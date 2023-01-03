ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Commanders sign ex-Eagles linebacker

The Washington Commanders have made some roster moves ahead of their Week 18 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. The team announced that linebacker De’Jon Harris has been placed on injured reserve and as a corresponding move they have signed Nathan Gerry from the practice squad to the 53-man roster.
WASHINGTON, DC
Eagles release offensive lineman, Jalen Hurts questionable for Week 18

With Week 18’s regular-season finale nearing, the Philadelphia Eagles appear to be holding their cards close to the vest. Most believe that Jalen Hurts will dress and start the Birds’ final game versus the New York Giants on Sunday. All week, we’ve been hearing that he’s trending in the right direction physically. He also took first-team reps in practice and was given the thumbs up by several of his teammates, including his long-time friend A.J. Brown. Philly seems to have thrown us a curve ball however.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Giants injury report: Here’s who (officially) won’t play in Week 18 at Eagles, as Brian Daboll likely rests key starters for playoffs (UPDATE)

UPDATE: Here is the Giants’ official final injury report for Week 18:. Out: OLB Azeez Ojulari (ankle), DL Leonard Williams (neck) Doubtful: CB Adoree’ Jackson (knee) Questionable: C Jon Feliciano (back) And here is a look at Friday’s practice participation:. Did not practice: Ojulari, Williams. Limited participation:...
Best Bets for Philadelphia Eagles versus New York Giants in Week 18

It feels like the Philadelphia Eagles‘ loss to the New Orleans Saints was two weeks ago. It’s been a long stretch of days. During crisis, we were forced to look inwardly and appreciate life and the men who literally place their lives on the line to earn a salary and provide us with an escape from our daily grinds. Thankfully, Damar Hamlin’s health is improving, but as far as our Birds are concerned, we’re still frustrated.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Aaron Rodgers rumored new girlfriend has an NBA connection

Aaron Rodgers rumored new girlfriend has an NBA connection. Aaron Rodgers has moved on from ex-fiance Shailene Woodley, according to the New York Post. The alleged new lady in Rodgers’ life is Mallory Edens, the daughter of the owner of the Milwaukee Bucks, Wes Edens. Apparently, he and Edens...
GREEN BAY, WI
