koxe.com
Billy Jack Rankin, 75, of Bangs
Billy Jack “BJ” Rankin was born 7 February 1947, in Midland, Texas. He grew up in Rankin and graduated from Regan County High School in Big Lake. He graduated from the University of Texas in Austin 24 May 1969 and was sworn into the US Army Reserves on 25 May 1969 as a heavy truck driver in the 77th Transportation Platoon in Midland. He worked for Gulf Oil Corporation in Midland for one year before beginning his career in public school education in 1970, as a teacher/coach in the Grandfalls-Royalty ISD. In 1972, he moved to Bangs to take a teaching/coaching position.
Gatesville Messenger
Gatesville mourns the passing of a legend
A man considered by many to be a hometown hero recently passed away at the age of 91. Cotton Davidson, a descendant of generations of the Davidson family who have resided in Coryell County, passed away on Dec. 23 in Waco. Davidson, a well-known and much respected person in the...
brownwoodnews.com
More than 400 exhibitors, 1,700 entries expected for 71st Annual Brown County Youth Fair
A total of 418 exhibitors will be presenting 1,723 entries during the 71th Annual Brown County Youth, which runs Jan. 8-14 at the Brown County Fairgrounds. Each school in Brown County will be represented and among the entries are 31 in Ag Mechanics, 827 in Home Economics, 320 swine, 253 sheep, 144 goats, 84 pens of rabbits, and 64 steers and heifers.
koxe.com
Edward LaRoy Simpson, 80
Edward LaRoy Simpson, age 80 passed away on Thursday, December 22, 2022 peacefully at his home. Edward was born on Wednesday, January 14, 1942 in Bibb, Texas to James and Lorene Simpson. He graduated from Bangs High School. Ed married Donna Jean Trusedell on February 19, 1963 and they began a life together that blessed them with two children.
brownwoodnews.com
Hendrick Medical Center-Brownwood welcomes first baby of 2023
Hendrick Medical Center-Brownwood on Tuesday night announced its first baby of the New Year in the following Facebook post:. Welcome to the world, Ivuis Dahlia Martinez! Ivuis is the 2023 New Year’s Baby, born at Hendrick Medical Center Brownwood on January 2, 2023. She arrived at 11:25 a.m. and weighed 6 lbs. Prouds parents are Mykayla Liendo and Daniel Martinez.
brownwoodnews.com
10 local players earn Texas Six-Man Coaches Association all-state football honors
Ten local six-man standouts were named to the recently released Texas Six-Man Coaches Association all-state football teams. In Class A Division I, May’s Damian Salinas was tabbed a first-team linebacker, Bryson Guerrero earned second-team kicker honors, and Braden Steele received honorable mention in the secondary. In the Class 2A...
koxe.com
Steve Galvan, 64, of Brownwood
Steve Galvan, 64 years old, of Brownwood, Texas, passed away on Monday, December 19, 2022 in Brownwood. Visitation will be between 1 pm-4 pm on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Brownwood Funeral. Funeral services will be held at 11 am on Thursday, December 29, 2022 at Brownwood Funeral with Aparicio...
Early man killed in Brown County crash
BROWN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Early man was killed during a crash in Brown County Wednesday evening. William Calhoun, 70, of Early, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on Hwy 183 7 miles north of May, Texas around 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, according to a crash report from the Texas Department of […]
brownwoodnews.com
Updated Brown County Youth Fair Schedule
The following is the updated schedule for the 71st Brown County Youth Fair, which will take place Jan. 8-14 at the Brown County Fairgrounds:
bigcountryhomepage.com
Kyle Maxfield resigns as Bangs head football coach and athletic director
Bangs head football coach and athletic director Kyle Maxfield resigned today. He is headed to Austin to be the athletic director at Brentwood Christian. Maxfield helped led the Dragons to the playoffs three times in his five seasons as the leader of the football program. The best season came in 2020 when Bangs went 9-2 and was district runner-up. Maxfield’s record in Bangs was 25-26 with three winning seasons.
koxe.com
Man Indicted for Capital Murder in Brown County Cold Case
Among the 28 true-bill indictments returned in December 2022 by the Brown County Grand Jury was an indictment for Capital Murder. Pablo Figueroa was indicted for Capital Murder in the 1981 cold case of Dona Mae Inlow of Brownwood. Inlow, 72, died on April 27, 1981 from stab wounds during a robbery at the family business Inlow’s Shoe Service at 114 East Chandler in Brownwood. Figueroa is currently in federal custody in Yazoo City, Mississippi. He, however, is not the first person indicted for the murder. Two other men faced similar charges. Read more about this story at this link to Brownwoodnews.com.
brownwoodnews.com
Court Records 12/30/22
No criminal cases were filed this week in the Brown County Clerk’s office. The following marriage licenses were filed in the Brown County Clerk’s office from December 22 through December 29:. Altamirano Alejandro Garcia and Kimberlee Janet Dominguez. Richard Robert Garcia and Amber Leann Snider. Joaquin Pesina IV...
brownwoodnews.com
Brown County Grand Jury 2022 December indictments
During the December 2022 session of the Brown County Grand Jury, 28 true bills were returned against 21 people. Edgar Alejandro Serrato Jr.: Possession of a controlled substance. Dontea Marquis Dillard: Assault family violence – enhanced repeat offender. Richard Clay Stanley: Theft of a firearm. Forrest Warren Stevens: Possession...
brownwoodnews.com
Oath of Office Issued to Brown County Elected Officials
In a ceremony held in the Brown County courthouse, county courtroom Tuesday morning, officials elected in November took their Oath of Office to begin their terms. First were the two county commissioners followed by the four justice of the peace, district clerk, county clerk and county attorney. Photo above (left...
Former Hood County prosecutor's husband accused in her New Year's Day murder
The husband of a former Hood County prosecutor is now locked up as police investigate her murder. Venisa McLaughlin was killed on New Year’s Day and Hood County Sheriff’s deputies arrested her husband, Jeffrey McLaughlin
colemantoday.com
Man Arrested and Charged with Felony Manufacture and Delivery of Controlled Substance
According to a news release from Coleman Police Department and Police Chief Marty Baker:. During the afternoon of January 1, 2023, the Coleman Police Department assisted by the Coleman County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant in the 300 block of Needham Street in Coleman. A quantity of Methamphetamine...
