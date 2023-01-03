Read full article on original website
995qyk.com
Updated 2023 Busch Gardens Concert Lineup
Busch Gardens Tampa Bay has revealed more of the acts that will perform live during the 2023 Food and Wine Festival. Concerts are included for annual pass members and individual day ticket holders, but you can buy upgrades for better seating. Musical performances on April 1, 16, 22-23 and 30 will be announced soon. And if you missed it, Busch Gardens is doing a BOGO deal for the next 2 weeks.
24 live music concerts and events happening in Tampa Bay this weekend
Tampa Bay's best concerts happening Jan. 5-12.
Josh Reilly will buy you a beer if you play a song at the seventh anniversary of Safety Harbor's 'Melody Artisans' open mic
It happens every other Tuesday at Crooked Thumb Brewery.
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Clearwater
Clearwater might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Clearwater.
thrillgeek.com
Busch Gardens Tampa Bay Announces Event Lineup for 2023
Busch Gardens Tampa Bay just announced their exciting lineup of events for 2023, offering guests never-ending fun and entertainment options including one-of-a-kind seasonal festivities, a world-class lineup of concerts and events included with park admission, and thrilling attractions such as the award-winning Iron Gwazi and the new Serengeti Flyer opening in Spring 2023.
wild941.com
This Tampa Donut Shop Is One Of The Best In America
All this week I have been writing about food, and it has made me one hungry girl. I have never been to this donut shop but I will be trying it out this weekend. According to yelp, Hole In One Donuts is one of the 50 best donut shops in America. There are so many donuts to choose from but guest who frequent the shop have made some recommendations. They say you must try the giant glazed cinnamon rolls, apple fritters and strawberry cake donuts.
Indie Atlantic Studios Secures Rights to Documentary on Notorious Florida Sheriff
A Lakeland film company has landed the rights to produce a documentary on infamous Lake County Sheriff Willis McCall. Indie Atlantic Studios has optioned the rights to Pulitzer Prize-winning author Gilbert King’s books “Devil In The Grove: Thurgood Marshall, the Groveland Boys and the Dawn of a New America” and “Beneath a Ruthless Sun: A True Story of Violence, Race, and Justice Lost and Found.” Producer and director Katie McEntire Wiatt said they expect production to begin this year.
Bay News 9
Saturday Morning Shoppe arrives at Tropicana Field this weekend
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Saturday Morning Shoppe will host its first market of 2023 in Lot 4 of the Tropicana Field parking lot on Saturday, January 7 from 12 p.m. - 5 p.m. The pop-up shop will feature more than 100 local artists, makers and vendors, as well as family-friendly activities such as bounce houses, kids' play zones and a children's market.
plantcityobserver.com
ChiliFest Heats Up Plant City This Month
This year’s ChiliFest is combined with RailFest. Approximately two dozen professional and amateur chefs will test their culinary prowess to see who will be dubbed chili champion at this year’s ChiliFest, held on Sat., Jan. 28 from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. This year the annual cooking competition, hosted by Arts Council of Plant City, has been combined with RailFest, an event originally scheduled for last October but was cancelled after the train museum sustained damage from Hurricane Ian’s winds and rain. RailFest is scheduled the same day from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. The events will be located at The Robert W. Willaford Railroad Museum at 102 North Palmer Street.
ABC Action News
What's happening in Tampa Bay this weekend? | January 6-8
TAMPA, Fla. — If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (January 6-8), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area. Info: Get ready to see dinosaurs coming to life at Jurassic World Live Tour. This exciting, action-packed event was created for fans of all ages, and will feature special effects including strobe lights and fog, as well as 9 different dinosaurs. There are multiple showtimes throughout the weekend to choose from.
fox13news.com
Imagine Clearwater hits construction milestone with new amphitheater in Coachman Park
CLEARWATER, Fla. - In Clearwater, the highest canopy piece is being placed on the city's ambitious new waterfront project. Friday, the city will celebrate a milestone in the Imagine Clearwater project as crews at the roof of a new 4,000-seat amphitheater in Coachman Park. The "topping out" ceremony will be held before noon.
727area.com
Best Bloody Marys from St. Petersburg to Clearwater
While anyone who's had a hangover will be quick to tell you that they're not something to celebrate, who doesn't want an excuse to go out with friends and sip on some good drinks? Bloody Marys are a classic hair-of-the-dog hangover "cure," but unfortunately, it can be hard to come by an outstanding one.
wild941.com
St. Petersburg Restaurants You Must Visit
This list is making me hungry. According to gettingstamped.com below are some of the top restaurants you must visit in St. Petersburg. As a St. Petersburg resident, I am always looking for good places to eat. Many of these places are also great to take a date to, and yes I treat men to a nice dinner sometimes as well. From steakhouses, to grilled cheese these are the best places to go eat in St. Pete!
The Weekly Challenger
Mr. I Got ‘Em has stories to tell and BBQ to sell
ST. PETERSBURG — Brady Johnson knows how to wear a tuxedo and top hat, whether he’s standing over a sizzling grill in 90-degree heat or dancing the night away on the dance floor. Either way, the 72-year-old, 6-foot, 5-inch-tall owner of Mr. I Got ‘Em BBQ is easily recognizable in his self-appointed uniform.
3rd annual Sweet & Spicy Festival heads to Tampa's Water Works Park next weekend
This free-to-attend foodie fest will feature over 70 local vendors.
Tarpon Springs teen carries on family tradition
Elena Gonatos is a junior at East Lake High school and says being the dove bearer is something she always dreamed about.
lacademie.com
Where To Dine In St Petersburg FL – 13 Best Places In 2023
Regarding the best restaurants in St. Petersburg, Florida, it’s not easy to give you a proper answer since there are many excellent candidates. You may need a few vacations to give all the spots a try. However, I will handle this challenge and give you the best possible list.
Tampa’s first Peach Cobbler Factory opens this weekend
This chain boasts a loaded menu of ice cream, cinnamon rolls, and a dozen flavors of cobbler.
Hidden History: Guava in Tampa Bay
Ever wonder why the guava is associated with Tampa — yet you rarely see wild guava trees in people’s yards? It has a lot to do with the foundation of Ybor City and eventually Tampa. Let’s learn more about how this fruit has taken over Tampa’s culture.
Harriett and M15’s 1st hatchling of the season arrives
The eaglet, egg and bald eagle parents can be seen on the popular Southwest Florida Eagle Cam, which livestreams the nest 24/7.
