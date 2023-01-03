Read full article on original website
Once again, Buffalo is put to the test by Damar Hamlin's demise; this time, the message is, "Karma owes us.Malek SherifBuffalo, NY
"Somebody Has My Son, Or Did Something To My Son,” Mother Says Of Missing 12-Year-Old New York BoyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBuffalo, NY
Buffalo Residents Struggling To Find Basic Items Like Fresh Produce, Lunch Meat, Eggs, Bread, And Baby Formula.Ty D.Buffalo, NY
Football: Ohio State offers support for Buffalo Bills’ Hamlin after cardiac arrestThe LanternCincinnati, OH
Damar Hamlin Shows Remarkable Improvement After Suffering Cardiac Arrest on the FieldLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
Buffalo Sabres Player Announces Engagement
The Buffalo Sabres are back on the ice tomorrow night at KeyBank Center, against the Minnesota Wild, which kicks off a four-game homestand after a long road trip. The Sabres currently sit six points out of the final wild card spot in the Eastern Conference, but they have a whopping four games in hand on the team that holds that spot, the New York Islanders. They also have five games in hand on the Washington Capitals, who are 10 points ahead in the top wild card spot.
Detroit Red Wings assign struggling goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic to minors
The Detroit Red Wings have taken advantage of carrying three goaltenders to assign Alex Nedeljkovic to the minors. It's a chance for Nedeljkovic, who has not played for the Wings in nearly a month, to get back to the form that prompted the Wings to acquire him in the summer of 2021, and won him last season's starter job.
Buffalo Bills With an Encouraging Update Regarding Damar Hamlin
The Buffalo Bills are back at the team's facility on Wednesday to conduct a walkthrough. The Bills, the NFL and the country continue to think and pray for Damar Hamlin, who went into cardiac arrest early in the game between the Bills and Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football. The...
Dion Dawkins Opens Up About Teammate Damar Hamlin On CNN
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin remains in critical condition after suffering a cardiac attack during the 1st quarter of the Bills Bengals Monday Night Football game. Yesterday teammate Dion Dawkins joined Western New York native Wolf Blitzer on CNN to talk about the incident. Dawkins said he knew something major...
Devils Gameday Preview: Detroit Red Wings – 1/4/23
The New Jersey Devils are back on the road tonight, taking on the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena at 7:00 pm. It is a nationally televised game, so the Devils will be expected to bring their A-game, especially with the rest of the Metropolitan Division closing in on their second-place spot. New Jersey is 23-11-3 with 49 points, while Detroit is 16-12-7 with 39 points, 23 behind the Atlantic Division-leading Boston Bruins.
Cincinnati Fan Sends “Very Buffalo” Gift To Bills Mafia
The Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals have had a very close relationship for years. But this gift to Bills Mafia shows just how well they know the Bills fanbase. In the hours that followed the accident that occurred on the field in Cincinnati with Damar Hamlin, the entire country and even some people around the world have shown a ton of support. Fans at the game showed class and saw the bigger picture. Days later, his charity goal has been surpassed by millions. They've set up a tribute of support to him outside of the hospital and fans of both teams have left messages for Hamlin to see.
Sabres host the Wild after Thompson's hat trick
Minnesota Wild (22-13-2, third in the Central Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (19-15-2, fourth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres host the Minnesota Wild after Tage Thompson recorded a hat trick in the Sabres' 5-4 overtime win against the Washington Capitals. Buffalo is 19-15-2 overall and 8-8-2 at...
This Is What Damar Hamlin’s Father Told The Bills
Damar Hamlin’s father shared some moving and motivational words with his son’s fellow teammates. Thursday afternoon, doctors at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center gave an official update on the status of Hamlin, much of which was positive. After suffering cardiac arrest on the field during Monday night’s...
Bills Sign Safety Ahead Of Sunday’s New England Game
The Buffalo Bills made a move in anticipation of playing Sunday's home against the New England Patriots. The Buffalo Bills announced that they signed safety Jared Mayden from the Jets practice squad. They released cornerback Xavier Rhodes to make room for Mayden. Sunday's game will be the first game back...
Address to Send Damar Hamlin A Card
It is not just Buffalo, New York that is embracing Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin. It is the entire United States. Since Monday night, major landmarks, other pro sports stadiums and more have all lit up red, white and blue to show their support. We all want to do something. Something...
Fan’s Idea To Honor Bills Medical Staff This Weekend
As of right now, it looks as though the Bills are going to see their next action on Sunday. A fan has an incredible idea to honor Monday night's heroes. But what do you know about the people who got us to this point?. The accident that happened on Monday...
Here’s Who’s Singing The National Anthem on Sunday
If you are going to the Buffalo Bills game on Sunday it is surely going to be a historic game. It will be a highly anticipated game after Monday Night Football's matchup with the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals in which Damar Hamlin was injured. After the injury, the entire...
Isles reap rewards of riskier hockey, McDavid's tear, and 5 other NHL items
Technically, Thomas Hickey hasn't retired from pro hockey. The longtime New York Islanders defenseman has yet to file the paperwork to make it official. For all intents and purposes, though, Hickey is retired, and he's already a few months into a second career, having transitioned to a studio analyst role with MSG Networks following his release from the New Jersey Devils during training camp. He works Islanders broadcasts alongside host Shannon Hogan on the pregame, intermission, and postgame shows.
Detroit Red Wings hope consistent playing time in minors will help Nedeljkovic return to form
The Detroit Red Wings have sent goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic to Grand Rapids for a conditioning stint. The move is intended to help Nedeljkovic regain confidence after a difficult 2022-23 season start. Why it Matters: Despite strong performances in the past, Nedeljkovic has struggled this season as the backup to Ville...
2023 NHL All-Star Game rosters to be revealed tonight
Initial 8 players per each division, online fan vote part of new format for game in Florida. Initial rosters for the 2023 Honda NHL All-Star Game will be announced Thursday on ESPN and Sportsnet during the first and second intermissions of the game between the Washington Capitals and Columbus Blue Jackets (7 p.m. ET).
IIHF would like NHL 2026 Olympics decision by spring 2024
The head of the International Ice Hockey Federation said Thursday that he would like a decision on NHL participation in the 2026 Olympics by the spring of 2024. IIHF President Luc Tardif told reporters at the world junior championship in Halifax, Nova Scotia, that would give the parties involved two years to prepare for the Games in Milan and Cortina, Italy. NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly told The Associated Press by email it’s “likely a reasonable timeline” to make that call.
