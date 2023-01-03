Read full article on original website
Let’s Talk Knoxville: Eric Hoffman
Our guest today on Let’s Talk Knoxville was Eric Hoffman, Department of Natural Resource Officer about hunting and ice fishing. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Knoxville Podcast.
Let’s Talk Indianola – ICYF Year in Review
Today’s Peoples Bank Let’s Talk Indianola features Indianola Community Youth Foundation Executive Director Taylor Nehring about the year of 2022 for ICYF. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Indianola.
Let’s Talk Knoxville: Jocelyn Fee
Our guest t0day on Let’s Talk Knoxville is Jocelyn Fee, executive director of the Grand Theater as we talk about the roof and a fundraiser. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Knoxville Podcast.
Let’s Talk Pella – Rose Parade Recap, Part Two
Drum Major Stephen Gaul and Band Members Levi Hansen, Grace Brown, and Lily Van Dusseldorp recap the Rose Parade experience for the Pella Marching Dutch. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Pella.
KNIA/KRLS Christmas Grand Prize Winners Announced
Congratulations to our KNIA/KRLS Christmas Grand Prize Winners. Haley Dobson of Albia, Katja Waltenberger of Pella, and Kristin Olson of Indianola each won $500 in our grand prize giveaway. Thanks to all of our listeners who played the Christmas Cash Call Game and registered to win. The one to count on for today’s news and great giveaways, KNIA/KRLS Radio.
Knoxville Wrestlers Sweep At Albia
The Knoxville Westling Squad stayed perfect in conference duals sweeping two matches at the Albia Quad on Thursday. The Panthers got one of their bigger wins of the season in a 41-33 victory over the hosts. Albia jumped on top 21-0 early on but Knoxville would outscore the Blue Demons 41-12 the rest of the way to winning eight of the final ten bouts. Knoxville had no issues in its season dual with Cardinal winning 72-12 over the Comets. Marco Alejo, Luke Spaur, Andon Trout, Chaz Graves, Tristan Sinnard, Daniel Gorskikh, Wayne Johnston, and Trenton Kingery all went 2-0 on the night. The Panthers will head to the PCM Invitational on Saturday.
Sharon Elaine Ethell
A private family burial will be held for Sharon Elaine Ethell, age 63, of Knoxville at Coal Ridge Cemetery in rural Knoxville at a later date. Sharon’s wishes were to be cremated with no services planned. The Winfield Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Knoxville Wrestlers Visit Albia For A Conference Quad
The Knoxville Wrestling Squad will embark on the second half of the season tonight with a South Central Conference Quad at Albia. The Panthers will see the hosts, plus Cardinal and E-B-F. Knoxville already has a win over the Rockets before the break when the Panthers were short handed due to injury and illness. The latest Iowa Wrestle rankings have come out and three Panther wrestlers find themselves ranked in the top 12 of their respective weight class. Luke Spaur at 138 pounds is ranked 6th, Andon Trout is 12th at 145 pounds, Daniel Gorskikh is 12th at 170 pounds while the Panthers as a team find themselves ranked 16th in the latest class 2A poll. Coach Skylar Spaur tells KNIA/KRLS Sports a lot of bottom work has been done during the break.
Larry Dean Tharp
A Celebration of Life Open House for Larry Dean Tharp, 69, of Indianola, will be held at Indianola Community Church on January 14th from 6-8pm. To sign an online condolence, visit www.overtonfunerals.com.
Pella Show Choir Season Starts Soon
The Pella High School vocal music department is gearing up for the returning show choir season. Senior Braelyn Ensor is excited to showcase their show across the state starting next Saturday, and to work to replicate the success they had in their 2022 season. Among this year’s shows are:
Pella Boys Wrestlers Fall to Ranked Johnston, Norwalk; Girls Navigate Difficult Nevada Tournament
While many of their wrestlers returned to full health over break, the Pella boys couldn’t crack two of the top 24 teams in Class 3A at home with Norwalk and Johnston Thursday evening at a triangular. The Dutch hung tough with the Warriors, who they saw extensively at the...
Career Readiness is Moved to March for Knoxville Students
Tyler Pearson is the Career and College Readiness Coordinator for the Knoxville School District. Last year Career Week at Knoxville was held in January, this year it will be moved to March 8 and 9. The students learn about jobs and employment opportunities, not just in Marion County, but across the state and nation, according to Pearson.
