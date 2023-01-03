Read full article on original website
foxsanantonio.com
San Antonio Zoo welcomes birth of baby Gibbon
SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Zoo is starting the new year with the birth of its newest addition. Introducing, this baby White-Cheeked Gibbon. The primate, considered to be critically endangered, will be raised by mom and dad, who form long-term monogamous relations, much like humans!. Did you know Gibbons...
foxsanantonio.com
San Antonio Real Estate Market Cool Down
SAN ANTONIO -- After months of looking for a house, Chuck Parke finally got into a home in San Antonio. For him, he said being patient was key. "What really motivated our purchasing is the fact that the housing market calmed down , people got a little bit more realistic with what they're doing , and we were able to get into a house without getting into a bidding war," said Parke. According to the most recent report from the Texas Real Estate Research Center at Texas A& M, record prices and soaring mortgage rates cooled the real estate market. But realtor Kristen Saglimbeni is confident, this may just be the right time to buy. "As we are going in 2023 buyers can breath a little bit. They're not going to be in multiple offer situations , prices aren't escalating and again they're able to buy a home at a fair price," said Saglimbeni. She adds last year, San Antonio saw an incedible real estate market with homes selling at above asking price. Nowadays, with interest rates pushing over 6 percent, one local lender says don't shy away. Local mortgage lender Tracy Tylman believes there are ways to get into your dream home. Qualified buyers may have some options available, such as a down payment assistance program offered by the state of Texas. "Buyers can actually get 3,4, up to 5 percent in down payment assistance money , which means they don't have to bring as much to the closing table," said Tracy Tylman a mortgage lender. For Parke, he locked in his mortgage rate and plans to refinance in a few years. " I'm not nervous about what the rates are, they're gonna be what they're gonna be ," said Parke.
foxsanantonio.com
Blayne Tucker, popular co-owner of San Antonio's The Mix, passed away Dec. 30
SAN ANTONIO - A local bar owner who was a leader in getting federal funds to help struggling live music venues during the COVID-19 pandemic recently passed away. Blayne Tucker, co-owner of The Mix, a live music venue and drinking spot in Downtown San Antonio, passed away on Dec. 30. He was 42.
foxsanantonio.com
New SAWS rate changes are officially in swing. Here's how it will change your bill
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Water System just changed their rates and the details may please you. It's the message Greg Carrillo didn't know he needed. “It's exciting. I had no idea about that. Today's the first time I heard of it,” Carrillo said. He is referring to...
foxsanantonio.com
Boy burns 85% of body during cooking oil accident on Christmas Eve
SAN ANTONIO - An 8th grade student was hospitalized in the Pediatric ICU at University Health System after he was accidentally burned by hot cooking oil in his family kitchen on Christmas Eve. Marcus Rutledge suffered a Christmas Eve tragedy when grease oil spilled on him burning just about 85%...
foxsanantonio.com
Ongoing drought causing local groundwater to dry up
MEDINA COUNTY, TEXAS - As drought conditions continue to rage on across our area, ground conservation districts are beginning to worry about the availability of water beneath our feet. "If there's no rain, there's no water", says David Caldwell. He is the general manager for the Medina County Underground Water...
foxsanantonio.com
5 day old puppies survive after they were hit by commercial lawn mower, mother dies
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Pets Alive rescued a litter of 5-day-old puppies after they were hit by a commercial lawn mower. Sadly, their mom died at the scene. According to the San Antonio Pets Alive, three days into the New Year a commercial lawn mower was cutting the grass where the puppies were and tragically hit them.
foxsanantonio.com
Hospital wait times continue to increase due to 'seasonal illnesses'
SAN ANTONIO - Local hospitals say emergency room wait times are higher than normal right now and it is being caused by several factors. We spoke about this with the Chair of Emergency Services for University Health and UT Health San Antonio. He says it is not just a local problem, with ERs across the country dealing with long wait times.
foxsanantonio.com
Teenager shot during fight while playing basketball at North Side park
SAN ANTONIO - A teenager was wounded after a shooting a basketball game at a North Side park. The shooting happened just before 10 p.m. Thursday at Oakhaven Park off Copper Hill Drive and Parkstone Boulevard. Police said that several people were playing basketball at the park when two groups...
