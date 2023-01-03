Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman Contracted a Deadly Brain-Eating Organism After Using Tap Water to Rinse Out Her Clogged SinusesSafa FarrukhSeattle, WA
Woman Contracted a Deadly Brain-Eating Organism After Using Tap Water to Rinse Out Her Clogged SinusesYana BostongirlSeattle, WA
The stated motivation for the Washington substation assaults is explainedMalek SherifWashington State
Two guys are in custody after assaults on four electrical substations in Pierce CountyMalek SherifPierce County, WA
Heart Failure Patient Misses Life-Saving Transplant on Heels of Flight Cancelled Mid-AirSharee B.Seattle, WA
Related
q13fox.com
Damp, cozy and cloudy weekend ahead
Though Seattle woke up to sunbreaks this morning. Get ready for a cloudy, cozy and damp weekend ahead. Rain becomes widespread this afternoon. Rounds of soggy weather are on tap for the rest of the seven-day forecast. The next few days, we will have to watch for some minor coastal...
q13fox.com
Seattle weather: Gusty winds shift, showers continue
SEATTLE - Gusty easterly winds will shift to southerly this evening with on and off showers continuing through Thursday. The east Puget Sound lowlands will be seeing winds taper off as the day goes on. High temperatures will be very mild today, in the mid 50s. Last night, winds ripped...
q13fox.com
Weekend Forecast: Scattered showers and mild temperatures
Seattle - Scattered showers are here to stay throughout the weekend. Temperatures will remain above normal tonight (38F) as overcast skies continue. Here is a look at tomorrow morning's forecast:. A low pressure system is what's causing the rain in the foothills and lowlands this evening. Mountain snow will be...
q13fox.com
Seattle weather: Gusty winds settle down Thursday with rain returning late
SEATTLE - Winds were the big story across Western WA on Wednesday with gusts pushing between 50 & 57 mph into the foothills. Thousands of folks were without power as rain pushed in late. The airport was also gusty with peak speeds hitting 39 mph during the late evening hours....
q13fox.com
A dry day Wednesday, but gusty easterly winds could cause problems for some
SEATTLE - A pretty and mainly dry Tuesday for Seattle. The airport did warm two degrees over the seasonal high of 47. Not bad right?. Don't get used to it because more active weather is on the way to close out the week. Overnight, temperatures will run cool for many...
High winds, rain hit Puget Sound region causing power outages
High winds caused power outages in parts of western Washington Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, with more than 18,000 homes without power. As of 7:15 a.m. Puget Sound Energy is reporting 17,488 customers without power. Snohomish County PUD reports 235 customers without power, mostly near Snohomish and Sultan. Seattle City...
Downed trees, power outages likely as wind sweeps through Puget Sound
Wind is coming to the Puget Sound region late Wednesday, strong enough to down trees and cause power outages. “The strongest winds will be in the Cascade foothills region with gusts of 50 to 60 mph likely,” KIRO Newsradio meteorologist Ted Buehner said. “Strong winds will blow through the gaps in our complex terrain, such as the Cascade passes and gaps to the outer coast.”
Wind Advisory expires for east Puget Sound lowlands
BELLEVUE, Wash. — A Wind Advisory for parts of western Washington expired Thursday. The advisory was issued for areas in the east Puget Sound lowlands including Everett and North Bend, the Cascade Foothills and cities along the coast. The NWS warned of wind gusts of up to 55 mph,...
Winds calming after storm knocks out power, downs trees in western Washington
SEATTLE — A tree fell on a car in Redmond Wednesday evening closing the roadway for several hours and a tree fell onto a Sammamish home overnight amid a Wind Advisory that has since expired for the Puget Sound lowlands. Crews were at the scene of a Sammamish home...
ghscanner.com
Active Wind Advisory Until 4 AM Friday January 6th.
