Bridgeport breaks away in 2nd quarter to beat Grafton
GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The Grafton Bearcats girls fell behind early after Bridgeport exploded for 24 points in the second quarter and never quite fully recovered, culminating in a 58-38 loss Wednesday night at Scotty Hamilton Gymnasium. “I told the girls before we played tonight, do not come...
WVa education board lifts emergency for county system
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia Board of Education on Wednesday lifted an emergency declaration for Lincoln County's school system that was implemented two years ago amid a review of problems in finance and transportation. The board determined that corrective practices have been implemented in the county school...
Fairmont Senior girls get back in win column at Elkins' expense
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — The Fairmont Senior girls basketball team needs more of this. Sadaya Jones’s performance — a double-double with 20 points and 14 rebounds as well as five steals, three assists and two blocks — as well as Claira Hager’s 11 points helped the Polar Bears snap their six-game losing streak with a 43-37 victory over Elkins on Wednesday at the Fairmont Senior Field House.
