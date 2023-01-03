ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park City, UT

Video emerges of chairlift altercation at Park City Mountain

 3 days ago
PARK CITY, Utah – TownLift previously reported that on Monday, December 26, two people reportedly got into a physical argument on the Saddleback Lift at Park City Mountain Resort, according to a complaint.

A 52-year-old Florida man allegedly elbowed a 39-year-old Florida man directly in the face while on the lift. The 39-year-old claimed he repeatedly punched the other man in the face until he stopped acting aggressively.

A video published by the profile @kaelynfaria shows the 39-year-old man on his knees on the chairlift, verbally and physically assaulting the 52-year-old man. Warning: video contains strong language.

Police Log: Chairlift assault, drug possession charges