National Weather Service Seattle has issued a High Winds Advisory for Thursday, January 5th 2023 and going through Friday, January 6th 4AM. National Weather Service Seattle WA 214 AM PST Thu Jan 5 2023. WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST FRIDAY... * WHAT...East winds 25 to 35...
Tri-City Herald
Windy night coming to Western Washington as fringe of bomb cyclone moves in from CA
Western Washington will get a small taste of the bomb cyclone that could bring historic levels of rain, floods and snow to California on Wednesday and Thursday. “The trajectory is definitely not for us,” said Maddie Kristell, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Seattle. “It’s a big enough system where we’re going to feel some of it as it makes its way in.”
q13fox.com
High winds knock down trees, cause power outages across Puget Sound
WASHINGTON - High winds hit the Cascade foothills on Wednesday evening, knocking out power to thousands of customers and knocking down trees. Wind gusts were forecast to reach 55 mph in spots, especially near the Cascade gap. At one point in the evening, about 15,000 Puget Sound Energy customers were...
whatcom-news.com
Coastal flood advisory issued during Friday’s high tide
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — A coastal flood advisory was issued today, January 5th, due to expected minor coastal flooding on Friday. The advisory will be in effect between 3am to 10am on Friday, January 6th. According to the advisory statement, “onshore winds and tides will combine to generate flooding...
q13fox.com
Weekend traffic: 520 Bridge will be fully closed starting Friday night
SEATTLE - Beginning Friday night, the State Route 520 Floating Bridge will be closed in both directions throughout the weekend. The Washington State Department of Transportation said crews will be placing girders for the Montlake lid and pour concrete for the new eastbound bridge. Construction is scheduled from 11 p.m....
beachconnection.net
20 to 30-Foot Waves on Washington / Oregon Coast: Wind and Surf Advisories
(Newport, Oregon) – A rather forceful offshore storm is bringing a variety of warnings and advisories to parts of the Oregon coast and upper Washington coast, as wave height offshore will be producing large breakers well over 20 feet on Thursday. (Photo of Boiler Bay near Depoe Bay, courtesy Amy Kathleen Williams / Oregon King Tides)
2 storm systems with freezing rain and a wintery mix to keep the chill on Tri-Cities
First storm system could arrive Wednesday night.
SouthSoundTalk
Winter Storm Watching on the Washington Coast at Kalaloch Lodge
Winters in the Pacific Northwest bring rain, fog, wind and large ocean swells to the Washington coast. Take a front-row seat by booking a weekend getaway at the Kalaloch Lodge, located in the Olympic National Park. Make sure to reserve a Bluff Cabin with the option of a wood fireplace! The small kitchen and breakfast nook overlooking the ocean will create a memorable winter vacation. Whether you stay indoors or adventure out to some of the local natural attractions, the west end of the Olympic Peninsula provides breathtaking beauty that’s a perfect backdrop for winter storm watching on the Washington coast.
More than 118,000 customers without power as storm hits West Coast
NEW YORK — A major storm is hitting the West Coast with flood, high wind and heavy snow alerts in effect for California, Nevada, Utah, Oregon and Washington state. More than 118,000 customers are without power in California. Although the heaviest of the rain has ended, unsettled weather continues...
‘We blew it:’ Summit at Snoqualmie, Stevens Pass apologize after overcrowding issues
STEVENS PASS, Wash. — It’s the busiest time of year for the slopes, but some local ski resorts appear to be struggling with the demand. Two major western Washington ski resorts — Stevens Pass and Summit at Snoqualmie — issued apologies after overcrowding left many skiers and snowboarders to ring in the new year with a lot of frustration.
seattlemedium.com
Seattle’s Cost Of Living, Growth In 2023
Seattle is still an admired city. However, it is an expensive city to live. In the post pandemic, workers, population growth, inflation, and cost of living are the three major areas to gage the city. Business closures were many but recovery has been slow for many. The monthly number of visitors to downtown bounced back however not, 2022.
Comments / 0