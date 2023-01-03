New community speaker series on equity and inclusion begins on January 19 at Northfield Middle High School

Read full article on original website
mynbc5.com
Essex Middle School teacher named district teacher of the year in national program
ESSEX, Vt. — A wellness teacher at Essex Middle School was recently honored on a national level. Matt Bristol was named as a 2023 SHAPE America District Teacher of the Year. Bristol was one of four teachers nominated at the middle school, representing the east coast. A total of 20 teachers from across the country were chosen for the honor among all grade levels.
VTDigger
Leadership educator throws hat into ring for city council election
On December 12, 2022, Pelin Kohn, PhD, submitted an application to be on the ballot for the vacancy of Montpelier City Council District 2. This is the seat she currently holds as an appointee. Her candidacy brings with it a significant understanding of leadership, community building, and a diverse background.
Mellencamp to Return to Role as Principal of Burlington High School
Former Burlington High School principal Amy Mellencamp will come out of retirement to reprise the role she held from 1999 to 2016 following. principal Lauren McBride's announcement last month that she is resigning to take a leadership role at a local company. McBride's last day will be January 9. Mellencamp...
vermontcatholic.org
Michaud Memorial Manor was created from The Triple-L Motel
Nearly a decade after the creation of Vermont Catholic Charities, Burlington Bishop Matthew Brady, fourth bishop of Burlington, undertook the task of reorganizing the program, which originally was established in 1929 by his predecessor, Bishop John Rice. This effort, which began during the spring and summer of 1939, resulted in the creation of the Central Bureau of Catholic Charities by December 1939 as a centralized agency in Burlington to coordinate all the already-existing diocesan and Catholic-affiliated social welfare programs throughout the statewide Diocese.
Vaccine clinic for BIPOC Vermonters scheduled for Saturday in Burlington
Sponsored by the Vermont Health Equity Initiative, the clinic runs from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Cathedral Church of St. Paul. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vaccine clinic for BIPOC Vermonters scheduled for Saturday in Burlington.
Colchester Sun
Municipalities band together to propose changes to Essex Rescue, director says she's 'disappointed'
ESSEX RESCUE — A letter written by the five municipalities served by Essex Rescue seeks to give the municipalities more transparency and influence over the emergency service’s budget and operations. The drafted letter is a response to the rapidly increasing cost of Essex Rescue in the last two...
Amid opposition, Forest Service rejects Silver Lake hut project
A Forest Service official shelved a plan to build a 10-person wilderness hut on the shore of Silver Lake, but expressed support for a shelter at another location. Read the story on VTDigger here: Amid opposition, Forest Service rejects Silver Lake hut project.
Ann Marie (Bissonette) Curran
In 1970, Fred and Ann married and settled in Vermont. She began her career at the PBS affiliate, Vermont Educational Television (now known as Vermont Public), in 1975. Read the story on VTDigger here: Ann Marie (Bissonette) Curran.
WCAX
Green Mountain Transit planning to bring back fares
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Green Mountain Transit is planning to charge bus fares once again starting in July after a lengthy pandemic pause. While the decision is not final, the change is factored into their proposed 2024 budget. “Historically, we’ve collected about $2.3 million pre-pandemic in fare revenue,” said Jon...
WCAX
What’s in a name? A look Inside Vt. dialect and pronunciation
CORINTH, Vt. (WCAX) - Turns out Vermonters tend to drop letters from words, and experts say there’s no rhyme or reason for what goes and what stays. In the rural Orange County town of Corinth, Vermonters had a lot to say when asked how they pronounce it. “Corinth (KORE-inth)...
Green Mountain Transit plans to start charging bus fares again
The transit agency’s proposed operating budget for the 2024 fiscal year calls for reinstating pre-pandemic fares on its bus routes in Chittenden County. Read the story on VTDigger here: Green Mountain Transit plans to start charging bus fares again.
WCAX
Barre makes 2nd attempt to sell city-owned building
BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - Officials in Barre are trying to sell one of the city’s oldest buildings. The Wheelock Building has been around since 1871. The City Council also tried to sell the 250-year-old building back in 2019 but later backed out after concerns about not receiving meaningful offers for the site and not wanting to part with the historic structure.
Killington tops state for undervalued Grand List
Recent CLA assessment to push education tax rate up for most By Polly Mikula Of the 254 municipalities in the state listed on the annual Equalization Study, Killington topped the list for it’s actual property value being undervalued by its […] Read More The post Killington tops state for undervalued Grand List appeared first on The Mountain Times.
ACLU-VT urges dismissal of criminal charges for Montpelier man arrested at city council meeting
Stephen Whitaker, who refused to stop speaking during the June meeting, was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. Read the story on VTDigger here: ACLU-VT urges dismissal of criminal charges for Montpelier man arrested at city council meeting.
mynbc5.com
Police investigate Facebook posts directed at Bethel Elementary School
BETHEL, Vt. — Vermont State Police have concluded that a series of social media posts about Bethel Elementary School were not meant as threats. Investigators said they received an anonymous report about "possible concerning Facebook posts" on Tuesday morning about the school and sent troopers to investigate. During their...
Wanzer’s world: What drives Burlington’s social media provocateur?
Jonny Wanzer has turned homemade issue-centric comedy videos into his full-time job. And he has big ambitions to leverage his popularity into a “gonzo media” collective. Read the story on VTDigger here: Wanzer’s world: What drives Burlington’s social media provocateur?.
Addison Independent
New Haven farm finds homes for wild horses
NEW HAVEN — If you’re in the market for a mustang, look no further than New Haven’s Rising Action Mustangs farm, known as RAMS. Though, it’s worth noting that you won’t find any sports cars at the spread on East Street, if that’s what you’re searching for.
WCAX
Facelift for West Lebanon’s Main Street to improve street, sidewalk, landscaping
WEST LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - Main Street in West Lebanon, New Hampshire, will get a facelift. The quarter-mile or so stretch of road will undergo significant street and sidewalk improvements, as well as a new roundabout. Landscaping and additional trees are also part of the plan. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-New...
a-z-animals.com
Discover Vermont’s Coldest January on Record
Vermont is a state in New England known for its beauty, cold, and snowy landscapes. The state’s residents truly understand what it means to live in the cold. In fact, this northern state is usually placed on any top 10 list involving cold temperatures or snowy conditions. Today, we are going to look specifically at January in Vermont. Let’s discover Vermont’s coldest January on record!
WCAX
Rutland marks 50-year anniversary of devastating fire
RUTLAND Vt. (WCAX) - Unnoticed for close to half a century, a reel from the Channel 3 archives captures the worst fire in Rutland’s history that took place 50 years ago this week. The story now told through the eyes of a fireman, a photographer, and the mayor. “It...
Comments / 1