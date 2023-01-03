ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crane, TX

ABC Big 2 News

Water distribution centers open in Midland amid main break

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The City of Midland this afternoon announced three water distribution sites for community members to pick up bottled water amid a boil water notice impacting half the county.  Anyone in need of water can stop by the Martin Luther King Center at 2300 Butternut Lane, the Chaparral Center on Midland College’s campus […]
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

City of Midland issues boil water notice

MIDLAND, Texas — (Editor's note: The above video is from earlier coverage of a water main break that caused a boil water notice, but still holds relevant information.) The City of Midland has issued a boil water notice for the whole city as of 2 p.m. on Thursday. The...
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

LIST: Closures due to the boil water notice in Midland

MIDLAND, Texas — Following the issuing of a boil water notice in Midland, some places including schools and daycares have decided to shut down. Midland College Pre-K Academy, Helen Greathouse Children's Center and Manor Park Children's Center. Mrs. Sarah's Turtle Clubhouse. Number One Wee Care Learning Center. Peppermint Plantation...
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Water Main Break in Midland causes issues for neighborhoods

MIDLAND, TX (KMID/KPEJ)— Tuesday, the City of Midland Utilities Department was notified that a contractor hit a main water line causing a break. During the repair, the City of Midland water supply was never at a level considered unsafe for consumption. However, the Grassland Estates area outside Loop 250 in West Midland and surrounding neighborhoods […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Odessa man killed in Crane Co crash

CRANE COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man killed Wednesday night in a crash in Crane County has been identified as 21-year-old Ignacio Rangel Zamudio. Zamudio was pronounced dead at the scene.  According to a Texas Department of Public Safety crash report, around 9:27 p.m. on January 4, troopers responded to the scene of a two-vehicle […]
CRANE COUNTY, TX
cbs7.com

Regal Permian Palace in Odessa permanently closing

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Music City Mall Odessa has confirmed to CBS7 that Thursday is the last day of Regal Permian Palace & IMAX Theatre. Showtimes are still available for the entirety of Thursday at the Odessa location. The owner of Regal Cinemas, Cineworld, declared bankruptcy back in September 2022.
ODESSA, TX
KSAT 12

Odessa City Council will meet to reconsider firing two top employees after lawsuit

Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. An Ector County district judge rescinded a restraining order he issued earlier this week against the city of Odessa, allowing the City Council to once again consider terminating its top two employees who were first fired in December.
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Thursday, 1/5/23

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Thursday, 1/5/23: Less breeze and milder temperatures are on the way for Thursday as we will be between storm systems and under the influence of high pressure. Skies look to be mostly clear as temperatures will warm up into the 70s by Friday.
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

Wyoming man killed in Gaines County crash

GAINES COUNTY, Texas — A Wyoming man is dead following a crash in Gaines County on Dec. 12. According to DPS, the crash took place around 7 a.m. on US 62. Joshua Duncan, 37, from Casper, Wyoming was driving a truck west on US 62. At the same time,...
GAINES COUNTY, TX
MySanAntonio

Family of Midland girl struck by vehicle starts GoFundMe account

The family of the 14-year-old Midland girl struck by a vehicle on New Year’s Day has started a GoFundMe fundraiser to “help with medical and final expenses.”. The 14-year-old was riding an electric skateboard when she crossed the intersection of Magellan Street and Mockingbird Lane in northeast Midland and was struck by a vehicle traveling westbound on Mockingbird Lane, according to Midland police.
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

2-year-old dead after crash in Midland County

MIDLAND COUNTY, TX. (KMID/KPEJ) —DPS Troopers now tell us a 2-year-old is dead and four others are hurt after a crash in Midland County last month. The crash happened on East Business 20 and East State Loop 250. Troopers say this happened on December 17th around 11 am. The report shows, a Chevrolet Traverse was […]
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX

