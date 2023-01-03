Read full article on original website
Engadget
Lenovo turns to 'AI' to optimize its 2023 gaming laptops
Lenovo believes artificial intelligence will help differentiate its 2023 gaming laptops. Four new models at CES 2023 include the Lenovo LA AI chip, which the company says can dynamically adjust frame rates, increase the maximum heat threshold and boost overall performance. Additionally, it’s launching new gaming desktops across different price points.
Engadget
Lenovo YogaBook 9i hands-on: A huge leap for dual-screen laptops
We’ve seen a handful of companies attempt to make dual-screen laptops a thing – from Dell’s Concept Duet back in 2020 to more recent systems like ASUS’ line of ZenBook Duo notebooks. But with the YogaBook 9i at CES 2023, Lenovo is pushing the idea of a true two-screen laptop further than ever before.
Engadget
MSI is bringing fresh designs and big performance to its Raider and Stealth Studio laptops
At CES 2023, MSI is announcing updates to nearly every family of laptops it makes, but some of the coolest changes are arriving on the new Raider GE and Stealth Studio lines. Starting with the 2023 Raider GE78, not only are you getting faster 13th-gen Intel chips and up to an Nvidia RTX 4090 GPU, you’re also getting new IPS displays with taller 16:10 aspect ratios. Thanks to refreshed components, MSI says there are some serious jumps in performance, with gains of up 45 percent or more for both general computing and graphics compared to last year’s systems.
Engadget
Razer's Blade 15 gaming laptops with 12th-gen Intel CPUs are $400 off
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing. You can now...
Engadget
Razer rounds out its laptop line with the high-spec Blade 16 and Blade 18
Razer is no stranger to making high-performance gaming laptops. But with the arrival of 13th-gen CPUs from Intel and 40-series mobile GPUs from NVIDIA, it really feels like the company is trying to cram as much power as it possibly can in its new Blade 16 and Blade 18 notebooks.
Engadget
Ring finally debuts its in-car security camera
Car Cam was originally announced at the end of 2020. Back in 2020, Ring announced a security camera for your car that connects to the company’s wider home security ecosystem. Now, slightly after its planned 2021 release date, Ring is opening pre-orders for Car Cam, the newest member of its security family. The unit is pretty small, but projects up and away on a cantilever arm mounted to your dashboard to give it the necessary height.
Engadget
Sony's Project Leonardo is a controller kit to help people with disabilities play PS5
Sony is building a better PlayStation 5 controller with Project Leonardo, a kit that promises to make games easier to play for people with limited motor control. In initial images, Project Leonardo is a set of circular gamepads lined with buttons and directional input methods, all of it customizable. Sony says the system will work "out of the box" with the PS5, allowing players to craft their ideal gamepad by mapping buttons, swapping out hardware bits and creating distinct profiles.
Engadget
Qualcomm's Snapdragon Satellite will let Android phones text off the grid
Last year, Apple introduced Emergency SOS, which allows the iPhone 14 to connect to satellites to send emergency texts. Now, Qualcomm has unveiled its own satellite messaging features for Android phones. It’s called Snapdragon Satellite, and it will allow devices equipped with the company’s X70 modems to connect to satellites in order to send messages when no cellular signal is available.
Engadget
The Morning After: Samsung’s latest mobile screen prototype slides and folds
Samsung’s apparently tired of mobile displays that only fold in on themselves. At CES 2023 this week, the company revealed the Flex Hybrid OLED mobile screen. It folds from one side and slides out the other. This combination not only increases the size but alters the aspect ratio, too.
Engadget
BMW's i Vision Dee concept digitizes the driving experience with a full-width heads-up display
BMW is once again ready to give the world a glimpse of the futuristic tech it has in the works as p[art of its i Vision concept vehicle program. Following 2017's iVision Dynamics, 2018's iNext SAV, and last year's iVision Circular, the German automaker revealed at CES 2023 on Thursday the i Vision Dee ("Digital Emotional Experience"), a pared-down concept vehicle with a HUD running the full width of the front windshield.
Engadget
Lenovo's 14.5-inch Tab Extreme is a giant laptop-replacing tablet
It took a year, but Lenovo now has an answer to Samsung's gigantic Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra. The company has unveiled a 14.5-inch Tab Extreme that's pitched as much as a laptop replacement as it is an extra-large Android media tablet. The 3,000 x 1,876, 120Hz OLED display theoretically makes it a treat for both movie viewing and productivity, and there's even a Magic Keyboard-style add-on (included as standard in some markets) to convert it into a productivity machine. A bundled stylus tucks into the stand.
