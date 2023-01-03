Read full article on original website
WSET
Biden administration extends vaccine mandate for foreign air travelers
WASHINGTON (TND) — The Biden administration has extended the enforcement of its vaccine mandate for all foreign air travelers coming into the United States. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) policy was set to expire Jan. 8, but will now be enforced until at least April 10, based on a new emergency amendment issued by the Transportation Security Administration (TSA).
WSET
2 years after Jan. 6, US Capitol Police highlight security improvements
WASHINGTON (7News) — On the second anniversary of the Jan. 6 insurrection nerves are a bit uneasy around Capitol Hill and there’s still plenty of anxiety. Since then, a new intelligence director has been hired and the U.S. Capitol Police says it has dramatically improved how it collects, analyzes and shares intelligence.
