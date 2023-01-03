It is on to Albis tonight for the Knoxville Basketball Squads. After knocking off 7th ranked Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont on Tuesday, the boys will try to keep their momentum alive in a place that they had their biggest win of last season. The Panthers upset the Demons on their home court in come back fashion 69-65 and look to duplicate the game they played there last season. The Panthers got a career high 19 points from Jay Kellar on Tuesday to propel them past the Rockets and into sole possession of 1st place in the South Central Conference. The girls will be facing a much improved Lady Dees tonight. While Albia got off to a slower than expected start in the conference at 2-4, the Lady Dees pulled off a win over Davis County on Tuesday. Panthers Coach Matt Ritchhart tells KNIA/KRLS Sports this will not be a walk in the park, and hopes the girls remember what happened to them last season in Albia.

KNOXVILLE, IA ・ 16 HOURS AGO