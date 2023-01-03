Read full article on original website
Hundreds of Santa Barbara County Homes Ordered to Evacuate Ahead of Significant Storm
[Update: January 5, 2023] All evacuation orders have been lifted for the Thomas, Alisal, and Cave fire burn areas in Santa Barbara County as of 9:30 a.m. Thursday, following the major storm that began Wednesday evening. For the latest story, click here. [Original Story] A major storm sweeping through Santa...
All Evacuation Orders Lifted for Santa Barbara County Burn Scar Areas
[Update: January 5, 2023, 4:15 p.m.] State Route 154 reopened Thursday afternoon after storm-triggered rockslides had closed the highway for several hours. Caltrans tweeted that both sides of the highway had reopened as of 3 p.m. Thursday. [Original Story] All evacuation orders have been lifted for the Thomas, Alisal, and...
Storm Sweeps Rapidly Across Santa Barbara County
Criss-crossing earthworm tracks at a downtown park demonstrated the desperate struggle by the soil-dwellers to keep from drowning in last night’s deluge, a very small picture of a very large storm system that moved across Santa Barbara County more quickly than anticipated. Instead of the four to eight inches predicted, the rain clouds swept through, maxing out at about three to five inches in the mountains, propelled by winds gusting to nearly 50mph in some of the passes of the Santa Ynez Mountains.
Santa Barbara County Evacuation Areas to Be Announced at Wednesday-Afternoon Press Conference
[Update 2:48 p.m.] A livestream of Wednesday’s press conference can be found on the Santa Barbara County Facebook page. This is also live on cable Ch. 20 and will momentarily be live on CSBTV’s YouTube in higher quality. [Original story] Santa Barbara County officials will be announcing evacuation...
Santa Barbara Mainstay Bicycle Bob’s Closing After Nearly 40 Years
Bicycle Bob’s, one of Santa Barbara’s most well-known bike shops — and the Santa Barbara Independent’s “Best Bike Shop” winner for the past three decades — will be closing after nearly 40 years, and the Old Town Goleta shop will become Trek Bicycles in the near future, according to an announcement from husband-and-wife shop owners Bob and Julia Zaratzian on social media.
Major Storm to Impact Santa Barbara County
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. (SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – A significant storm is expected in Santa Barbara County Wednesday, Jan. 4 through Thursday Jan. 5. Heavy rain, strong winds and high surf are expected across the County. The National Weather Service has issued...
Storm Track Continues to Wreak Havoc on Santa Barbara’s Waterfront
Flooding at Stearns Wharf and in a harbor parking lot closed both to cars on Thursday and Friday. As well, two boats washed ashore on Thursday, as waves eight to 12 feet in height broke along Santa Barbara’s southern beaches, apparently a combo of King Tides, the full moon, and winds from yesterday’s storm, according to media reports.
Sunny, Ace, and Latte
Stormy approaches each and every single day with an unbridled sense of joy. Every morning, this 1-year-old Boxer mix greets Santa Barbara Humane staff with a new toy in her mouth, eager to get the day started with some playtime. Stormy is an active girl who is happiest when she is moving. She absolutely adores spending time around people, especially when they are willing to play with her.
Exploring Ecological Entanglements at Santa Barbara Botanic Garden
The visual impact of textile art creatively combines with an environmental message about non-native plants introduced to Santa Cruz Island over the years in a new exhibit on view at the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden. Interlopings: Colors in the Warp and Weft of Ecological Entanglements by artists Helén Svensson and Lisa Jevbratt is a process-based, site-specific collaborative art project combining the traditional techniques of wool dyeing, spinning, and weaving with data visualization.
Patricia Helene Shortall Rodriguez
Patricia Helene Shortall Rodriguez was born on September 2, 1935, in San Francisco, to Dorothy Helene Beaufort and Thomas Joseph Shortall. She died on December 25, 2022, at the Mariposa at Ellwood Shores community in Goleta, CA. Patricia grew up in the Bay Area of northern California, in San Francisco...
