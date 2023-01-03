Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Documentary shares an overlooked Texas treasure.Yanasa TVQuitaque, TX
Texas witness shoots video of three disc-shaped objects overheadRoger MarshSan Antonio, TX
These are the highest rated burgers in San Antonio. Do you agree?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
KWTX
Waco student who graduated college before high school receives automatic admission to UT Austin
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - An overachieving local high school senior has graduated college before high school and is preparing to enter the University of Texas in Austin as a junior where he received automatic admission by finishing in the top 6% of his class. University High School senior Jaylon Alley...
virtualbx.com
Renovation – Administration Building – San Marcos CISD (Rebid)
Architect – 2 Asbestos Remediation – 1 First Reported on Monday, November 21, 2022 – Last Updated 12/30/2022 3:07:26 PM.
KSAT 12
Behind the Kitchen Door: Rodent infestations result in temporary closures of 2 restaurants
SAN ANTONIO – The health department recently suspended the licenses of two restaurants due to rodent infestations. Both of the businesses were back up and operating when KSAT Investigates reporter Tim Gerber stopped by this week to find out if they had made the required corrections. Yaya’s Thai Restaurant...
Bandera Bulletin
Businesses, residents reckon with a drying Medina Lake
"I miss sitting on my dock in the evenings chilling, watching the fish and turtles. Now I just watch the grass grow.”. The owner of Hancock Resurfacing, Cherry Cove resident Darrell Hancock has lived on the shores of Medina Lake for over 25 years. Although he loves living on the lake, he says he misses being able to put his boat in the water, as well as other aspects that come with a fuller lake.
This $35 Million Texas Home is a Luxe Waterfront Palace
Texas is home to many stunning homes with beautiful designs and views. This property in Austin is no exception. Take a look inside this $35 million estate with a boathouse, zero edge pool, a private villa, and more. 30+ Photos of a Luxe Waterfront Texas Palace. This stunning home is...
hellogeorgetown.com
Georgetown Woman One of Two Selected for State Master Gardener Emeritae
The following is a news release from the Williamson County AgriLife Extension Office. After recently retiring from the association, Winola VanArtsdalen of Georgetown and Jane Bowman of Cedar Park were conferred the prestigious award of Texas Master Gardener Emerita after long and dedicated service to the Williamson County Master Gardener Association. As AgriLife Extension volunteers, Master Gardeners give to the community by extending research-based knowledge and providing solutions in one-to-one problem solving, in demonstration gardens, educational programs, and educational materials.
Three TX cities make top 20 list of U.S. Cities With Most Green Space
A new report from Lawn Love has ranked almost 100 cities based on which ones have the most and least amounts of green space, and Texas is home to plenty of green space.
‘I wouldn’t know what to do’: Business finds out it’s in potential I-35 displacement path
The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) identified Jimmy's as one of eight commercial properties in its I-35 redesign proposal that caters to specific populations that are non-white, Spanish speaking and/or serve lower-income populations or children.
KXAN
Central Texas high school band set to perform in the historic Rose Parade
The Leander ISD school also holds the unique honor of being the only band directly invited by parade organizers to participate. The other 20 schools were selected through an application process.
KSAT 12
Photos show what Medina Lake looked like 100 years ago
MEDINA COUNTY, Texas – Medina Lake has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons in recent years due to low water levels but it hasn’t always been so dry. Currently, Medina Lake is just 6.3% full, down roughly 20% from one year ago. The lake is actually...
KSAT 12
Popular San Antonio restaurants to offer special discounted menus for two weeks during Culinaria
SAN ANTONIO – Restaurant weeks are about to return to San Antonio and that means many popular restaurants will offer special three-course prix-fixe menus for diners. Culinaria, a nonprofit organization that promotes San Antonio as a premier food and wine destination, will host the bi-annual restaurant weeks from Jan. 16-28.
mySanAntonio.com
San Marcos LGBTQ+ bar Stonewall Warehouse abruptly closed on New Year's Day
Employees started a GoFundMe account to raise money after the sudden closure.
KVUE
How to find relief as cedar fever season arrives in Central Texas
AUSTIN, Texas — Cedar fever season is here, and we all know it's a miserable time for people who have allergies. But there are some ways to find relief. KVUE's Quita Culpepper spoke with Dr. Amin Mery of Hill Country Allergy and Asthma. Doctor, for people who are new...
'Incredible person': San Antonio community mourns co-owner of The Mix
'He's already immensely missed.'
First baby of 2023 arrives
First baby of 2023 arrives News Staff Wed, 01/04/2023 - 15:46 Image First baby of 2023 arrives Body The first baby born in Fredericksburg in 2023 arrived at 4:43 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, at the Kathleen C. Cailloux Birthing Center at Hill County Memorial Hospital when Isla Guzman was born to parents Sara and Daniel Guzman of Brady. The newborn’s mother is an employee of the Rochelle Independent School District, while her father is a firefighter. Pictured with Isla and her parents are Dr. Rick Dulaney (left), Dr. Jennifer Dulaney, and nurses Amber Belk and Hannah Ellwanger. – Standard-Radio Post/Brent Burgess
Was this your ticket? $1 million winning Mega Millions ticket sold outside of Austin
Well, the TCU Horned Frogs are off to the National Championship against the Bulldogs of Georgia, but they aren't the only ones winning going into 2023.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Texas
If you live in Texas and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Texas that are known for preparing delicious burgers using only fresh ingredients.
nomadlawyer.org
12 Fun Things to do in Canyon Lake, Texas for an Unforgettable Vacation
Listen to the sound of water rambling as you paddle through, with a spectacular view of calm azure waters before you. This is one of the many experiences that Canyon Lake offers. Things to do in Canyon Lake: Located in the Lone Star State which experiences scorching hot summers, Canyon...
Texas Family Finds Missing Southwest Luggage In The Most Serendipitous Way
Here's how a family from New Braunfels found their missing luggage after their flights were canceled.
KXAN
Brush fire burns 10 acres near San Marcos Premium Outlets
A brush fire in San Marcos was contained after burning about 10 acres Sunday afternoon.
