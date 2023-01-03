FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — The Fairmont Senior girls basketball team needs more of this. Sadaya Jones’s performance — a double-double with 20 points and 14 rebounds as well as five steals, three assists and two blocks — as well as Claira Hager’s 11 points helped the Polar Bears snap their six-game losing streak with a 43-37 victory over Elkins on Wednesday at the Fairmont Senior Field House.

