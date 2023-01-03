ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxsanantonio.com

San Antonio Zoo welcomes birth of baby Gibbon

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Zoo is starting the new year with the birth of its newest addition. Introducing, this baby White-Cheeked Gibbon. The primate, considered to be critically endangered, will be raised by mom and dad, who form long-term monogamous relations, much like humans!. Did you know Gibbons...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

San Antonio Real Estate Market Cool Down

SAN ANTONIO -- After months of looking for a house, Chuck Parke finally got into a home in San Antonio. For him, he said being patient was key. "What really motivated our purchasing is the fact that the housing market calmed down , people got a little bit more realistic with what they're doing , and we were able to get into a house without getting into a bidding war," said Parke. According to the most recent report from the Texas Real Estate Research Center at Texas A& M, record prices and soaring mortgage rates cooled the real estate market. But realtor Kristen Saglimbeni is confident, this may just be the right time to buy. "As we are going in 2023 buyers can breath a little bit. They're not going to be in multiple offer situations , prices aren't escalating and again they're able to buy a home at a fair price," said Saglimbeni. She adds last year, San Antonio saw an incedible real estate market with homes selling at above asking price. Nowadays, with interest rates pushing over 6 percent, one local lender says don't shy away. Local mortgage lender Tracy Tylman believes there are ways to get into your dream home. Qualified buyers may have some options available, such as a down payment assistance program offered by the state of Texas. "Buyers can actually get 3,4, up to 5 percent in down payment assistance money , which means they don't have to bring as much to the closing table," said Tracy Tylman a mortgage lender. For Parke, he locked in his mortgage rate and plans to refinance in a few years. " I'm not nervous about what the rates are, they're gonna be what they're gonna be ," said Parke.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Boy burns 85% of body during cooking oil accident on Christmas Eve

SAN ANTONIO - An 8th grade student was hospitalized in the Pediatric ICU at University Health System after he was accidentally burned by hot cooking oil in his family kitchen on Christmas Eve. Marcus Rutledge suffered a Christmas Eve tragedy when grease oil spilled on him burning just about 85%...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Ongoing drought causing local groundwater to dry up

MEDINA COUNTY, TEXAS - As drought conditions continue to rage on across our area, ground conservation districts are beginning to worry about the availability of water beneath our feet. "If there's no rain, there's no water", says David Caldwell. He is the general manager for the Medina County Underground Water...
MEDINA COUNTY, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Hospital wait times continue to increase due to 'seasonal illnesses'

SAN ANTONIO - Local hospitals say emergency room wait times are higher than normal right now and it is being caused by several factors. We spoke about this with the Chair of Emergency Services for University Health and UT Health San Antonio. He says it is not just a local problem, with ERs across the country dealing with long wait times.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Former Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff joins UTSA

SAN ANTONIO - After more than 50 years of involvement in San Antonio politics, former Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff has a new career. UTSA announced on Friday that Wolff is joining the university in a non-faculty role in the hopes that he can "share his knowledge of government and politics with students, faculty and researchers across a variety of academic programs."
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

FOUND: Police say the 15-year-old was safely located

SAN ANTONIO - Authorities are searching for a missing teenage girl last seen Thursday on the West Side. San Antonio Police are looking for Neveah Terrazas, 15, who was last seen on Potosi Street near South Laredo Street. Neveah is 5 foot, 9 inches tall, 210 pounds with straight shoulder...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Man runs into nearby bar for help after being shot on South Side

SAN ANTONIO - Police are looking for a gunman involved in a shooting on the South Side. The shooting happened just after 2 a.m. Wednesday along Roosevelt Avenue near Southeast Military Drive. Police said the victim had been shot and ran into a nearby bar to get some help. He...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Public School Attendance Decline

SAN ANTONIO - Since the pandemic forced kids to learn at home temporarily, some parents of those young children feel it's definitely left a mark. For one mom, Michelle Taon, she believes it's a mark that's forced her to switch her daughter from public to private school. She says her 6 year old daughter spent her formative years of learning how to read and write on zoom, and it hurt her.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Fight between man and woman over TV remote escalates into brutal assault

SAN ANTONIO - The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding 34-year-old Manuel Andres Lopez. On Dec. 5, 2022, Bexar County deputies were dispatched to the 6000 block of Crestway Road for an assault. When they arrived, the victim told deputies Manuel Lopez had assaulted her. She said the argument began when Lopez did not want to watch what she was watching on television.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Cadet arrested, fired after choking girlfriend 'until she was unable to breathe'

SAN ANTONIO – A Bexar County Sheriff’s Office cadet was arrested after choking his girlfriend amid an argument, according to officials. 20-year-old Ricardo Gutierrez was charged with assault-family-choking/strangulation, a 3rd-degree felony. Officials say Gutierrez and his girlfriend started arguing because she told Gutierrez that she wanted to go...
BEXAR COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy