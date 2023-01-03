BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Shaping up to be a quiet and chilly evening across central Alabama tonight with more seasonable January weather back in the forecast. After a bit of a blustery Thursday, breezy conditions will stick around overnight with west-northwest winds at 5-10 MPH. Despite the lingering breeze, under a mostly clear sky, temperatures will fall to near freezing on Friday morning, so a First Alert for a cold start when you walk out the door. Some patchy frost will be possible, but the breeze should prevent widespread frost from developing. A little patchy fog will be possible closer to bodies of water, but otherwise, no major issues other than it being chilly for the morning commute. For the rest of Friday, expect another dose of welcome sunshine with just a few more clouds arriving late in the afternoon. Highs will climb into the upper 50s, making for a seasonable January day. Weather will stay dry for your Friday evening plans, too.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO