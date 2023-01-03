ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Kansas Residents Are Paying Less for Groceries With Revised Food Tax in 2023

By Selena Fragassi
 3 days ago
There’s good news for anyone going grocery shopping in Kansas — you’re going to be paying less in related taxes this year. It’s all thanks to a new food tax law that went into effect in the state on Jan. 1 that has dropped the taxes paid on groceries from 6.5% to 4%, according to KMBC News.

The media outlet says Kansas ​​Gov. Laura Kelly “made a strong push for the cut in 2022” and the Democratic lawmaker also wants to eventually drop the tax rate to zero. Part of her “Axe the Food Tax” initiative, passed in May, the new law will also move to further drop the food tax in the state to 2% in 2024 and then to 0% in 2025 — unless Kelly can nix the tax sooner than then, a vow she made as part of her re-election campaign, according to the Topeka Capital-Journal.

“Kansans will see the savings very soon, but we can do more. When the Kansas Legislature comes back in January, I will push again for the complete and immediate elimination of the state’s sales tax on groceries,” she said in a statement.

Per KMBC News, only 13 states in the U.S. charge taxes on groceries. Until now, Kansas’ tax was one of the highest, just behind Mississippi, which has a food tax of 7%.

The newly reduced 4% tax applies to all food and food ingredients such as bread, eggs, milk, meat and seafood, bottled water, soda and more. However, the 6.5% tax on alcohol, tobacco and some prepared foods will remain intact. It should also be noted the new rules apply to state taxes, while local taxes will stay in effect.

The savings might seem nominal at first, as the Topeka Capital-Journal reported: “On a grocery bill of $100, that means the buyer will save $2.50 in taxes.” But over time, the savings could add up. For example, anyone that pays that much weekly in groceries will save $120 over the course of a year — and once the tax rate reaches 0% in 2025, savings could be even more apparent.

The lower food tax also comes as welcome news as the cost in general for groceries remains high. Per the latest Consumer Price Index report, released in mid-December of 2022, the food at home category is up 12% year-over-year even as inflation comes down to 7.1% for all categories.

KWCH-TV recently reported that some Kansans have noticed a glitch, having been charged for taxes twice as the new rates take effect. Analysts advised shoppers to pay attention to their bill over the next few weeks while things get sorted.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : Kansas Residents Are Paying Less for Groceries With Revised Food Tax in 2023

KAKE TV

More jobs expected in Kansas for 2023

Wichita State University released its forecast early Friday morning for this year's job market. The report is optimistic there will be more jobs for Kansans and especially Wichitans. The report says while the national economy fell in 2022 due to inflation and recession concerns, agriculture and manufacturing helped keep Kansas' economy stable.
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Walmart, Gov. Kelly respond to over-tax in Kansas

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Multiple customers claimed they were overtaxed earlier this week after visiting their local Walmart. On Wednesday, Walmart and Kansas Governor Laura Kelly responded. Walmart issued this statement: “On January 1, after the reduced state sales tax rate on food items went into effect in Kansas, some customers were mistakenly charged the higher, […]
TOPEKA, KS
southarkansassun.com

Kansas Eligible For Up To $700 Tax Refunds This 2023

Kansas residents are eligible for up to $700 in tax refunds this 2023. The tax refunds are due to the three tax relief programs provided by the state. This 2023, the state of Kansas will be providing three tax relief programs to its residents. The programs include two property tax relief, namely, Kansas Property Tax Relief for Low-Income Seniors (SAFESR) and the Homestead Refund. The Utility & Sales Tax Rebate is the third program. The residents can get tax relief payments of $150 to $700. These payments are intended to help old and disabled residents with low incomes, as reported by Johnson.
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

INSIGHT KANSAS: No more lobbyist-written bills

I’ve got the perfect New Year’s resolution for Kansas legislators: no more lobbyist-authored bills. Last year, Kansas lawmaking was marked by two dramatic “fails,” both involving lobbyist-authored acts. One of them failed, the other passed, and both were problematic. First came anti-abortion “Value Them Both” amendment,...
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Kansans called to challenge maps that report internet access

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansans have been called to challenge a federal map that outlines broadband needs as it may not be accurate and that could affect funding allocated to the state. At the Thursday, Jan. 5, Shawnee County Board of Commissioners meeting, officials said the Federal Communications Commission recently...
KANSAS STATE
C. Heslop

Three Rebates Of $150 To $700 For Eligible Kansas Residents

Kansas will help the most marginalized groups in its communities. The state plans to give financial support to residents who get excluded by other relief and aid projects. The programs will focus on helping older, disabled, and low-income citizens. The rebates start at $150 and go up to $700. What is the money for and what rules determine eligibility?
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

How you can fight for better internet access in Kansas

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Shawnee County is asking residents to challenge the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) for better internet access. With the release of new broadband maps from the FCC, county and state officials are urging local residents to do their part in getting faster internet options for Kansas. The newly released maps show where exactly […]
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Another $50 million afforded to help Kansas businesses recover from COVID

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Another $50 million has been made available to help Kansas businesses recover from the COVID-19 pandemic in a second round of economic grants. The Kansas Department of Commerce announced on Tuesday, Jan. 3, that $50 million will fund a second round of projects through the Building a Stronger Economy grant program. It said BASE 2.0 will continue to address infrastructure and economic development needs delayed due to COVID-19 in an effort to expand Kansas’ base of businesses and residents.
KANSAS STATE
republic-online.com

Food sales tax gets the axe

With the new year, big change has come to shoppers in Derby and across Kansas – as the process to completely eliminate the state food sales tax has begun. Per legislation passed last session, Kansas has begun to phase out the food sales tax in 2023. To start, the food sales tax rate was cut from 6.5% to 4% as of Jan. 1. The process will culminate with the tax being completely eliminated by 2025.
DERBY, KS
