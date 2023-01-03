Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major difference between a cardiac arrest and a heart attackMargaret MinnicksCincinnati, OH
NFL Makes Controversial Decision to Not Resume Suspended Bills-Bengals GameLarry LeaseCincinnati, OH
Football: Ohio State offers support for Buffalo Bills’ Hamlin after cardiac arrestThe LanternCincinnati, OH
4 Amazing Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
President Biden comes to CovingtonMikey ChlandaCovington, KY
Related
As Damar Hamlin's GoFundMe surges past $7M, father asks fans to also donate to Cincinnati hospital treating him
Fans have shown an outpouring of support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin after Hamlin experienced cardiac arrest on the field during Monday's game. In the days since Hamlin's emergency, over 225,000 people — including fans, players and NFL owners — have raised more than $7 million for Hamlin's foundation.
Damar Hamlin's Doctors Were Asked If He Can Play Football Again
The doctors who have been caring for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center provided a welcome update on Thursday when they told reporters that Hamlin has woken up and demonstrated that he's still neurologically intact. Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest ...
Here’s what Sean McDermott told Bengals coach Zac Taylor after Damar Hamlin collapsed
After Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin left the field at Paycor Stadium in an ambulance during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals Monday night, both teams were left processing what had just happened. Bengals coach Zac Taylor called it an unprecedented situation when he met with reporters Wednesday in Cincinnati....
Who saved Damar Hamlin? NFL has 30 medical personnel at games
When Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin went down on the field during the first quarter of Monday night’s NFL game against the Cincinnati Bengals, three teams of medical and health professionals went into action and saved his life. The health-care providers came from those assisting each of the NFL teams and the league’s stadium medical unit.
Sarah Taylor, Bengals HC Zac Taylor's wife, starts Damar Hamlin campaign involving 40 Cincinnati grade schools
According to ESPN's Ben Baby, the campaign began at Cardinal Pacelli, the Catholic school where the Taylors' four children attend. The school's principal, Terri Cento, discussed the efforts with ESPN. "The city of Cincinnati really does rally around problems and things that happen, and this is just one example of...
Damar Hamlin’s friend gives long-awaited positive update from Cincinnati hospital
In a moment which made football feel like an afterthought, Damar Hamlin’s life hung in the balance. Finally, we’ve received something positive to report about the Bills safety’s health. Damar Hamlin remains sedated and in the ICU in critical condition, so it’s important to state that there...
Monument Circle lights up blue and red to show support for Bills player Damar Hamlin
INDIANAPOLIS – Monument Circle lit up to show support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. The AES Indiana building turned red and blue to honor Hamlin, who collapsed during Monday night’s game between the Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest after making a tackle. Thousands of people at the stadium and millions […]
Damar Hamlin asked who won Bills-Bengals when he woke up
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has begun to communicate in writing with his family and others who have been at his bedside since he went into cardiac arrest three days ago — and his first question was, “Did we win?” his doctors said Thursday.
Breaking: University Of Cincinnati Hospital Provides New Updates On Damar Hamlin
A doctor at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center has just provided an update on Damar Hamlin's condition. Dr. Timothy Pritts notes that, as of this morning, Hamlin's "neurological condition and function is intact." Though there still appears to be progress needed, Pritts and other doctors ...
Bills say Damar Hamlin showing 'remarkable improvement' in Cincinnati hospital
Damar Hamlin’s condition continues to improve while remaining at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, according to statements made by the Buffalo Bills and teammate Kaiir Elam. Read more here:
Doctors: Damar Hamlin in Writing Asked “Who Won the Game?”
Thursday was a monumental day for the progress in Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. The Bills released a statement on Thursday morning that Hamlin has made remarkable progress and that it appears he is neurologically intact. Hamlin is now awake for the first time since his cardiac arrest and was...
Address to Send Damar Hamlin A Card
It is not just Buffalo, New York that is embracing Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin. It is the entire United States. Since Monday night, major landmarks, other pro sports stadiums and more have all lit up red, white and blue to show their support. We all want to do something. Something...
Damar Hamlin is Awake and "Neurologically Intact" at UC Medical Center
“He is beginning to awaken,” doctors on his care team said. “He even asked who had won the game.”
Report: Bills-Bengals Game Won’t Be Played
Thursday offered up the best news we have heard all week, as the University of Cincinnati Medical Center held a press conference to update the media on the condition and progress of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on the field during the Bills' Monday Night...
Here’s Who’s Singing The National Anthem on Sunday
If you are going to the Buffalo Bills game on Sunday it is surely going to be a historic game. It will be a highly anticipated game after Monday Night Football's matchup with the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals in which Damar Hamlin was injured. After the injury, the entire...
NFL rallies to support Hamlin as his condition improves
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — As a sedated Damar Hamlin lay before him in a Cincinnati hospital bed surrounded by machinery feeding him oxygen and fluids, Indianapolis Colts safety Rodney Thomas provided a few words of encouragement to his friend. “I just told him, I got him. That’s all,” Thomas said Wednesday. “Just saying the same thing: I got his back and you’re going to get through it.” It didn’t matter to Thomas whether the Buffalo Bills safety could hear him. More important to Thomas, who made the two-hour drive from Indianapolis to Cincinnati, was being by the side of Hamlin — his former high school teammate in Pittsburgh — and the player’s family. “It just calmed me down and made that trip home a lot easier,” Thomas said. “I could just go home and I could just know that he’s going to be straight. I’ve got him. The world’s got him.”
Bills S Damar Hamlin reportedly showing 'positive readings,' team to have meetings and walkthrough
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is still in critical condition in the ICU at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, but it appears there's some positive news on the horizon. Hamlin showed "promising readings" overnight, according to friend of the family Jordon Rooney. Rooney, who released an official update on...
Cincinnati second graders write get-well cards for Bills' Damar Hamlin
Elementary school students in Cincinnati have made get-well cards for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin while he remains in the hospital.
Power 93.7 WBLK
Buffalo NY
37K+
Followers
16K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
93.7 WBLK plays the best urban music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Buffalo, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0