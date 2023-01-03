Read full article on original website
Stray of the Day: Meet Maiz
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day; it’s still waiting Wednesday. This is Maiz. She’s a young adult, female Pitbull. She was found in the Evergreen trailer park back in mid-July- she’s been waiting almost 6 months now to find a home. The shelter says she’s a very nice girl. She’s […]
70s soft rock band to play Saint Patrick’s Day concert at Hard Rock
The band was conceived when two members had a few cocktails and conceived of the band.
siouxlandnews.com
New Year's Day twins, first born in 2023 in Sioux City
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — UnityPoint Health - St. Luke's shared the news about the first babies born in 2023 in Siouxland - twin boys!. Mother Tristin Grant told Siouxland News her twin boys were born around 8:30 & 9:00 a.m. Sunday morning, Jan. 1st - helping her ring in the new year.
9 juveniles charged for multiple burglaries of Sioux City businesses, PD says
The Sioux City Police Department has charged multiple teens for breaking into Sioux City businesses over a two-month period.
81-year-old Siouxland man faces burglary charges
The Sioux County Sheriff's Office says they received a report from a resident north of Orange City that 81-year-old Dennis Van Roekel entered their home, and wouldn't leave.
siouxlandnews.com
Siouxland's Most Wanted: Cletus Armell
WOODBURY COUNTY, Iowa — US Marshals need our help finding another fugitive who is wanted for violating his parole. Cletus Armell is wanted by the Woodbury County Sheriff's Office for that crime. He is on parole for being a felon in possession of a firearm. Armell is 51 years...
Radio Iowa
Iowa DOT officer injured on I-29 when semi hits SUV
The Iowa DOT is urging drivers to slow down and pay attention to what’s ahead after a DOT vehicle was heavily damaged yesterday in a crash on Interstate 29 in western Iowa. According to a spokesperson for the Iowa DOT, a motor enforcement officer was inside his vehicle, providing traffic control at a crash south of Onawa, in the southbound lanes of I-29, when a semi hit his SUV from behind.
siouxlandnews.com
Group of teens arrested for string of burglaries, stolen cars
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A group of teenagers has been arrested in connection to a string of crimes across Sioux City ranging from burglaries to stolen cars. Sioux City Police confirmed details with Siouxland News Thursday saying their investigation has been ongoing for seven weeks into burglaries that happened at gas stations, vape shops and a local gun shop.
gowatertown.net
Crashes near Canton, Marty leave two people dead
CANTON, S.D. – One person died and another person was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash late Saturday night seven miles west of Canton. Names of the two people involved have not yet been released pending notification of family members. The Highway Patrol says a Saturn car was southbound...
kiwaradio.com
Sioux City Man Sentence To 15 Years In Federal Prison For Meth Conspiracy
Sioux City, Iowa — A Sioux City Man will spend the next 15 years behind bars after a methamphetamine distribution conviction. According to the US Attorney’s Office, 43-year-old Jesse Chavez of Sioux City was sentenced this week in federal court in Sioux City, to 180 months’ imprisonment. That’s 15 years behind bars.
siouxlandnews.com
More snow in the forecast
The show isn't over yet. Advisories are in effect Wednesday morning as additional snow and the snow on the ground is blown around and reducing visibility mainly north, east, and west of Sioux City. More snow is falling on and off through Wednesday dropping dustings up to 2 inches before...
kelo.com
Woman dead following New Years Eve crash near Canton
CANTON, S.D. (KELO.com) — A 40-year-old woman is dead following a crash in Lincoln County Saturday night. According to the crash report, the driver of a Saturn was southbound on South Dakota Highway 115 Saturday night, west of Canton. The 57-year-old male entered the intersection of U.S. Highway 18 and collided with the woman’s Subaru Forester. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The man was extricated from his vehicle and airlifted to a Sioux Falls hospital with life-threatening injuries. Charges are pending against him.