Engadget
Future Android phones will feature MagSafe-like wireless fast charging
The Wireless Power Consortium (WPC) has unveiled Qi2, the wireless charging successor to Qi that borrows some tricks from Apple's MagSafe charging. The idea is to create a unified system that (should) work with both Android and Apple devices, the WPC wrote in a press release. Qi2 will replace the...
Engadget
The Razer Edge cloud gaming handheld will be available on January 26th
The WiFi model costs $400, and you may have to pay a $200 premium for 5G connectivity. Razer has revealed the release date for its handheld cloud gaming system, the Razer Edge. The device, which runs on the Snapdragon G3x Gen 1 Gaming Platform, will be available on January 26th. The WiFi version costs $400. As for the 5G model, that will be exclusively available from Verizon for $600, but you can snag it for $360 if you add a new line from the provider. Buy a new 5G smartphone at the same time, and you can get the Razer Edge 5G for $180.
Engadget
This wireless 55-inch OLED TV sucks... onto any wall or window
One of the biggest reasons I don't have a wall mount for my TV is because I don't want to deal with the mess of installation. The dust, the drilling, the permanence — all of that gives me stress (I know, I know, I'm more sensitive than most people). So when I heard that the Displace wireless TV can be attached to any wall or surface without a mount, I was very excited. This is a 55-inch 4K OLED screen that uses active-loop vacuum technology to suction itself into place, and the company built handles into the frame to make it easier to hoist. The Displace also has four onboard batteries that eliminate the need for a power cord, and they're hot swappable so you don't have to wait for one to recharge before you can watch your TV again.
Engadget
AMD brings RDNA 3 to laptops with Radeon 7000 GPUs
After taking a big swing at high-end desktop gaming with its RDNA 3 GPUs, AMD is bringing that technology down to laptops. At CES today, the company unveiled an array of Radeon RX 7000 mobile graphics cards. There's the Radeon RX 7600M XT and 7600M, both targeted at high fps 1080p gaming, as well as the RX 7700S and RX 7600S, which are meant for thin and light notebooks. But that's not all! There are also a few more mobile GPUs using AMD's last-gen RDNA 2 technology, which will likely end up in more affordable laptops.
Engadget
ASUS' new Xbox controller has a tiny, customizable OLED screen
ASUS' fondness for sticking small screens on devices now extends to gamepads. As part of its many gaming hardware introductions at CES, the company has unveiled a ROG Raikiri Pro controller with a built-in, customizable OLED screen. The 1.3-inch display on the Xbox- and Windows-ready peripheral can show useful information like the charging status, microphone mute and the active profile, but you can also use it for purely cosmetic animations, images and text. No one will forget that it's your controller, then.
Engadget
Google's revamped Android Auto experience is now available
It took several months, but the Android Auto overhaul is here. Google is now rolling out its redesigned in-car experience for Android users. As mentioned at I/O, the redesigned interface streamlines navigation, communication and media playback. Maps is in a more driver-friendly position, while the split-screen view offers quick access to music and texts regardless of your car's screen orientation. There's finally a media progress bar, and conversation shortcuts (shown below) help you make calls and reply to messages.
Engadget
Watch Sony's CES 2023 keynote in under 9 minutes
Sony has focused its CES efforts of late on electric cars, now in partnership with Honda, and this year was more of the same. Sony Honda Mobility unveiled its first prototype called Afeela, replacing the previous Vision-S 02. Its laden with sensors (radar, ultrasonic, cameras and more), uses Qualcomm's new automotive chip and promises "interactive communication between mobility and people" via the so-called Media Bar. Pre-orders will start in mid-2025 with deliveries scheduled for spring of 2026.
Engadget
ASUS dives into glasses-free 3D with the ProArt StudioBook 16
ASUS is taking a stab at glasses-free 3D in 2023, starting with its new ProArt StudioBook laptop. It sports a 16-inch, 3.2K OLED panel that has the ability to flip into 3D at the touch of a button. This feature, which ASUS calls Spatial Vision, uses eye-tracking and a lenticular lens to deliver two separate images to your eyes. That lets you view things like 3D models and movies with the same amount of depth that you'd expect from a typical 3D screen with glasses.
Engadget
LG Display's latest foldable OLED can bend in both directions
When we first started seeing foldable device concepts a few years back, I was intrigued but not particularly impressed. Many of those early prototypes felt very much like experiments: they were often bulky and the bendy displays seemed fragile. And there were creases. Thankfully, display tech has come a long...
