Watch: Fans go crazy as Cristiano Ronaldo takes part in first Al-Nassr training session

Cristiano Ronaldo Yukihito Taguchi-USA TODAY Sports

It was first reported in late November that the star forward had agreed to a deal with Al-Nassr, though the financial details weren't finalized. That agreement came amidst Ronaldo's memorable, yet unsuccessful World Cup run with Portugal -- who was knocked out in the quarterfinals -- and just over one week following his fiery departure from Manchester United.

His new deal runs through the 2024-2025 season and is worth $75 million per year. Ronaldo played for Manchester United from 2003 to 2009 and again from 2001 to 2022.

Per Kate Burlaga of The Athletic, the 37-year-old said Tuesday that he is planning to make his Saudi Pro League debut on Thursday, when the club takes on Al Ta’ee.