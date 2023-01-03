ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who saved Damar Hamlin? NFL has 30 medical personnel at games

When Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin went down on the field during the first quarter of Monday night’s NFL game against the Cincinnati Bengals, three teams of medical and health professionals went into action and saved his life. The health-care providers came from those assisting each of the NFL teams and the league’s stadium medical unit.
Address to Send Damar Hamlin A Card

It is not just Buffalo, New York that is embracing Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin. It is the entire United States. Since Monday night, major landmarks, other pro sports stadiums and more have all lit up red, white and blue to show their support. We all want to do something. Something...
Report: Bills-Bengals Game Won’t Be Played

Thursday offered up the best news we have heard all week, as the University of Cincinnati Medical Center held a press conference to update the media on the condition and progress of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on the field during the Bills' Monday Night...
NFL rallies to support Hamlin as his condition improves

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — As a sedated Damar Hamlin lay before him in a Cincinnati hospital bed surrounded by machinery feeding him oxygen and fluids, Indianapolis Colts safety Rodney Thomas provided a few words of encouragement to his friend. “I just told him, I got him. That’s all,” Thomas said Wednesday. “Just saying the same thing: I got his back and you’re going to get through it.” It didn’t matter to Thomas whether the Buffalo Bills safety could hear him. More important to Thomas, who made the two-hour drive from Indianapolis to Cincinnati, was being by the side of Hamlin — his former high school teammate in Pittsburgh — and the player’s family. “It just calmed me down and made that trip home a lot easier,” Thomas said. “I could just go home and I could just know that he’s going to be straight. I’ve got him. The world’s got him.”
