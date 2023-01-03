Read full article on original website
Let’s Talk Pella – Mayor Year in Review, Part One
Pella Mayor Don DeWaard discusses the year 2022 for the City of Pella. Part two of his interview airs Friday. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Pella.
Indianola City Council Discusses Former County Shop Site
The Indianola City Council discussed the 6th Street Sub-Area plan at their meeting Tuesday, the area where the former Warren County Shop Site was located. City Manager Ben Reeves tells KNIA News this is long-term planning, and the council is weighing their options now as to what to work towards.
KNIA/KRLS Christmas Grand Prize Winners Announced
Congratulations to our KNIA/KRLS Christmas Grand Prize Winners. Haley Dobson of Albia, Katja Waltenberger of Pella, and Kristin Olson of Indianola each won $500 in our grand prize giveaway. Thanks to all of our listeners who played the Christmas Cash Call Game and registered to win. The one to count on for today’s news and great giveaways, KNIA/KRLS Radio.
Pella Show Choir Season Starts Soon
The Pella High School vocal music department is gearing up for the returning show choir season. Senior Braelyn Ensor is excited to showcase their show across the state starting next Saturday, and to work to replicate the success they had in their 2022 season. Among this year’s shows are:
Knoxville Senior Center Business Picks Up
With the start of a new year business picks up at the Knoxville Senior Citizen Center according to coordinator Martha Dykstra. Dykstra said the numbers at the center keep increasing with elderly meals being served for an economical price. Seniors are considered to be those individuals aged 60 and over.
Let’s Talk Knoxville: Jocelyn Fee
Our guest t0day on Let’s Talk Knoxville is Jocelyn Fee, executive director of the Grand Theater as we talk about the roof and a fundraiser. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Knoxville Podcast.
ICYF Looks Back on Successful 2022
The Indianola Community Youth Foundation entered into 2023 after having held multiple successful events throughout 2022, including the annual Back to School Bash, Trunk or Treat, and Breakfast with Santa. ICYF Executive Director Taylor Nehring tells KNIA News every event is unique, and trying to better the community however possible.
Local Legislators Discuss Priorities at Joint Meeting
The Indianola City Council, Warren County Board of Supervisors, Indianola Community School Board, and Indianola Municipal Utilities Board of Trustees all met in a special joint meeting Thursday evening, for a Pre-Legislative Session and Joint Board Meeting. The boards and councils heard legislative priorities from State Senator Julian Garrett and State Representative Brooke Boden, with all the entities then discussing their priorities for 2023, followed by a social event.
Windmill Winterim Open at Pella Historical Society
While Pella Historical Society is now closed to the public for the winter season, their hibernation is far from a break. Executive Director Valerie Van Kooten and Assistant Director Jessi Vos say the Windmill Winterim Program returns as soon as this weekend, with a wide range of programs and classes for members and the public to participate in.
Record Year for Pella Ambulance Calls
Pella Community Ambulance finished the year 2022 with 2,173 runs, 287 more runs than their previous record year–a 13% increase. The month of December was also a record, with 248 calls for service, topping the previous record month of 204 in September of 2022. Pella Ambulance is now operated...
Outgoing Warren County Supervisor Aaron DeKock Looks Back on Completed Projects
Retiring Warren County Supervisor Aaron DeKock elected to not run for re-election to the board in 2022, with Supervisor Mark Snell now representing District 1 after running unopposed. DeKock tells KNIA News he wanted to be able to spend more time with his young family and in his profession as a lawyer, but he looks back proudly on his time with the board, which included the completion of the Warren County Justice Center and E-911 projects during his time, both of which were not close to completion at the beginning of his term. DeKock also said he isn’t sure what the future looks like as far as running for office again, but for now no plans are in place to do so. For more information, tune in to today’s Let’s Talk Indianola.
Joint Legislative Preview Meeting Tonight
The Indianola City Council, Warren County Board of Supervisors, Indianola Community School Board, and Indianola Municipal Utilities Board of Trustees will all meet in a joint meeting this evening, for a Pre-Legislative Session and Joint Board Meeting. The boards and councils will hear legislative priorities from State Senator Julian Garrett and State Representative Brooke Boden, with all the entities then discussing their priorities for 2023, followed by a social event. The joint meeting begins at 6pm at the Indianola Activity Center.
Larry Dean Tharp
A Celebration of Life Open House for Larry Dean Tharp, 69, of Indianola, will be held at Indianola Community Church on January 14th from 6-8pm. To sign an online condolence, visit www.overtonfunerals.com.
Pella Boys Wrestlers Fall to Ranked Johnston, Norwalk; Girls Navigate Difficult Nevada Tournament
While many of their wrestlers returned to full health over break, the Pella boys couldn’t crack two of the top 24 teams in Class 3A at home with Norwalk and Johnston Thursday evening at a triangular. The Dutch hung tough with the Warriors, who they saw extensively at the...
Warren County Extension Hosting Beekeeping 101
The Warren County Extension Office is holding a course for those interested in beekeeping, Beekeeping 101. The course will provide information on how to utilize bees for honey, or for simply the enjoyment of learning more about bees’ service as valuable pollinators. The course will be held on January 12th from 6:30 to 8:30pm at the Warren County Extension Office, located at 200 W 2nd Ave. Pre-registration is required. For more information, click below.
Charlene DeKock
A memorial service for Charlene DeKock, 94, of Pella, will be held at 9:30am at Heartland Reformed Church in Pella, IA on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, with coffee time following. Memorials may be given to Heartland Reformed Church of Pella where Charlene was a founding member.
IPD Makes I-Pledge
The Indianola Police Department is partnering with the Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division to honor the I-PLEDGE movement, a pledge to keep tobacco, alternative nicotine and vapor products out of the hands of Indianola youth. Chief Brian Sher tells KNIA News since the program’s inception in 2000, the I-PLEDGE movement has grown to a 91% state tobacco compliance rate, and an emphasis on retailer training. As part of the program, IPD officers will be conducting compliance checks on local businesses, with illegal sales by clerks given citations on the spot.
Chamber Awards Nominations Ongoing
The annual Indianola Chamber of Commerce Dinner is February 9th, with recognition for the annual awards such as distinguished Chamber Leader, Educator of the Year, Emerging Business, and the Steven G. Pfeiffer Volunteer of the Year Award. The nomination process for all the awards is currently underway, with a presentation ceremony held at the dinner. The annual dinner will be in Hubbell Hall in the Kent Campus Center on the Simpson College campus beginning at 5:30pm.
Pella City Council Hears Update About Rec Center, Approves First Agenda Items of New Year
The Pella City Council discussed a significant update to the proposed rec center project at their first meeting of the new year. During policy and planning, representatives with Shive-Hattery provided an update ahead of proposed public input sessions to be held next week on Wednesday, January 11th, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Pella Public Safety Complex. View more images here, and more details about the proposals will be updated for Thursday’s local news.
Marching Dutch Returning From California Following Rose Parade
One week ago, more than 200 students and their parents, as well as five band directors, departed for California to participate in the most prestigious parade in the United States. The Pella Marching Dutch are home after turning the corner at the famous Rose Parade and five days filled with...
