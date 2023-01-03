ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamstown, VT

New community speaker series on equity and inclusion begins on January 19 at Northfield Middle High School

By News in Pursuit of Truth
VTDigger
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
mynbc5.com

Essex Middle School teacher named district teacher of the year in national program

ESSEX, Vt. — A wellness teacher at Essex Middle School was recently honored on a national level. Matt Bristol was named as a 2023 SHAPE America District Teacher of the Year. Bristol was one of four teachers nominated at the middle school, representing the east coast. A total of 20 teachers from across the country were chosen for the honor among all grade levels.
ESSEX, VT
VTDigger

Leadership educator throws hat into ring for city council election

On December 12, 2022, Pelin Kohn, PhD, submitted an application to be on the ballot for the vacancy of Montpelier City Council District 2. This is the seat she currently holds as an appointee. Her candidacy brings with it a significant understanding of leadership, community building, and a diverse background.
MONTPELIER, VT
vermontcatholic.org

Michaud Memorial Manor was created from The Triple-L Motel

Nearly a decade after the creation of Vermont Catholic Charities, Burlington Bishop Matthew Brady, fourth bishop of Burlington, undertook the task of reorganizing the program, which originally was established in 1929 by his predecessor, Bishop John Rice. This effort, which began during the spring and summer of 1939, resulted in the creation of the Central Bureau of Catholic Charities by December 1939 as a centralized agency in Burlington to coordinate all the already-existing diocesan and Catholic-affiliated social welfare programs throughout the statewide Diocese.
NEWPORT, VT
VTDigger

Ann Marie (Bissonette) Curran

In 1970, Fred and Ann married and settled in Vermont. She began her career at the PBS affiliate, Vermont Educational Television (now known as Vermont Public), in 1975. Read the story on VTDigger here: Ann Marie (Bissonette) Curran.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Green Mountain Transit planning to bring back fares

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Green Mountain Transit is planning to charge bus fares once again starting in July after a lengthy pandemic pause. While the decision is not final, the change is factored into their proposed 2024 budget. “Historically, we’ve collected about $2.3 million pre-pandemic in fare revenue,” said Jon...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

What’s in a name? A look Inside Vt. dialect and pronunciation

CORINTH, Vt. (WCAX) - Turns out Vermonters tend to drop letters from words, and experts say there’s no rhyme or reason for what goes and what stays. In the rural Orange County town of Corinth, Vermonters had a lot to say when asked how they pronounce it. “Corinth (KORE-inth)...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Barre makes 2nd attempt to sell city-owned building

BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - Officials in Barre are trying to sell one of the city’s oldest buildings. The Wheelock Building has been around since 1871. The City Council also tried to sell the 250-year-old building back in 2019 but later backed out after concerns about not receiving meaningful offers for the site and not wanting to part with the historic structure.
BARRE, VT
Mountain Times

Killington tops state for undervalued Grand List

Recent CLA assessment to push education tax rate up for most By Polly Mikula Of the 254 municipalities in the state listed on the annual Equalization Study, Killington topped the list for it’s actual property value being undervalued by its […] Read More The post Killington tops state for undervalued Grand List appeared first on The Mountain Times.
KILLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Police investigate Facebook posts directed at Bethel Elementary School

BETHEL, Vt. — Vermont State Police have concluded that a series of social media posts about Bethel Elementary School were not meant as threats. Investigators said they received an anonymous report about "possible concerning Facebook posts" on Tuesday morning about the school and sent troopers to investigate. During their...
BETHEL, VT
Addison Independent

New Haven farm finds homes for wild horses

NEW HAVEN — If you’re in the market for a mustang, look no further than New Haven’s Rising Action Mustangs farm, known as RAMS. Though, it’s worth noting that you won’t find any sports cars at the spread on East Street, if that’s what you’re searching for.
NEW HAVEN, VT
a-z-animals.com

Discover Vermont’s Coldest January on Record

Vermont is a state in New England known for its beauty, cold, and snowy landscapes. The state’s residents truly understand what it means to live in the cold. In fact, this northern state is usually placed on any top 10 list involving cold temperatures or snowy conditions. Today, we are going to look specifically at January in Vermont. Let’s discover Vermont’s coldest January on record!
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Rutland marks 50-year anniversary of devastating fire

RUTLAND Vt. (WCAX) - Unnoticed for close to half a century, a reel from the Channel 3 archives captures the worst fire in Rutland’s history that took place 50 years ago this week. The story now told through the eyes of a fireman, a photographer, and the mayor. “It...
RUTLAND, VT

