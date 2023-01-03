Read full article on original website
Related
Pregnant couple shot with pepper balls by Denver police may get $162,500
(Denver, Colo.) A man and his pregnant girlfriend shot at by Denver Police with pepper balls while working for a food delivery company likely will receive a $162,500 settlement from the city.
Skipping this chore in Colorado is illegal and can lead to penalties and fines
With the snowy season well underway in Colorado, it is important to remember that shoveling the snow from sidewalks in front of private residences is not a suggestion, it's a state law. According to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT), Coloradans have 24 hours after snow stops falling to shovel...
Cold case: Who shot and killed John Jacoby in 2015?
The FBI Denver field office is searching for the person or people responsible for murdering John Jacoby, 47, on May 18, 2015.
KDVR.com
New details released about Idaho murder suspect
Matt Mauro reports on the latest police documents in the slayings of Idaho college students. Matt Mauro reports on the latest police documents in the slayings of Idaho college students. Snow chance for Front Range, mountains on Friday. Snow chance for Front Range, mountains on Friday. Meteorologist Jessica Lebel explains.
Denver officer suspended following arrest in Douglas County
A Denver police officer has been suspended without pay following an arrest in Douglas County on New Year's Eve, the department said Friday.
Here's a breakdown of when keeping antlers you find is illegal in Colorado
Yet another constant reminder that wildlife is never far in Colorado, it's not uncommon to find antlers when you're exploring. Finding the remnants of animal shed is always exciting, often inspiring hopes of bringing the natural treasure home – whether that's to put on display or to give to the pups as a treat.
First person reported missing in new indigenous alert system found dead
The first person who was reported missing in the state's new indigenous alert system has been found dead, according to the Denver Police Department.Wanbli Vigil was the first Indigenous Missing Persons alert sent out to the state after he was seen last Thursday around 2 p.m. near the 3400 block of South Knox Court.Authorities say he was located on the 3400 block of W Conejos Place on Thursday night and was pronounced dead on the scene. The death did not seem suspicious as Denver police announced an investigation is underway.
KKTV
Hundreds arrested in the 2 years since the Jan. 6 riots, including handful of Coloradans
WATCH - Large fire in Colorado Springs near Circle and Platte. A large plume of smoke was visible from a fire in Colorado Springs on Thursday. Father and young child dead in apparent murder-suicide, says Teller County Sheriffs office. Updated: 17 hours ago. The sheriff identified the suspect as a...
Employee stabbed at Barnes & Noble in Boulder
A store employee was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to the Boulder Police Department.
KDVR.com
Suspect killed in gunfire exchange with police
A suspect is dead after officers exchanged gunfire in Frederick early Thursday morning. Vicente Arenas reports. A suspect is dead after officers exchanged gunfire in Frederick early Thursday morning. Vicente Arenas reports. Denver rent drops, losing steam as hot destination. The Denver-Aurora-Lakewood area grew over the last decade to one...
KKTV
Colorado convenience store clerk killed, his vehicle was found in Indiana
WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (KKTV) - A person was arrested in Indiana Friday morning after being caught driving the stolen vehicle of a convenience store owner who was shot and killed Thursday night in Wheat Ridge. According to Wheat Ridge police, the convenience store owner was found dead in his business...
Driver crashes car into Aurora Public Library
A car crashed into the front of the Aurora Public Library Thursday afternoon.
Denver weather: Snow chance for Front Range, mountains on Friday
Denver weather will see another chance for snow on Friday with better chances in the mountains and on the eastern plains.
Missing Loveland woman with cognitive impairment found safe, CBI says
The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is asking for the public’s help to find a missing woman from Loveland with cognitive disabilities.
Summit Daily News
Colorado Avalanche Information Center releases final report on fatal Berthoud Pass avalanche
BERTHOUD PASS — The Colorado Avalanche Information Center released a final report on the Dec. 26 Berthoud Pass avalanche, which resulted in the death of 44-year-old Brian Bunnell from Lakewood, Colorado. The slide occurred around 1 p.m. near the summit of Berthoud Pass in the Nitro Chute, an east-facing...
Suspect in Idaho murders drove through Colorado
New details released in the probable cause affidavit shows that Bryan Kohberger, the man accused of killing four University of Idaho students in November, drove through Colorado in December.
KCRG.com
Missing Iowa 3-year-old found safe in Missouri
MOUNT AYR, Iowa (KCRG) - Three-year-old Fallon Wells has been found safe in Missouri. The Ringgold County Sheriff’s Office and Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation had issued an Endangered Person Advisory for the three-year-old, who was reported missing on Dec. 30, 2022. Officials said Wells is now with law...
agdaily.com
80 head of Colorado cattle worth $100,000 missing since December
Colorado authorities are searching for 80 head of cattle that went missing from Baca County, Colorado, in early December — totaling roughly two tractor-trailer loads and worth about $100,000. The missing cattle belong to 65-year-old Steve McEndree, a fourth-generation rancher. McKendree raises cattle on an 18,000-acre ranch 30 miles...
weather5280.com
Denver weather: How likely is snow today & Saturday
The latest surge in moisture is primarily impacting the mountains today and Saturday, as we discussed yesterday in our post focusing on the Atmospheric River and just how much water Colorado will receive from it this time. Within that post we discussed the potential for a little bit of moisture...
KDVR.com
Officer misses gun later found on suspect during booking
GOLDEN, Colo. (KDVR) — An Edgewater police officer will face an internal affairs investigation after he apparently failed to find a handgun on a suspect brought to the Jefferson County Jail on New Year’s Eve. Officer Derek Stakley had arrested 29-year-old Larry Lucero for two violations of a...
Comments / 3