2023 Cultural Arts Grant Winners Announced
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. (SANTA BARBARA, CALIF.) – The Santa Barbara County Office of Arts & Culture is pleased to announce the 2023 Cultural Arts Grant award recipients. Through funding from the City of Santa Barbara, the County of Santa Barbara, and the Santa Barbara Bowl Foundation, 39 nonprofit organizations will uplift and vitalize communities through arts and cultural expression. Awarded projects begin this January. For more information, go to sbac.ca.gov/grants.
Dr. Mary Dwyer Appointed Interim President and CEO of the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Santa Barbara, CA — Dr. Mary Dwyer, a former college professor and administrator who led the renowned Institute for the International Education of Students through a period of extraordinary growth, has been appointed interim president and CEO of the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara, effective January 1. She succeeds Barbara Robertson, who recently announced her retirement following 22 years of service to the organization. A search for a long-term successor to Ms. Robertson will commence immediately.
Raymond Leonard Pierce
Raymond Leonard Pierce, age 66, of Santa Barbara, CA. Passed away on December 24, 2022, after a seven-year battle with sarcoma cancer. Ray was born on October 2, 1956, in Los Angeles, CA. Ray had two passions in his life. His family and playing music, he was the bass player...
Spiritual Reflections on the Debris Flow
Shortly after 3 a.m. on January 9, 2018, an intense downpour fell on the foothills above Montecito, where just a month before, the Thomas Fire had incinerated the native vegetation, creating a geological force most of us had never witnessed: a “debris flow.”. Defined as “a fast-moving mass of...
Paul Erik Jorgensen
Paul Erik Jorgensen was born in Fredericia, Denmark on March 25, 1944 bringing light to his parents in a dark time near the end of World War II. His parents, Ulla and Erik Jorgensen, immigrated to the United States in 1947 with their 3-year-old son, Paul. Living first in Wisconsin where Marilynn was born in 1950 and then Kenny in 1955 completed the family. A family vacation to California in 1957 exposed the Jorgensen family to an environment that stimulated them to advance their dreams! The Jorgensen family of 5 found joy in Santa Barbara and many members have remained in this lovely community.
Guadalupe Bystander Shot by Police ‘Tragic’ but Not Criminal, State Says
A recent report from a state-led investigation concluded that the shooting of an innocent bystander by a police officer in northern Santa Barbara County did not have enough evidence to support criminal charges against the officer responsible. On August 22, 2021, 59-year-old Guadalupe resident Juan Luis Olvera-Preciado sat in his...
Santa Barbara Bail Agent Charged with Felony Grand Theft for Allegedly Stealing $25,000 from Clients
A former Santa Barbara bail agent has been charged with three felony counts of grand theft for allegedly stealing thousands of dollars from his clients. The previously licensed bail agent and insurance producer, Sean Wilczak, 29, was arraigned in Santa Barbara Superior Court on Friday, December 30, according to the California Department of Insurance.
‘Abstract X’ at Santa Barbara Tennis Club
The Abstract 10 — an ever-evolving group of artists who specialize in using the visual vocabulary of form, color, shape, and line to go beyond representational art — have a new show on view at Santa Barbara Tennis Club from January 7 through March 1, with an artists’ reception on Friday, January 13, from 4:30-6 p.m.
Cottage Health Appoints Dr. Miriam Parsa to Chief Pediatric Medical Officer
SANTA BARBARA – Cottage Health has appointed Dr. Miriam Parsa, a board-certified pediatrician and pediatric rheumatologist, to the role of Chief Pediatric Medical Officer. As Chief Pediatric Medical Officer, Dr. Parsa will continue to help advance the development of pediatric services and community partnerships. She will also provide leadership in maintaining Cottage’s high standards of clinical quality and patient experience.
Coping Skills During 1/9 Debris Flow Anniversary Reactions
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. (SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – It is normal to experience feelings of fear, anxiety and sadness surrounding the anniversary of a disaster, especially with the current weather conditions and advisory messaging which may trigger emotional reactions. Only a few days away from the 5-year anniversary of the 1/9 Debris Flow, there are painful memories and emotions which may arise for many in our community. While this is a time to recognize all that has been accomplished and how far we have come as a community, it is important to acknowledge that emotional, physical and spiritual rebuilding still continues on various levels for many.
