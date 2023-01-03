Read full article on original website
Let’s Talk Indianola – ICYF Year in Review
Today’s Peoples Bank Let’s Talk Indianola features Indianola Community Youth Foundation Executive Director Taylor Nehring about the year of 2022 for ICYF. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Indianola.
Pella Show Choir Season Starts Soon
The Pella High School vocal music department is gearing up for the returning show choir season. Senior Braelyn Ensor is excited to showcase their show across the state starting next Saturday, and to work to replicate the success they had in their 2022 season. Among this year’s shows are:
KNIA/KRLS Christmas Grand Prize Winners Announced
Congratulations to our KNIA/KRLS Christmas Grand Prize Winners. Haley Dobson of Albia, Katja Waltenberger of Pella, and Kristin Olson of Indianola each won $500 in our grand prize giveaway. Thanks to all of our listeners who played the Christmas Cash Call Game and registered to win. The one to count on for today’s news and great giveaways, KNIA/KRLS Radio.
Pella Boys Wrestlers Fall to Ranked Johnston, Norwalk; Girls Navigate Difficult Nevada Tournament
While many of their wrestlers returned to full health over break, the Pella boys couldn’t crack two of the top 24 teams in Class 3A at home with Norwalk and Johnston Thursday evening at a triangular. The Dutch hung tough with the Warriors, who they saw extensively at the...
Windmill Winterim Open at Pella Historical Society
While Pella Historical Society is now closed to the public for the winter season, their hibernation is far from a break. Executive Director Valerie Van Kooten and Assistant Director Jessi Vos say the Windmill Winterim Program returns as soon as this weekend, with a wide range of programs and classes for members and the public to participate in.
Knoxville Senior Center Business Picks Up
With the start of a new year business picks up at the Knoxville Senior Citizen Center according to coordinator Martha Dykstra. Dykstra said the numbers at the center keep increasing with elderly meals being served for an economical price. Seniors are considered to be those individuals aged 60 and over.
Charlene DeKock
A memorial service for Charlene DeKock, 94, of Pella, will be held at 9:30am at Heartland Reformed Church in Pella, IA on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, with coffee time following. Memorials may be given to Heartland Reformed Church of Pella where Charlene was a founding member.
Let’s Talk Knoxville: Eric Hoffman
Our guest today on Let’s Talk Knoxville was Eric Hoffman, Department of Natural Resource Officer about hunting and ice fishing. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Knoxville Podcast.
Meet the Iowa Woman Who’s in the New Season of ‘The Bachelor’
If you follow the Bachelor franchise you probably have already seen who the 30 women are on the upcoming season of 'The Bachelor'. Plenty of people, including the popular Reality Steve, figured out the women on the show earlier when filming started. But now ABC has released their official list of the women and one of them is from Iowa!
Indianola City Council Discusses Former County Shop Site
The Indianola City Council discussed the 6th Street Sub-Area plan at their meeting Tuesday, the area where the former Warren County Shop Site was located. City Manager Ben Reeves tells KNIA News this is long-term planning, and the council is weighing their options now as to what to work towards.
Outgoing Warren County Supervisor Aaron DeKock Looks Back on Completed Projects
Retiring Warren County Supervisor Aaron DeKock elected to not run for re-election to the board in 2022, with Supervisor Mark Snell now representing District 1 after running unopposed. DeKock tells KNIA News he wanted to be able to spend more time with his young family and in his profession as a lawyer, but he looks back proudly on his time with the board, which included the completion of the Warren County Justice Center and E-911 projects during his time, both of which were not close to completion at the beginning of his term. DeKock also said he isn’t sure what the future looks like as far as running for office again, but for now no plans are in place to do so. For more information, tune in to today’s Let’s Talk Indianola.
Marching Dutch Returning From California Following Rose Parade
One week ago, more than 200 students and their parents, as well as five band directors, departed for California to participate in the most prestigious parade in the United States. The Pella Marching Dutch are home after turning the corner at the famous Rose Parade and five days filled with...
Ice Fishing Should Pick up Soon
Ice fishing in Marion County hasn’t been the best yet according to Eric Hoffman, DNR Officer for Marion County. When asked if a lot of people ice fish around here, Hoffman tells KNIA/KRLS News, “There are yeah, depending on the conditions, this year there hasn’t been a lot out on the lake and Robert’s Creek yet, but hopefully the best ice fishing is yet to come.”
Indianola City Council Reviews Building Strategies
The Indianola City Council met in regular session Tuesday, which included a work session centered around building strategies for the city as they look towards new facilities for city hall and the library. City Manager Ben Reeves tells KNIA News the process centers around keeping partners involved from the beginning so everyone can keep up with the process.
First Baby of 2023 Born at Pella Regional
Pella Regional Health Center’s first baby of 2023 is a little girl, Willow Faith Meyers, born at 11:57 am on Jan. 1. She weighed 8 pounds, 13 ounces and was 20 inches long. Her parents are Megan Clowser and Zachery Meyers from Knoxville. The delivering doctor was Dr. Craig Wittenberg and Brandi Asplin, RN, was the labor nurse.
Larry Dean Tharp
A Celebration of Life Open House for Larry Dean Tharp, 69, of Indianola, will be held at Indianola Community Church on January 14th from 6-8pm. To sign an online condolence, visit www.overtonfunerals.com.
Rev. Sara Palmer
Rev. Sara Palmer, 77, of Chariton, Iowa passed away on January 2, 2023. Services will be Friday, January 6, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at the Chariton First Presbyterian Church. A luncheon will be held following the service for a time of fellowship. Memorials may be made in Sara’s name to the Chariton Public Library or Heifer International – www.heifer.org.
Warren County Extension Hosting Beekeeping 101
The Warren County Extension Office is holding a course for those interested in beekeeping, Beekeeping 101. The course will provide information on how to utilize bees for honey, or for simply the enjoyment of learning more about bees’ service as valuable pollinators. The course will be held on January 12th from 6:30 to 8:30pm at the Warren County Extension Office, located at 200 W 2nd Ave. Pre-registration is required. For more information, click below.
iastate.edu
Wild-Harvested Mushroom Certification Classes Set for Spring
AMES, Iowa – Mushroom gatherers who wish to sell wild-harvested mushrooms can attend one of two certification workshops to be held in March and April. The certification is a requirement for those selling any of eight state-regulated mushrooms in Iowa, and participants will learn how to distinguish those eight from look-alikes that could potentially be poisonous.
Goose Hunting Season is Open
According to Eric Hoffman, DNR Officer for Marion County, the regular duck season is closed but he added that since the weather has gotten colder and the lake is frozen. It is a good time to go goose hunting. You can hunt geese in Marion County through January 14 according...
