Saint Petersburg, FL

Mr. I Got ‘Em has stories to tell and BBQ to sell

ST. PETERSBURG — Brady Johnson knows how to wear a tuxedo and top hat, whether he’s standing over a sizzling grill in 90-degree heat or dancing the night away on the dance floor. Either way, the 72-year-old, 6-foot, 5-inch-tall owner of Mr. I Got ‘Em BBQ is easily recognizable in his self-appointed uniform.
Unique Safety Harbor home 'Whimzeyland' offers creative inspiration

SAFETY HARBOR, Fla. - It's a new year, and with that, people are always looking for new, creative inspirations. A unique home in Safety Harbor is providing just that. Whimzeyland is the home of traveling artist Todd Ramquist and Kiaralinda, who are collectors of inspiration as you could say. In the mid-1980s the couple acquired the home and started bringing back artistic inspirations from their travels abroad.
St. Pete’s historic Ponce de León Hotel sells

The Ponce de León Hotel, the Spanish Mission Revival building built in the 1920s, has a new owner. Hotel owner Savni Bakrac sold the property at 95 Central Ave. to an entity connected to Sarasota-based hotel development group Kapstones Holding Inc., for $4.5 million. A source familiar with the...
Name the Flamingo at Tampa International Airport

It's almost time for the flamingo at Tampa International Airport to get a new name!. A panel of 6 judges from the Hillsborough County Aviation Administration, along with the artist who created the flamingo, met three times to evaluate the submissions. There were over 65,000 entries, so narrowing it down to three was quite the task.
A Teacher’s Dating Nightmare

Second Date Update: Renee, who is a teacher, felt validated by Dennis on their date. He complemented her about her job. After their date though things turned into a teacher’s dating nightmare for her. First Dennis said he respected the fact that Renee was a teacher but then his tone changed. When we talked to him he told us how dating a teacher just doesn’t work for him. Obviously this was shocking to Renee but would she get passed it or would this become a teacher’s dating nightmare.
Are You Middle Class? A Look at Income Brackets of Major Florida Cities

While some people have varying ideas of what it takes to be considered "middle class," Pew Research Center breaks it down for 20 major U.S. metros. In the South Florida metro of Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach, the low-end middle-class income is $43,000, while the high-end middle-class income is $128,000.
Tampa Bay Rays’ New Home Could Transform City

The Tampa Bay Rays will likely transform St. Petersburg. The question is how. The city released proposals from four developers for a ballpark-centered development in St. Pete’s Gas Plant district. Residents were invited to provide feedback at a Wednesday evening forum. The Rays, working with development company Hines, proposed...
Busch Gardens Tampa Bay Launches Limited-Time BOGO Offer on the 2023 Fun Card

Families can start 2023 the right way with buy-one-get-one savings on year-round park admission to Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and Adventure Island! For a limited time online, guests can pay for a day, and return again and again for FREE the rest of the year. For the price of a single-day admission to Busch Gardens, the Fun Card provides admission to visit TWO parks, through December 31, 2023. Purchase a Busch Gardens Fun Card for $132.99 and receive an Adventure Island Fun Card for FREE.
Pasco Outdoor Adventures Winter Challenge

The Pasco County Parks, Recreation, and Natural Resources Department has started its Outdoor Adventures Winter Challenge, which will run through May 1. Participants can complete in four of the five Pasco Outdoor Adventures, which include hiking, paddling, archery, geocaching and nature photography, and once department members sign off a downloaded challenge card, participants will receive a patch.
Back again, Pigz in Z’Hills looks to be bigger, better

Even though the annual Pigz in Z’Hills BBQ and Blues Festival has never missed a year — even from COVID — organizers are still excited for the event to be back. And, organizers hope this year’s festival will be bigger and better than ever. Entering its...
Sneaking Photos On A First Date

Second Date Update: As we kick off 2023 with a brand new Second Date Update between Hannah and Danny our hopes were high. Unfortunately Hannah got caught sneaking photos on a their date. Obviously this was very unsettling to Danny as they were eating dinner at Red Mesa. Hannah tried to explain her side of things by saying she was just snapping photos to show her friends what Danny looked like. Nonetheless sneaking photos on a first date probably is not the best move when looking for another date.
