FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Weekly Challenger
Mr. I Got ‘Em has stories to tell and BBQ to sell
ST. PETERSBURG — Brady Johnson knows how to wear a tuxedo and top hat, whether he’s standing over a sizzling grill in 90-degree heat or dancing the night away on the dance floor. Either way, the 72-year-old, 6-foot, 5-inch-tall owner of Mr. I Got ‘Em BBQ is easily recognizable in his self-appointed uniform.
fox13news.com
Unique Safety Harbor home 'Whimzeyland' offers creative inspiration
SAFETY HARBOR, Fla. - It's a new year, and with that, people are always looking for new, creative inspirations. A unique home in Safety Harbor is providing just that. Whimzeyland is the home of traveling artist Todd Ramquist and Kiaralinda, who are collectors of inspiration as you could say. In the mid-1980s the couple acquired the home and started bringing back artistic inspirations from their travels abroad.
stpetecatalyst.com
St. Pete’s historic Ponce de León Hotel sells
The Ponce de León Hotel, the Spanish Mission Revival building built in the 1920s, has a new owner. Hotel owner Savni Bakrac sold the property at 95 Central Ave. to an entity connected to Sarasota-based hotel development group Kapstones Holding Inc., for $4.5 million. A source familiar with the...
The Only Permanent Beatles Exhibit in America is in an Unassuming Florida Museum and You Can Still Visit for Free
Photo byLipinski, CC BY-SA 3.0 via Wikimedia Commons. Penny Lane is a song by the Beatles that was released in 1967. Primarily written by Paul McCartney, the song references a street in Liverpool, England.
Beach Beacon
Largo sisters found military funeral flag in trash, honor soldier in home
LARGO ― In August, two sisters stopped by lot 669 of Largo’s Ranchero Village mobile home park hoping to find a toaster oven or maybe a lamp among the items stacked curbside to be taken for free. They went home with bed linens and a U.S. flag from...
lacademie.com
Where To Dine In St Petersburg FL – 13 Best Places In 2023
Regarding the best restaurants in St. Petersburg, Florida, it’s not easy to give you a proper answer since there are many excellent candidates. You may need a few vacations to give all the spots a try. However, I will handle this challenge and give you the best possible list.
fox13news.com
Free Tampa health fair offers a wide range of services for the uninsured
TAMPA, Fla. - A Bay Area nonprofit wants to make it easier for people to kick off the year on a healthy note. Pioneer Medical Foundation is hosting a free health fair on Saturday, January 7 at Water Works Park in Tampa from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Pioneer, along...
iheart.com
Name the Flamingo at Tampa International Airport
It's almost time for the flamingo at Tampa International Airport to get a new name!. A panel of 6 judges from the Hillsborough County Aviation Administration, along with the artist who created the flamingo, met three times to evaluate the submissions. There were over 65,000 entries, so narrowing it down to three was quite the task.
995qyk.com
A Teacher’s Dating Nightmare
Second Date Update: Renee, who is a teacher, felt validated by Dennis on their date. He complemented her about her job. After their date though things turned into a teacher’s dating nightmare for her. First Dennis said he respected the fact that Renee was a teacher but then his tone changed. When we talked to him he told us how dating a teacher just doesn’t work for him. Obviously this was shocking to Renee but would she get passed it or would this become a teacher’s dating nightmare.
Busch Gardens rolling out special offer for 2023 Fun Card
TAMPA, Fla. — Calling all amusement park lovers across Florida!. Busch Gardens Tampa Bay announced Tuesday the launch of a special offer for the park's 2023 Fun Card. For a limited time, guests can buy a Fun Card and get another one for free!. The purchase allows guests to...
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From St. Petersburg
St. Petersburg might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from St. Petersburg.
NBC Miami
Are You Middle Class? A Look at Income Brackets of Major Florida Cities
While some people have varying ideas of what it takes to be considered "middle class," Pew Research Center breaks it down for 20 major U.S. metros. In the South Florida metro of Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach, the low-end middle-class income is $43,000, while the high-end middle-class income is $128,000.
Tampa Bay Rays’ New Home Could Transform City
The Tampa Bay Rays will likely transform St. Petersburg. The question is how. The city released proposals from four developers for a ballpark-centered development in St. Pete’s Gas Plant district. Residents were invited to provide feedback at a Wednesday evening forum. The Rays, working with development company Hines, proposed...
Alfonso's Pizzeria in Tampa celebrates 45 tasty years of old-school consistency
Alfonso's Pizzeria in Tampa celebrates 45 tasty years of old-school consistency. Owners Marco and Brittany Orefice refuse to skimp on the good cheese.
thrillgeek.com
Busch Gardens Tampa Bay Launches Limited-Time BOGO Offer on the 2023 Fun Card
Families can start 2023 the right way with buy-one-get-one savings on year-round park admission to Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and Adventure Island! For a limited time online, guests can pay for a day, and return again and again for FREE the rest of the year. For the price of a single-day admission to Busch Gardens, the Fun Card provides admission to visit TWO parks, through December 31, 2023. Purchase a Busch Gardens Fun Card for $132.99 and receive an Adventure Island Fun Card for FREE.
Tampa Bay community says wild hogs destroying property
Some Tampa Bay area families tell 8 On Your Side they're afraid to go into their own backyards.
The Laker/Lutz News
Pasco Outdoor Adventures Winter Challenge
The Pasco County Parks, Recreation, and Natural Resources Department has started its Outdoor Adventures Winter Challenge, which will run through May 1. Participants can complete in four of the five Pasco Outdoor Adventures, which include hiking, paddling, archery, geocaching and nature photography, and once department members sign off a downloaded challenge card, participants will receive a patch.
The Laker/Lutz News
Back again, Pigz in Z’Hills looks to be bigger, better
Even though the annual Pigz in Z’Hills BBQ and Blues Festival has never missed a year — even from COVID — organizers are still excited for the event to be back. And, organizers hope this year’s festival will be bigger and better than ever. Entering its...
995qyk.com
Sneaking Photos On A First Date
Second Date Update: As we kick off 2023 with a brand new Second Date Update between Hannah and Danny our hopes were high. Unfortunately Hannah got caught sneaking photos on a their date. Obviously this was very unsettling to Danny as they were eating dinner at Red Mesa. Hannah tried to explain her side of things by saying she was just snapping photos to show her friends what Danny looked like. Nonetheless sneaking photos on a first date probably is not the best move when looking for another date.
Local rehab center prepares for an influx in patients
The influx in patients usually comes after a slow period during the holiday months, but for Turning Point Tampa, that slow period never came this year.