Knoxville Basketball Looks To Albia In Conference Play Tonight
It is on to Albis tonight for the Knoxville Basketball Squads. After knocking off 7th ranked Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont on Tuesday, the boys will try to keep their momentum alive in a place that they had their biggest win of last season. The Panthers upset the Demons on their home court in come back fashion 69-65 and look to duplicate the game they played there last season. The Panthers got a career high 19 points from Jay Kellar on Tuesday to propel them past the Rockets and into sole possession of 1st place in the South Central Conference. The girls will be facing a much improved Lady Dees tonight. While Albia got off to a slower than expected start in the conference at 2-4, the Lady Dees pulled off a win over Davis County on Tuesday. Panthers Coach Matt Ritchhart tells KNIA/KRLS Sports this will not be a walk in the park, and hopes the girls remember what happened to them last season in Albia.
Charlene DeKock
A memorial service for Charlene DeKock, 94, of Pella, will be held at 9:30am at Heartland Reformed Church in Pella, IA on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, with coffee time following. Memorials may be given to Heartland Reformed Church of Pella where Charlene was a founding member.
Indianola Wrestling Competes Thursday, Basketball at DCG Tonight
Indianola Boys Wrestling Goes 1-2 at Carlisle Scramble. The Indianola boys wrestling team went 1-2 at the Carlisle Scramble Thursday evening, defeating Grinnell 50-15, but falling to Valley 42-28 and Carlisle 44-23. The Indians picked up wins by fall against Grinnell from Carson Cooper at 106lbs, Bowen Downey at 120lbs, Cael Meacham at 138lbs, Jake Pontier at 145lbs, AJ Pontier at 160lbs, and Isaiah Kellow at 182lbs. Earning wins against Carlisle included Ryan Young at 126lbs, Meacham, and Bowen Downey via technical fall. Against Valley, the Indians point scorers included a win by fall from Isaac Seger at 120lbs, Downey, Meacham, Jaxon Boyd at heavyweight, and Cooper.
Knoxville Senior Center Business Picks Up
With the start of a new year business picks up at the Knoxville Senior Citizen Center according to coordinator Martha Dykstra. Dykstra said the numbers at the center keep increasing with elderly meals being served for an economical price. Seniors are considered to be those individuals aged 60 and over.
Rev. Sara Palmer
Rev. Sara Palmer, 77, of Chariton, Iowa passed away on January 2, 2023. Services will be Friday, January 6, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at the Chariton First Presbyterian Church. A luncheon will be held following the service for a time of fellowship. Memorials may be made in Sara’s name to the Chariton Public Library or Heifer International – www.heifer.org.
Simpson Wrestling and Gymnastics in Action This Weekend
The Simpson men’s wrestling team is in action this weekend, traveling to rival Central College for the Central Under Armour Invitational, while the men’s and women’s gymnastics teams also make long road trips, the men to Ann Arbor Michigan on Saturday, and the women to Minneapolis. The Storm wrestlers have won four of their last five duals, and earned several placewinners at their recent tournaments. Action starts at 10am.
Tulip City Showdown Renews Tonight on Eagle Lane
The first of two Tulip City basketball showdowns highlight this evening’s action in the Little Hawkeye Conference as the Dutch trek to Eagle Lane for a girls-boys doubleheader. In the girls matchup, the Pella girls (6-2 overall, 3-1 in the LHC) are coming in with a strong surge —...
Pella Grapplers Begin 2023 Competition Tonight
Both the Pella boys and girls wrestling teams are back in action today for the first time since the calendar flipped from 2022 to 2023. The boys host a dual in a critical head-to-head matchup with Norwalk, ranked 21st in the latest IAWrestle rankings in Class 3A, and also battle #8 in 3A Johnston. Pella Head Coach Jay Pike knows despite some early season success, they need head-to-head wins over most of their remaining schedule to have a shot to get into the Regional Team Duals in Feburary. The Dutch vs. Warriors head-to-head comes after the two battled frequently at the Bill Van Horn Invitational just before winter break. Matches begin at 5:30 this evening at Pella High School.
