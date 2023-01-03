ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring Branch, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bandera Bulletin

Businesses, residents reckon with a drying Medina Lake

"I miss sitting on my dock in the evenings chilling, watching the fish and turtles. Now I just watch the grass grow.”. The owner of Hancock Resurfacing, Cherry Cove resident Darrell Hancock has lived on the shores of Medina Lake for over 25 years. Although he loves living on the lake, he says he misses being able to put his boat in the water, as well as other aspects that come with a fuller lake.
Talk 1340

This $35 Million Texas Home is a Luxe Waterfront Palace

Texas is home to many stunning homes with beautiful designs and views. This property in Austin is no exception. Take a look inside this $35 million estate with a boathouse, zero edge pool, a private villa, and more. 30+ Photos of a Luxe Waterfront Texas Palace. This stunning home is...
AUSTIN, TX
hellogeorgetown.com

Georgetown Woman One of Two Selected for State Master Gardener Emeritae

The following is a news release from the Williamson County AgriLife Extension Office. After recently retiring from the association, Winola VanArtsdalen of Georgetown and Jane Bowman of Cedar Park were conferred the prestigious award of Texas Master Gardener Emerita after long and dedicated service to the Williamson County Master Gardener Association. As AgriLife Extension volunteers, Master Gardeners give to the community by extending research-based knowledge and providing solutions in one-to-one problem solving, in demonstration gardens, educational programs, and educational materials.
GEORGETOWN, TX
KSAT 12

Photos show what Medina Lake looked like 100 years ago

MEDINA COUNTY, Texas – Medina Lake has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons in recent years due to low water levels but it hasn’t always been so dry. Currently, Medina Lake is just 6.3% full, down roughly 20% from one year ago. The lake is actually...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KVUE

How to find relief as cedar fever season arrives in Central Texas

AUSTIN, Texas — Cedar fever season is here, and we all know it's a miserable time for people who have allergies. But there are some ways to find relief. KVUE's Quita Culpepper spoke with Dr. Amin Mery of Hill Country Allergy and Asthma. Doctor, for people who are new...
Fredericksburg Publishing Co.

First baby of 2023 arrives

First baby of 2023 arrives News Staff Wed, 01/04/2023 - 15:46 Image First baby of 2023 arrives Body The first baby born in Fredericksburg in 2023 arrived at 4:43 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, at the Kathleen C. Cailloux Birthing Center at Hill County Memorial Hospital when Isla Guzman was born to parents Sara and Daniel Guzman of Brady. The newborn’s mother is an employee of the Rochelle Independent School District, while her father is a firefighter. Pictured with Isla and her parents are Dr. Rick Dulaney (left), Dr. Jennifer Dulaney, and nurses Amber Belk and Hannah Ellwanger. – Standard-Radio Post/Brent Burgess
FREDERICKSBURG, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy