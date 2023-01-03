ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Updated 2023 Busch Gardens Concert Lineup

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay has revealed more of the acts that will perform live during the 2023 Food and Wine Festival. Concerts are included for annual pass members and individual day ticket holders, but you can buy upgrades for better seating. Musical performances on April 1, 16, 22-23 and 30 will be announced soon. And if you missed it, Busch Gardens is doing a BOGO deal for the next 2 weeks.
TAMPA, FL
thrillgeek.com

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay Announces Event Lineup for 2023

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay just announced their exciting lineup of events for 2023, offering guests never-ending fun and entertainment options including one-of-a-kind seasonal festivities, a world-class lineup of concerts and events included with park admission, and thrilling attractions such as the award-winning Iron Gwazi and the new Serengeti Flyer opening in Spring 2023.
TAMPA, FL
wild941.com

This Tampa Donut Shop Is One Of The Best In America

All this week I have been writing about food, and it has made me one hungry girl. I have never been to this donut shop but I will be trying it out this weekend. According to yelp, Hole In One Donuts is one of the 50 best donut shops in America. There are so many donuts to choose from but guest who frequent the shop have made some recommendations. They say you must try the giant glazed cinnamon rolls, apple fritters and strawberry cake donuts.
TAMPA, FL
LkldNow

Indie Atlantic Studios Secures Rights to Documentary on Notorious Florida Sheriff

A Lakeland film company has landed the rights to produce a documentary on infamous Lake County Sheriff Willis McCall. Indie Atlantic Studios has optioned the rights to Pulitzer Prize-winning author Gilbert King’s books “Devil In The Grove: Thurgood Marshall, the Groveland Boys and the Dawn of a New America” and “Beneath a Ruthless Sun: A True Story of Violence, Race, and Justice Lost and Found.” Producer and director Katie McEntire Wiatt said they expect production to begin this year.
LAKELAND, FL
Bay News 9

Saturday Morning Shoppe arrives at Tropicana Field this weekend

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Saturday Morning Shoppe will host its first market of 2023 in Lot 4 of the Tropicana Field parking lot on Saturday, January 7 from 12 p.m. - 5 p.m. The pop-up shop will feature more than 100 local artists, makers and vendors, as well as family-friendly activities such as bounce houses, kids' play zones and a children's market.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
plantcityobserver.com

ChiliFest Heats Up Plant City This Month

This year’s ChiliFest is combined with RailFest. Approximately two dozen professional and amateur chefs will test their culinary prowess to see who will be dubbed chili champion at this year’s ChiliFest, held on Sat., Jan. 28 from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. This year the annual cooking competition, hosted by Arts Council of Plant City, has been combined with RailFest, an event originally scheduled for last October but was cancelled after the train museum sustained damage from Hurricane Ian’s winds and rain. RailFest is scheduled the same day from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. The events will be located at The Robert W. Willaford Railroad Museum at 102 North Palmer Street.
PLANT CITY, FL
ABC Action News

What's happening in Tampa Bay this weekend? | January 6-8

TAMPA, Fla. — If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (January 6-8), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area. Info: Get ready to see dinosaurs coming to life at Jurassic World Live Tour. This exciting, action-packed event was created for fans of all ages, and will feature special effects including strobe lights and fog, as well as 9 different dinosaurs. There are multiple showtimes throughout the weekend to choose from.
TAMPA, FL
727area.com

Best Bloody Marys from St. Petersburg to Clearwater

While anyone who's had a hangover will be quick to tell you that they're not something to celebrate, who doesn't want an excuse to go out with friends and sip on some good drinks? Bloody Marys are a classic hair-of-the-dog hangover "cure," but unfortunately, it can be hard to come by an outstanding one.
CLEARWATER, FL
wild941.com

St. Petersburg Restaurants You Must Visit

This list is making me hungry. According to gettingstamped.com below are some of the top restaurants you must visit in St. Petersburg. As a St. Petersburg resident, I am always looking for good places to eat. Many of these places are also great to take a date to, and yes I treat men to a nice dinner sometimes as well. From steakhouses, to grilled cheese these are the best places to go eat in St. Pete!
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
The Weekly Challenger

Mr. I Got ‘Em has stories to tell and BBQ to sell

ST. PETERSBURG — Brady Johnson knows how to wear a tuxedo and top hat, whether he’s standing over a sizzling grill in 90-degree heat or dancing the night away on the dance floor. Either way, the 72-year-old, 6-foot, 5-inch-tall owner of Mr. I Got ‘Em BBQ is easily recognizable in his self-appointed uniform.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Modern Globe

Hidden History: Guava in Tampa Bay

Ever wonder why the guava is associated with Tampa — yet you rarely see wild guava trees in people’s yards? It has a lot to do with the foundation of Ybor City and eventually Tampa. Let’s learn more about how this fruit has taken over Tampa’s culture.
