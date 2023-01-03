ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

q13fox.com

Damp, cozy and cloudy weekend ahead

Though Seattle woke up to sunbreaks this morning. Get ready for a cloudy, cozy and damp weekend ahead. Rain becomes widespread this afternoon. Rounds of soggy weather are on tap for the rest of the seven-day forecast. The next few days, we will have to watch for some minor coastal...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Seattle weather: Gusty winds shift, showers continue

SEATTLE - Gusty easterly winds will shift to southerly this evening with on and off showers continuing through Thursday. The east Puget Sound lowlands will be seeing winds taper off as the day goes on. High temperatures will be very mild today, in the mid 50s. Last night, winds ripped...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Weekend Forecast: Scattered showers and mild temperatures

Seattle - Scattered showers are here to stay throughout the weekend. Temperatures will remain above normal tonight (38F) as overcast skies continue. Here is a look at tomorrow morning's forecast:. A low pressure system is what's causing the rain in the foothills and lowlands this evening. Mountain snow will be...
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

High winds, rain hit Puget Sound region causing power outages

High winds caused power outages in parts of western Washington Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, with more than 18,000 homes without power. As of 7:15 a.m. Puget Sound Energy is reporting 17,488 customers without power. Snohomish County PUD reports 235 customers without power, mostly near Snohomish and Sultan. Seattle City...
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

Downed trees, power outages likely as wind sweeps through Puget Sound

Wind is coming to the Puget Sound region late Wednesday, strong enough to down trees and cause power outages. “The strongest winds will be in the Cascade foothills region with gusts of 50 to 60 mph likely,” KIRO Newsradio meteorologist Ted Buehner said. “Strong winds will blow through the gaps in our complex terrain, such as the Cascade passes and gaps to the outer coast.”
KING 5

Wind Advisory expires for east Puget Sound lowlands

BELLEVUE, Wash. — A Wind Advisory for parts of western Washington expired Thursday. The advisory was issued for areas in the east Puget Sound lowlands including Everett and North Bend, the Cascade Foothills and cities along the coast. The NWS warned of wind gusts of up to 55 mph,...
EVERETT, WA
ghscanner.com

Active Wind Advisory Until 4 AM Friday January 6th.

National Weather Service Seattle has issued a High Winds Advisory for Thursday, January 5th 2023 and going through Friday, January 6th 4AM. National Weather Service Seattle WA 214 AM PST Thu Jan 5 2023. WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST FRIDAY... * WHAT...East winds 25 to 35...
SEATTLE, WA
Tri-City Herald

Windy night coming to Western Washington as fringe of bomb cyclone moves in from CA

Western Washington will get a small taste of the bomb cyclone that could bring historic levels of rain, floods and snow to California on Wednesday and Thursday. “The trajectory is definitely not for us,” said Maddie Kristell, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Seattle. “It’s a big enough system where we’re going to feel some of it as it makes its way in.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
q13fox.com

High winds knock down trees, cause power outages across Puget Sound

WASHINGTON - High winds hit the Cascade foothills on Wednesday evening, knocking out power to thousands of customers and knocking down trees. Wind gusts were forecast to reach 55 mph in spots, especially near the Cascade gap. At one point in the evening, about 15,000 Puget Sound Energy customers were...
KING COUNTY, WA
whatcom-news.com

Coastal flood advisory issued during Friday’s high tide

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — A coastal flood advisory was issued today, January 5th, due to expected minor coastal flooding on Friday. The advisory will be in effect between 3am to 10am on Friday, January 6th. According to the advisory statement, “onshore winds and tides will combine to generate flooding...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

Weekend traffic: 520 Bridge will be fully closed starting Friday night

SEATTLE - Beginning Friday night, the State Route 520 Floating Bridge will be closed in both directions throughout the weekend. The Washington State Department of Transportation said crews will be placing girders for the Montlake lid and pour concrete for the new eastbound bridge. Construction is scheduled from 11 p.m....
SEATTLE, WA
beachconnection.net

20 to 30-Foot Waves on Washington / Oregon Coast: Wind and Surf Advisories

(Newport, Oregon) – A rather forceful offshore storm is bringing a variety of warnings and advisories to parts of the Oregon coast and upper Washington coast, as wave height offshore will be producing large breakers well over 20 feet on Thursday. (Photo of Boiler Bay near Depoe Bay, courtesy Amy Kathleen Williams / Oregon King Tides)
WASHINGTON STATE
SouthSoundTalk

Winter Storm Watching on the Washington Coast at Kalaloch Lodge

Winters in the Pacific Northwest bring rain, fog, wind and large ocean swells to the Washington coast. Take a front-row seat by booking a weekend getaway at the Kalaloch Lodge, located in the Olympic National Park. Make sure to reserve a Bluff Cabin with the option of a wood fireplace! The small kitchen and breakfast nook overlooking the ocean will create a memorable winter vacation. Whether you stay indoors or adventure out to some of the local natural attractions, the west end of the Olympic Peninsula provides breathtaking beauty that’s a perfect backdrop for winter storm watching on the Washington coast.
WASHINGTON STATE
seattlemedium.com

Seattle’s Cost Of Living, Growth In 2023

Seattle is still an admired city. However, it is an expensive city to live. In the post pandemic, workers, population growth, inflation, and cost of living are the three major areas to gage the city. Business closures were many but recovery has been slow for many. The monthly number of visitors to downtown bounced back however not, 2022.