foxsanantonio.com
Cat dies as family of 6 makes it out safely after fire breaks out at East Side home
SAN ANTONIO - A family is alright after a fire broke out at their East Side home. The fire started just after 10:30 p.m. Thursday at a home off Roark Drive near East Houston Street. Fire officials said the family of six were asleep when the fire broke out from...
foxsanantonio.com
Two suspects charged with murder in shooting death of San Antonio man in Atascosa County
ATASCOSA COUNTY, Texas - Two people were arrested and charged with murder in connection with the death or a San Antonio man on Tuesday. Atascosa County Sheriff David Soward said a body was found around 5 p.m. on Tuesday off Tessman Road. Investigators found either puncture or gunshots wounds immediately ordered an autopsy.
foxsanantonio.com
Former Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff joins UTSA
SAN ANTONIO - After more than 50 years of involvement in San Antonio politics, former Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff has a new career. UTSA announced on Friday that Wolff is joining the university in a non-faculty role in the hopes that he can "share his knowledge of government and politics with students, faculty and researchers across a variety of academic programs."
foxsanantonio.com
There's an increase in virus cases and a need for staff. Here's how it's being dealt with
SAN ANTONIO — Hospital officials are calling it a perfect storm that could impact your ER wait time and it's not just happening in San Antonio hospitals. It's the balancing act hospitals across the nation are facing. “You used the term last night triple whammy, you know, it's taken...
foxsanantonio.com
FOUND: Police say the 15-year-old was safely located
SAN ANTONIO - Authorities are searching for a missing teenage girl last seen Thursday on the West Side. San Antonio Police are looking for Neveah Terrazas, 15, who was last seen on Potosi Street near South Laredo Street. Neveah is 5 foot, 9 inches tall, 210 pounds with straight shoulder...
foxsanantonio.com
18-wheeler loses control on highway, leaving passenger deceased, police say
SAN ANTONIO – An 18-wheeler lost control and became engulfed in flames, leaving a passenger dead. The accident happened around 12:31 p.m., Thursday, on Southbound I-35, towards the Northeast Side of town. According to the police, officers arrived at the scene within minutes, as well as witnesses of the...
foxsanantonio.com
Man runs into nearby bar for help after being shot on South Side
SAN ANTONIO - Police are looking for a gunman involved in a shooting on the South Side. The shooting happened just after 2 a.m. Wednesday along Roosevelt Avenue near Southeast Military Drive. Police said the victim had been shot and ran into a nearby bar to get some help. He...
foxsanantonio.com
Public School Attendance Decline
SAN ANTONIO - Since the pandemic forced kids to learn at home temporarily, some parents of those young children feel it's definitely left a mark. For one mom, Michelle Taon, she believes it's a mark that's forced her to switch her daughter from public to private school. She says her 6 year old daughter spent her formative years of learning how to read and write on zoom, and it hurt her.
foxsanantonio.com
Fight between man and woman over TV remote escalates into brutal assault
SAN ANTONIO - The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding 34-year-old Manuel Andres Lopez. On Dec. 5, 2022, Bexar County deputies were dispatched to the 6000 block of Crestway Road for an assault. When they arrived, the victim told deputies Manuel Lopez had assaulted her. She said the argument began when Lopez did not want to watch what she was watching on television.
foxsanantonio.com
Cadet arrested, fired after choking girlfriend 'until she was unable to breathe'
SAN ANTONIO – A Bexar County Sheriff’s Office cadet was arrested after choking his girlfriend amid an argument, according to officials. 20-year-old Ricardo Gutierrez was charged with assault-family-choking/strangulation, a 3rd-degree felony. Officials say Gutierrez and his girlfriend started arguing because she told Gutierrez that she wanted to go...
foxsanantonio.com
Two suspects wanted for allegedly robbing man at gunpoint at Northwest Side Walmart
SAN ANTONIO - Police are looking for two suspects accused of robbing a person at a Northwest Side Walmart. The incident took place on Dec. 7 at the Walmart off Bandera Road and Bristlecone Street. Police said the two suspects came up to the 35-year-old man and showed him a...
