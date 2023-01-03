Read full article on original website
Water distribution centers open in Midland amid main break
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The City of Midland this afternoon announced three water distribution sites for community members to pick up bottled water amid a boil water notice impacting half the county. Anyone in need of water can stop by the Martin Luther King Center at 2300 Butternut Lane, the Chaparral Center on Midland College’s campus […]
virtualbx.com
Remodel – Tractor Supply Co (Invited GCs)
Architect – 1 Bidding General Contractor – 2 First Reported on Thursday, December 15, 2022 – Last Updated 12/28/2022 10:14:34 AM.
City of Midland issues boil water notice
MIDLAND, Texas — (Editor's note: The above video is from earlier coverage of a water main break that caused a boil water notice, but still holds relevant information.) The City of Midland has issued a boil water notice for the whole city as of 2 p.m. on Thursday. The...
LIST: Closures due to the boil water notice in Midland
MIDLAND, Texas — Following the issuing of a boil water notice in Midland, some places including schools and daycares have decided to shut down. Midland College Pre-K Academy, Helen Greathouse Children's Center and Manor Park Children's Center. Mrs. Sarah's Turtle Clubhouse. Number One Wee Care Learning Center. Peppermint Plantation...
Traffic Alert: MPD warns drivers to avoid Midkiff, Andrews
MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Police Department is warning the public to avoid the area of Midkiff and Andrews. This warning comes around 2:30 p.m. Thursday and should last around a couple of hours. The City of Midland says water crews are working in the area, but this is...
cbs7.com
Midland conducting traffic study on intersection where 14-year-old was killed
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Three days after a 14-year-old girl was struck by a car and killed at the intersection of Mockingbird and Magellan in northeast Midland, the city is taking action to make sure it doesn’t happen again. Midland Director of Engineering Services Jose Ortiz said the tragedy...
Water Main Break in Midland causes issues for neighborhoods
MIDLAND, TX (KMID/KPEJ)— Tuesday, the City of Midland Utilities Department was notified that a contractor hit a main water line causing a break. During the repair, the City of Midland water supply was never at a level considered unsafe for consumption. However, the Grassland Estates area outside Loop 250 in West Midland and surrounding neighborhoods […]
cbs7.com
UPDATE: Restraining order rescinded against City of Odessa in firings of city manager and city attorney
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - UPDATE: A judge has rescinded the Temporary Restraining Order filed Tuesday against the City of Odessa. A city council meeting has been called for Monday, Jan. 9th to allow for public comment on the firings of the city manager and city attorney. According to attorney Gaven...
Odessa man killed in Crane Co crash
CRANE COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man killed Wednesday night in a crash in Crane County has been identified as 21-year-old Ignacio Rangel Zamudio. Zamudio was pronounced dead at the scene. According to a Texas Department of Public Safety crash report, around 9:27 p.m. on January 4, troopers responded to the scene of a two-vehicle […]
cbs7.com
Odessa mayor considers contract with consulting firm, potentially costing $338,000
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Odessa City Council held a work session earlier this afternoon, one item discussed was amending the 2022-23 budget and appropriate funds for a $338,000 agreement with T2 Professional Consulting. The firm would advise and consult Interim City Manager Agapito Bernal, provide training and serve as...
cbs7.com
Regal Permian Palace in Odessa permanently closing
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Music City Mall Odessa has confirmed to CBS7 that Thursday is the last day of Regal Permian Palace & IMAX Theatre. Showtimes are still available for the entirety of Thursday at the Odessa location. The owner of Regal Cinemas, Cineworld, declared bankruptcy back in September 2022.
KSAT 12
Odessa City Council will meet to reconsider firing two top employees after lawsuit
Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. An Ector County district judge rescinded a restraining order he issued earlier this week against the city of Odessa, allowing the City Council to once again consider terminating its top two employees who were first fired in December.
cbs7.com
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Thursday, 1/5/23
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Thursday, 1/5/23: Less breeze and milder temperatures are on the way for Thursday as we will be between storm systems and under the influence of high pressure. Skies look to be mostly clear as temperatures will warm up into the 70s by Friday.
Ask Midland Odessa -He Stood Me Up At The Restaurant So I Sent Him The Dinner Bill?
Buzz Question - Yes, got stood up recently for a dinner date. He never showed up so I ate alone. He text me later and told me about his situation and why he didn't show up...something about work and a deadline. Whatever. Well, I 'm thinking he NEEDS to pay for that meal. So I'm about to let him know how m much he owes me....right?
Wyoming man killed in Gaines County crash
GAINES COUNTY, Texas — A Wyoming man is dead following a crash in Gaines County on Dec. 12. According to DPS, the crash took place around 7 a.m. on US 62. Joshua Duncan, 37, from Casper, Wyoming was driving a truck west on US 62. At the same time,...
Girl dies in Lubbock after scooter crash in Midland, fundraiser nets thousands
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Gofundme started to help the family of a 14-year-old Midland girl who was struck and killed while riding her electric scooter earlier this week has already raised thousands to help with final expenses- more than $20,000 as of Wednesday morning. Siah Ashlyn Kearns was struck on January 1 as she was […]
MySanAntonio
Family of Midland girl struck by vehicle starts GoFundMe account
The family of the 14-year-old Midland girl struck by a vehicle on New Year’s Day has started a GoFundMe fundraiser to “help with medical and final expenses.”. The 14-year-old was riding an electric skateboard when she crossed the intersection of Magellan Street and Mockingbird Lane in northeast Midland and was struck by a vehicle traveling westbound on Mockingbird Lane, according to Midland police.
2-year-old dead after crash in Midland County
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX. (KMID/KPEJ) —DPS Troopers now tell us a 2-year-old is dead and four others are hurt after a crash in Midland County last month. The crash happened on East Business 20 and East State Loop 250. Troopers say this happened on December 17th around 11 am. The report shows, a Chevrolet Traverse was […]
‘Stay tuned’: Music City Mall excited about new opportunity amid cinema closure
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Music City Mall today confirmed that Regal Permian Palace will permanently close at the end of the day. The closure comes as Regal continues Chapter 11 Bankruptcy proceedings and has closed many theaters nationwide. The movie theater location has been open since the 1980’s. Now, MCM said is it, “Excited about new […]
abc7amarillo.com
Texas school district vows to 'oppose' school choice despite overwhelming community support
ODESSA, Texas. (CITC) — As parents across the country fight for more influence over their children's education, one Texas public school district is vowing to block parents from using their own tax dollars to send their children to private schools. The Ector County Independent School District (ECISD), located in...
