Sioux City, IA

KCAU 9 News

Stray of the Day: Meet Maiz

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day; it’s still waiting Wednesday. This is Maiz. She’s a young adult, female Pitbull. She was found in the Evergreen trailer park back in mid-July- she’s been waiting almost 6 months now to find a home. The shelter says she’s a very nice girl. She’s […]
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

New Year's Day twins, first born in 2023 in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — UnityPoint Health - St. Luke's shared the news about the first babies born in 2023 in Siouxland - twin boys!. Mother Tristin Grant told Siouxland News her twin boys were born around 8:30 & 9:00 a.m. Sunday morning, Jan. 1st - helping her ring in the new year.
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Siouxland's Most Wanted: Cletus Armell

WOODBURY COUNTY, Iowa — US Marshals need our help finding another fugitive who is wanted for violating his parole. Cletus Armell is wanted by the Woodbury County Sheriff's Office for that crime. He is on parole for being a felon in possession of a firearm. Armell is 51 years...
WOODBURY COUNTY, IA
Radio Iowa

Iowa DOT officer injured on I-29 when semi hits SUV

The Iowa DOT is urging drivers to slow down and pay attention to what’s ahead after a DOT vehicle was heavily damaged yesterday in a crash on Interstate 29 in western Iowa. According to a spokesperson for the Iowa DOT, a motor enforcement officer was inside his vehicle, providing traffic control at a crash south of Onawa, in the southbound lanes of I-29, when a semi hit his SUV from behind.
ONAWA, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Group of teens arrested for string of burglaries, stolen cars

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A group of teenagers has been arrested in connection to a string of crimes across Sioux City ranging from burglaries to stolen cars. Sioux City Police confirmed details with Siouxland News Thursday saying their investigation has been ongoing for seven weeks into burglaries that happened at gas stations, vape shops and a local gun shop.
SIOUX CITY, IA
gowatertown.net

Crashes near Canton, Marty leave two people dead

CANTON, S.D. – One person died and another person was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash late Saturday night seven miles west of Canton. Names of the two people involved have not yet been released pending notification of family members. The Highway Patrol says a Saturn car was southbound...
CANTON, SD
kiwaradio.com

Sioux City Man Sentence To 15 Years In Federal Prison For Meth Conspiracy

Sioux City, Iowa — A Sioux City Man will spend the next 15 years behind bars after a methamphetamine distribution conviction. According to the US Attorney’s Office, 43-year-old Jesse Chavez of Sioux City was sentenced this week in federal court in Sioux City, to 180 months’ imprisonment. That’s 15 years behind bars.
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

More snow in the forecast

The show isn't over yet. Advisories are in effect Wednesday morning as additional snow and the snow on the ground is blown around and reducing visibility mainly north, east, and west of Sioux City. More snow is falling on and off through Wednesday dropping dustings up to 2 inches before...
SIOUX CITY, IA
kelo.com

Woman dead following New Years Eve crash near Canton

CANTON, S.D. (KELO.com) — A 40-year-old woman is dead following a crash in Lincoln County Saturday night. According to the crash report, the driver of a Saturn was southbound on South Dakota Highway 115 Saturday night, west of Canton. The 57-year-old male entered the intersection of U.S. Highway 18 and collided with the woman’s Subaru Forester. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The man was extricated from his vehicle and airlifted to a Sioux Falls hospital with life-threatening injuries. Charges are pending against him.
CANTON, SD

