chinese fighter pilot "performed an unsafe maneuver" while close to a U.S. Air Force plane, United States officials said Thursday. The U.S. Indo-Pacific Command said in a statement that the fighter pilot flew in front of and within 20 feet of the nose of the RC-135 aircraft the U.S. pilot was flying on Dec. 21, 2022.
defensenews.com
A better plan for the Marine Corps and the nation: Vision 2035
The Marine Corps’ current plan, Force Design 2030, eliminates critical war-fighting capabilities and radically restructures the Marine Corps as a force to support sea denial operations in a Pacific war with China. But, a new proposal for the Marine Corps, created by retired Marine generals and available online, offers...
NASDAQ
Raytheon (RTX) Set to Supply F-135 Propulsion Systems Parts
Raytheon Technologies Corp.’s RTX business unit, Pratt & Whitney, recently secured a modification contract involving F-135 propulsion systems. The award has been provided by the Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, MD. Details of the Deal. Valued at $18.7 million, the contract is projected to be completed by September...
satnews.com
Viasat receives million$$$ US SOCOM IDIQ award
Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT) has been awarded an indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract award worth up to $325 million over a five-year period to support the U.S. Special Operations Command (SOCOM) — this sole-source IDIQ is an extension of a $350 million IDIQ contract awarded to Viasat in 2017.
