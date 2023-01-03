ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yankees hire longtime Giants exec Brian Sabean

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

Brian Sabean is back with the New York Yankees after 30 seasons in the San Francisco Giants’ front office.

The Yankees appointed Sabean, 66, as executive adviser to general manager Brian Cashman on Tuesday.

Sabean began his career as a scout with the Yankees in 1985 and remained in the Bronx as director of scouting (1986-90) and vice president of player development and scouting (1990-92).

He joined the Giants in 1993 and was promoted to GM in 1996, remaining in that role until 2015. He served as San Francisco’s executive vice president of baseball operations from 2015-18 before spending the past four seasons as an executive vice president working on strategic initiatives.

Under his leadership, the Giants won five division titles, four National League pennants and three World Series titles (2010, 2012, 2014). He was named Major League Baseball’s Executive of the Year in 2003.

Sabean’s last few months in San Francisco included the organization’s failed attempts to sign Yankees slugger Aaron Judge and free agent shortstop Carlos Correa.

–Field Level Media

